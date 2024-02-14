Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel’s human rights compliance in Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

Farul Constanta l-a gasit pe micul fan inlacrimat la meciul cu Dinamo si i-a facut o frumoasa surpriza (GALERIE FOTO)

Farul Constanta l-a gasit pe micul fan inlacrimat la meciul cu Dinamo si i-a facut o frumoasa surpriza (GALERIE FOTO)

La meciul Farului Constanta cu Dinamo, pierdut cu 0 2 la Ovidiu, camerele TV au surprins in tribunele stadionului de la Ovidiu un copil inlacrimat. Impresionati de amaraciunea… [citeste mai departe]

Groaza din căminele de la Grozăvești: Invazie de ploșnițe, gândaci și șoareci, igrasia este la ea acasă. Universitatea din București ridică din umeri

Groaza din căminele de la Grozăvești: Invazie de ploșnițe, gândaci și șoareci, igrasia este la ea acasă. Universitatea din București ridică din umeri

Cazul căminelor de la Grozăvești, administrate de prestigioasa Universitate din… [citeste mai departe]

BAIA MARE – Autorii unor vandalisme, prinși. Părinții lor au fost sancționați

BAIA MARE – Autorii unor vandalisme, prinși. Părinții lor au fost sancționați

Distrugerile cauzate mobilierului urban sau vopsirea semnelor de circulație sunt doar două dintre problemele care există la nivel de muncipiu din acest punct de vedere. Un echipaj al Poliției Locale, în perioada 05 – 06 februarie 2024,… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriza din lenjeria intima: Pedepse grele, la Constanta, pentru trafic international de droguri!

Surpriza din lenjeria intima: Pedepse grele, la Constanta, pentru trafic international de droguri!

Conform DIICOT, in lenjeria intima a unui inculpat a fost descoperit un ciorap de culoare negru, in interiorul caruia au fost gasite: 20 de doze din material plastic ce contin la interior o substanta pulverulenta… [citeste mai departe]

Un politician din Pakistan care acuză că votul a fost fraudat în favoarea lui a renunțat la mandat: „Câștigătorului trebuie să i se acorde victoria”

Un politician din Pakistan care acuză că votul a fost fraudat în favoarea lui a renunțat la mandat: „Câștigătorului trebuie să i se acorde victoria”

Un politician pakistanez de rang înalt care a câștigat săptămâna trecută alegerile… [citeste mai departe]

Turneu de fotbal caritabil ,,Din suflet pentru Irina” la Pecica

Turneu de fotbal caritabil ,,Din suflet pentru Irina” la Pecica

Comunicat. La inițiativa prof. Alexandru Zaharia și prof. Marius Miron, joi, între orele 12:00 – 18:00, se va desfășura turneul de fotbal caritabil ,,Din suflet pentru Irina”, pe terenul... The post Turneu de fotbal caritabil ,,Din suflet pentru Irina” la Pecica appeared… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Mândruță ironizează Clujul: ”Mi-e și teamă să intru în magazin și să cer pâine în română, dacă îmi răspunde doamna în latina”

Lucian Mândruță ironizează Clujul: ”Mi-e și teamă să intru în magazin și să cer pâine în română, dacă îmi răspunde doamna în latina”

Fostul prezentator tv Lucian Mândruță a ironizat administrația Clujului și pe primarul Emil… [citeste mai departe]

„Se rupe hamul ori moare calul”. Falcă dezvăluie ce le-a cerut PSD

„Se rupe hamul ori moare calul”. Falcă dezvăluie ce le-a cerut PSD

Europarlamentarul Gheorghe Falcă, vicepreședinte la nivel național al PNL, a dezvăluit prețul cerut liberalilor pentru comasare. Partidul Naţional Liberal a fost obligat să accepte candidatul PSD la funcția de președinte al României. PNL nu renunță însă la… [citeste mai departe]

FC Argeș va juca ultimul meci amical al iernii cu Steaua

FC Argeș va juca ultimul meci amical al iernii cu Steaua

FC Argeș va disputa la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni ultimul joc de verificare din această perioadă precompetițională. Echipa din Trivale va întâlni sâmbătă, 17 februarie, de la ora 12.00, în deplasare, pe CSA Steaua București, colega de eșalon. Clubul din Ghencea, organizatorul partidei,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel’s human rights compliance in Gaza

Publicat:
Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel’s human rights compliance in Gaza

The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland asked the on Wednesday to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza, according to Reuters. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 were taken hostage in a raid by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, prompting […] The post Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel’s human rights compliance in Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target

13:35, 14.02.2024 - NATO‘s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that 18 out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reports. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference…

Blinken ends latest Mideast mission after new Israeli snub of proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

13:05, 08.02.2024 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday with public divisions between the United States and Israel at perhaps their worst level since Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began in October, according to AP News. Wrapping up a four-nation Mideast trip — his fifth to the region…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says

12:26, 17.01.2024 - A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg.  The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on…

Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in occupied West Bank

13:35, 10.01.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after pressing Israel’s leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state, according to Reuters.  Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach the de facto Palestinian…

Former Polish minister starts hunger strike in prison

13:00, 10.01.2024 - Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

12:15, 04.01.2024 - Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: