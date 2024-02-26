Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

Stiri Recomandate

Vin alegerile: PNL se confruntă cu posibile demisii în Guvern

Vin alegerile: PNL se confruntă cu posibile demisii în Guvern

Partidul Național Liberal (PNL) a confirmat posibilitatea ca miniștrii implicați în campania pentru alegerile locale să părăsească Guvernul pentru a se dedica dinamicii electorale. Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe , a declarat, luni, referitor la posibilitatea ca miniştrii… [citeste mai departe]

„Văduva veselă”, mărțișorul Operei Brașov de la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni!

„Văduva veselă”, mărțișorul Operei Brașov de la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni!

Opera Brașov a anunțat programul spectacolelor pentru această săptămână. Miercuri, 28 februarie, de la ora 17.00, la Muzeul „Casa Mureșenilor” suntem invitați la o după-amiază muzicală cu „Recitalul de la ora cinci”. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul prefect de Gorj Dan Ilie Morega, prins a patra oară la volan, deși permisul i-a fost retras. „Nu am nicio vinovăție”

Fostul prefect de Gorj Dan Ilie Morega, prins a patra oară la volan, deși permisul i-a fost retras. „Nu am nicio vinovăție”

Dan Ilie Morega, în vârstă de 78 de ani, a fost depistat, pentru a patra oară în ultimele două săptămâni, în trafic fără permis de conducere,… [citeste mai departe]

George Copos, milionarul lui Geoană, a ordonat filajul lui Nicolae Ciucă la o întâlnire de taină - SURSE

George Copos, milionarul lui Geoană, a ordonat filajul lui Nicolae Ciucă la o întâlnire de taină - SURSE

Întâlnirea dintre liderul PNL Nicolae Ciucă și liberalul Remus Borza cu omul de afaceri Dan Ostahie ar fi avut loc duminică seară, într-un restaurant al milionarului George Copos.Restaurantul… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur de 8 grade pe scara Richter în Vrancea? Cercetător de la INFP: „Poate afecta jumătate din teritoriul țării”

Cutremur de 8 grade pe scara Richter în Vrancea? Cercetător de la INFP: „Poate afecta jumătate din teritoriul țării”

În condițiile în care, în ultimele săptămâni, au fost înregistrate seisme aproape zilnic pe teritoriul României, specialiști din cadrul Institutului Național… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Timiş, întrebare pentru Alin Nica: “Memorie scurtă sau ipocrizie?”

PSD Timiş, întrebare pentru Alin Nica: “Memorie scurtă sau ipocrizie?”

Prin intermediul unuii comunicat de presă, PSD Timiş îi aminteşte lui Alin Nica, preşedintele PNL Timiş, că, la rândul lui, s-a ocupat de racolări de primari înaintea alegerilor din 2020. Social-democraţii afirmă că, “deocamdată”, PSD și PNL au o… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică”

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică”

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică” Ioan Popa, proprietarul Transavia, rămâne în… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski: „Nu înţeleg cum Trump poate să fie de partea lui Putin. Este de neconceput”

Zelenski: „Nu înţeleg cum Trump poate să fie de partea lui Putin. Este de neconceput”

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat că „nu înţelege” cum fostul preşedinte american Donald Trump „poate să fie de partea” lui Putin, într-un interviu pentru postul de televiziune CNN, citat de AFP,… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre cei mai mari cârciumari din istoria Clujului a ajuns să fie mirat de prețurile nesimțite din orașul de cinci stele - FOTO

Unul dintre cei mai mari cârciumari din istoria Clujului a ajuns să fie mirat de prețurile nesimțite din orașul de cinci stele - FOTO

Mircea Buteanu, unul dintre cei mai de succes cârciumari din Cluj-Napoca, alături de cunoscutul Adrian Munteanu, patronul My… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

Publicat:
Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure on to shake up the […] The post Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Houthis damage British cargo ship in new attack

14:00, 19.02.2024 - Yemen’s Houthi rebels shot down a US drone and damaged a Belize-flagged British cargo ship in their latest assault against commercial vessels, their spokesperson claimed Monday, according to Politico. The Iranian-backed group, which has been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict…

Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

13:50, 12.02.2024 - A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel‘s Gaza offensive, according to Reuters.  It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days…

Georgian prime minister resigns ahead of parliamentary elections

10:40, 30.01.2024 - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili resigned from office on Monday, saying he wanted to allow his replacement time to prepare for parliamentary elections due in the South Caucasus country by October, according to Reuters. Garibashvili said he’d been offered the job of leader of the ruling Georgian…

Orientul Mijlociu: Razboiul proxy dintre SUA și Iran risca sa se transforme in confruntare directa

17:50, 25.01.2024 - Razboiul dintre Israel și Hamas s-a extins deja in tot Orientul Mijlociu, iar perspectivele unei confruntari intre puterile regionale și mondiale devin din ce in ce mai probabile, potrivit unei analize publicate de CNN. In intreaga regiune, luptele s-au limitat in mare parte la atacuri cu ținte prcise…

Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in occupied West Bank

13:35, 10.01.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after pressing Israel’s leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state, according to Reuters.  Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach the de facto Palestinian…

Netanyahu says peace depends on Hamas’ end, demilitarized Gaza

10:55, 26.12.2023 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three prerequisites to achieving peace in its war with Hamas: the destruction of the group, the demilitarization of Gaza and for Palestinian society to be “deradicalized,” according to Bloomberg. The comments, made in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal…

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

11:50, 08.12.2023 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel‘s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties, according to Reuters. “As we stand here almost a week into this…

Alți 12 ostatici au fost eliberați de Hamas. Totalul a ajuns la 81

23:00, 28.11.2023 - Oranizația islamista Hamas a eliberat marți seara 12 ostatici din Fasia Gaza, in a cincea zi de armistițiu umanitar in razboiul declanșat de Israel ca reacție la atentatele din 7 octombrie, a anunțat Comitetul Internațional al Crucii Roșii, citat de Reuters. Aceștia au trecut prin Egipt și urmau sa…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: