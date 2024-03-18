Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

Stiri Recomandate

Șefa EPPO îl avertizează pe premierul croat, într-un mega-dosar de fraudă: Să se adreseze Curții Europene de Justiție!

Dacă cineva are îndoieli cu privire la competența procurorilor europeni, ar trebui să se adreseze Curții Europene de Justiție, transmite șefa Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Concert extraordinar la Palatul Culturii: „Anotimpurile” de Vivaldi, interpretate de Noua Orchestră Transilvană

Joi, 21 martie, de la ora 18.00, la Palatul Culturii, se desfășoară un concert extraordinar cu Noua Orchestră Transilvană – dirijată de Romeo Rîmbu. Orchestra, avându-l… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să reduceți o durere de cap

Cu totii ne-am confruntat la un moment dat cu o durere de cap, uneori mai usoara, alteori mai severa. Durerile de cap sunt foarte frecvente si pot avea mai multe cauze. Dureri de cap – cauze si tipuri Exista diferite tipuri de dureri de cap sau cefalee. In general, cefaleea poate fi clasificata in doua […] [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Destinații noi de pe Aeroportul Bacău, în orarul de vară. Ivancea anunță și o premieră: „Avem 3 operatori simultan!”

În cadrul unei conferințe de presă, Valentin Ivancea, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău, a anunțat adăugarea a cinci destinații… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă prima varză din acest an. În câteva săptămâni, piața va fi plină

Producătorii români se pregătesc să scoată prima recoltă de varză din acest an, care va pleca de la poarta fermei la un preț estimat la 4-4,5 lei/kg. Pe piață, însă, așa cum s-a întâmplat și în alți ani, este foarte probabil ca ea să… [citeste mai departe]

Play-OUT: Rapid și CFR nu vor titlul!

Etapă jalnică pentru rivalele FCSB-ului. Grupările „feroviare” au dat-o în bară grav în startul play-off-ului. De fapt, mai degrabă e play-OUT pentru Rapid și CFR, care au pierdut acasă în prima rundă. Clujenii au fost învinși cu 1-2 de către Universitatea Craiova. Însă, cei ce păreau a fi coșmarul de anul acesta al FCSB-ului… [citeste mai departe]

Sebeșul va rămâne fără apă potabilă. Precizări pentru locuitorii municipiului

SC APA CTTA SA ALBA -Sucursala Sebes informează consumatorii că, în data de 20.03.2024, in intervalul orar 02.00-20.00, furnizarea apei potabile va fi întreruptă în orasul Sebes, in scopul efectuarii lucrarilor de cuplare a caminului… [citeste mai departe]

USR a depus o moțiune simplă împotriva ministrului Florin Barbu: Odele pentru Ceaușescu nu salvează agricultura românească

Deputaţii USR au depus luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Agriculturii, Florin Barbu. „În conformitate… [citeste mai departe]

Înșelăciunea din spatele sprijinului SUA pentru Ucraina

Administrația Biden și-a anunțat planul de a trimite 300 de milioane de dolari în Ucraina, menit să fie o măsură provizorie până când Congresul va putea în sfârșit să adopte un pachet de finanțare. Potrivit consilierului pe probleme de securitate națională Jake Sullivan, strângerea de… [citeste mai departe]

Biletul găsit de o șoferiță pe parbrizul mașinii după o manevră în trafic. A sesizat o problemă fără ”a crea tensiuni sau a jigni pe cineva” - FOTO

Uimitor este bilețelul pe care o șoferiță din România l-a găsit în parbrizul… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

Publicat:
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel of the center-right GERB party agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of on March 5, according to Reuters. Denkov’s resignation paved the way for GERB party to lead the government for nine months as agreed following last year’s elections.   “I […] The post Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU must prepare for ‘catastrophic’ climate change risks, agency says

11:16, 11.03.2024 - Countries across Europe should prepare for “catastrophic” risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as worsening climate change hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency said on Monday, according to Reuters. Policymakers need to draw up new plans…

Hungary set to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid on Feb 26 after long delay

11:45, 20.02.2024 - Hungary‘s ruling Fidesz party proposed on Tuesday that parliament should vote to ratify Sweden‘s bid to join NATO on February 26, a move that it would support, according to Reuters.  “Our group wishes to support” Sweden’s NATO bid, the Fidesz party said in a document, asking the Speaker of parliament…

Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

14:55, 12.02.2024 - Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

Trump’s NATO threat denounced across Europe

12:30, 12.02.2024 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike

13:15, 29.01.2024 - Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,”…

Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests

12:10, 16.01.2024 - An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu disclosed that the…

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…


