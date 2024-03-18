Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Countries across Europe should prepare for “catastrophic” risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as worsening climate change hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency said on Monday, according to Reuters. Policymakers need to draw up new plans…

- Hungary‘s ruling Fidesz party proposed on Tuesday that parliament should vote to ratify Sweden‘s bid to join NATO on February 26, a move that it would support, according to Reuters. “Our group wishes to support” Sweden’s NATO bid, the Fidesz party said in a document, asking the Speaker of parliament…

- Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters. Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

- Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,”…

- An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu disclosed that the…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…