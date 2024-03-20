Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he’s quitting as head of his party and the countryPublicat:
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Wednesday that he will step down within weeks once a successor is chosen and stated he is quitting immediately as head of the center-right Fine Gael party, part of Ireland’s coalition government, according to Reuters. Varadkar will be replaced as prime minister after a party leadership contest. He […] The post Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he’s quitting as head of his party and the country appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
