Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he’s quitting as head of his party and the country

- The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from…

- EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…

- Hungary‘s ruling Fidesz party proposed on Tuesday that parliament should vote to ratify Sweden‘s bid to join NATO on February 26, a move that it would support, according to Reuters. “Our group wishes to support” Sweden’s NATO bid, the Fidesz party said in a document, asking the Speaker of parliament…

- The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland asked the European Commission on Wednesday to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza, according to Reuters. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 were taken hostage in a raid by Hamas militants on southern…

- The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

- EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s foreign minister announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he had fulfilled his objective of steering the country towards the European Union, a process that pro-Russian separatists in the country have threatened to fight, according to Reuters. The small former Soviet…

- European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…