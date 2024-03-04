Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

Stiri Recomandate

UNIDENT Tu știi cum obții Dantură fixă pe implanturi în 24 ore?

Tehnica Fast & Fixed, cunoscută și sub denumirea de Dantură fixă pe implanturi în 24 de ore, reprezintă o soluție inovatoare și eficientă pentru pacienții care doresc să își refacă într-un timp foarte scurt dantura compromisă. Etapele procedurii Dantură fixă pe implanturi… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în lanț cu autovehicule militare străine pe DN1, la Băicoi. Traficul în zonă este blocat

Trafic blocat în județul Prahova, după ce mai multe vehicule militare s-au ciocnit pe șosea. Tamponarea în lanţ s-a produs pe DN 1, în zona localităţii prahovene Băicoi. „La data de 4 martie, în… [citeste mai departe]

Timișorenii, față în față cu „Fenomenul Pitești”. Expoziție la Memorialul Revoluției

Expoziția itinerantă bilingvă „Fenomenul Pitești. Adevărata Față a Comunismului în România” ajunge și la Memorialul Revoluției din Timișoara. În perioada 9 martie – 2 mai 2024, localnicii și vizitatorii pot… [citeste mai departe]

Mașină oprită pentru control, în Dej. Tânărul de la volan era băut

Aseară, în jurul orei 21:50, polițiștii rutier din cadrul poliției municipiului Dej au oprit pentru control un autoturism la volanul căruia se afla un tânăr de 24 de ani din municipiul Dej, care circula pe strada Constantin Dobrogeanu Gherea. Acesta a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Legea se schimbă! Se dau amenzi de 12.000 de lei pentru românii care fac gălăgie la bloc!

Se schimbă legea în România! Românii care locuiesc la bloc și fac gălăgie vor primi amenzi uriașe! Sumele pe care le vor scoate din buzunar se ridică până la 12.000 de lei! Cei care dau muzica prea tare sau produc… [citeste mai departe]

S-a prezentat la UPU Beclean, după ce a făcut accident între Figa și Beclean. Poliția a intrat pe fir

Ieri noapte, în jurul orei 00:15, polițiștii au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că un bărbat de 34 de ani din Șieu Odorhei s-a prezentat la Unitatea de primiri Urgențe Beclean pentru îngrijiri… [citeste mai departe]

Bancherii centrali dansează pe nervii împrumutaților. Problema inflației nu este încă rezolvată

Speranța Băncii Centrale Europene ca salariile din zona euro să crească suficient de mult pentru a alimenta expansiunea economică, fără a reaprinde inflația, va fi pusă la încercare de o serie de… [citeste mai departe]

La Gâlgău și Hida, transporturi ilegale de lemne

În perioada 29 februarie – 2 martie, polițiștii Biroului pentru Protecția Fondului Forestier și Piscicol din cadrul IPJ Sălaj au depistat mai multe delicte silvice în județ. La sfârșitul săptămânii, au fost dispuse controale mai multe societăți comerciale și s-au verificat 23 de transporturi de lemne.… [citeste mai departe]

Român, revoltat de grătarele din Germania: „Faci foamea dacă gazda e neamț. Am fost 15 invitați și avea 4 fripturi”

Acesta a povestit că atmosfera și pregătirile pentru un grătar, dar mai ales cantitatea de carne oferită invitaților în casa unui neamț sunt total diferite… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat reținut de către polițiștii Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Năsăud

La data de 3 martie a.c., în jurul orelor 00:30, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Năsăud au fost sesizați prin 112 de către o femeie cu privire la faptul că soțul acesteia a venit la domiciliu și provoacă scandal. La locul evenimentului,… [citeste mai departe]


Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

Publicat:
Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its , Reuters reports. ’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify over […] The post Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

