EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says

Stiri Recomandate

A început procesul dintre Antena 1 versus Mihai Bendeac! Postul îi cere daune de sute de mii de euro

A început procesul dintre Antena 1 versus Mihai Bendeac! Postul îi cere daune de sute de mii de euro

 A început procesul dintre Antena 1 și Mihai Bendeac. Actorul, ale cărui producții au adus cândva  audiențe record postului, a părăsit echipa ”iUmor” în urma unui conflict cu colegii din echipa de… [citeste mai departe]

Importurile europene de armament s-au dublat în ultimii 4 ani. SUA, lider global

Importurile europene de armament s-au dublat în ultimii 4 ani. SUA, lider global

În ultimii patru ani, statele europene și-au dublat importurile de armament, conform unui raport recent al Institutului Internațional de Cercetare pentru Pace de la Stockholm (SIPRI). Documentul evidențiază o scădere la nivel mondial… [citeste mai departe]

Animalul rar care a apărut pe neaşteptate, în România. Locul special în care a fost văzut. Foto

Animalul rar care a apărut pe neaşteptate, în România. Locul special în care a fost văzut. Foto

Fauna României este una plină de animale spectaculoase, iar unele dintre ele extrem de rare. Este și cazul relatat de jandarmii montani de la Postul Montan Bran-Moieciu, și anume animalul rar care a… [citeste mai departe]

Trimisul special al ONU a ajuns în Israel pentru a investiga acuzațiile împotriva agenției de ajutorare din Gaza

Trimisul special al ONU a ajuns în Israel pentru a investiga acuzațiile împotriva agenției de ajutorare din Gaza

Reprezentantul care conduce investigația Națiunilor Unite cu privire la acuzațiile la adresa agenției sale de ajutorare din Gaza a sosit în Israel, a anunțat Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice vânzarea băuturilor energizante către minori

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice vânzarea băuturilor energizante către minori

Actul normativ promulgat are ca obiect de reglementare interzicerea comercializării băuturilor energizante care conţin combinaţii variate de carbohidraţi vitamine, minerale, cu două… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat un Memorandum pentru construirea infrastructurii pentru molurile din Portul Constanta Sud!

Guvernul a aprobat un Memorandum pentru construirea infrastructurii pentru molurile din Portul Constanta Sud!

La propunerea Ministerului Transporturilor si Infrastructurii, Guvernul a aprobat in ultima sedinta, Memorandumul cu privire la "Realizarea lucrarilor de infrastructura, cai de acces… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii U17 luptă pentru calificarea la Campionatul European. Lotul convocat

Tricolorii U17 luptă pentru calificarea la Campionatul European. Lotul convocat

România găzduieşte, în perioada 20-26 martie, meciurile grupei 2 a Turului de Elită Under 17, ultima rundă înaintea Campionatului European, relatează frf.ro. Partidele se vor juca la Mogoşoaia, Buftea şi Chiajna, după următorul program:20 martie,… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Piedone după sondajul care îl plasează pe primul loc, făcut de Nicușor Dan: Este extrem de măsluit

Reacția lui Piedone după sondajul care îl plasează pe primul loc, făcut de Nicușor Dan: Este extrem de măsluit

Cristian Popescu Piedone este încrezător în sorţii săi de izbândă la conducerea Bucureştiului, dar nu se arată deloc încrezător în sondajul publicat de Nicuşor Dan, chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi la Pitești pentru deșeuri aruncate aiurea

Amenzi la Pitești pentru deșeuri aruncate aiurea

La Pitești, polițiștii locali din cadrul Serviciului Siguranță Publică au depistat și sancționat în acest an mai multe persoane care nu utilizează corespunzător platformele de gunoi. Citește și: Prețul și perioada de valabilitate a rovinietei se schimbă din 11 martie Cu acest prilej au fost aplicate… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU în Fizeșu Gherlii. Ar fi izbucnit de la un aparat de încălzit

INCENDIU în Fizeșu Gherlii. Ar fi izbucnit de la un aparat de încălzit

Un incendiu a izbucnit astăzi, în jurul orei 15:15, într-o cameră a unei case din localitatea Fizeșu Gherlii. Mai exact, incendiul a pornit de la un aparat de încălzit și s-a extins parțial la mai multe haine, imobilul fiind inundat cu fum. În urma apelului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says

Publicat:
EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says

‘s use of Microsoft software breached EU privacy rules and the bloc’s executive also failed to implement adequate safeguards for personal data transferred to non-EU countries, the EU privacy watchdog said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) ordered the Commission to take measures to comply with privacy rules […] The post EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

14:06, 07.03.2024 - European Union lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions, according to Reuters. The European Commission has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue…

Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

14:55, 04.03.2024 - Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint…

Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills

11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

10:51, 29.01.2024 - France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The French government is…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: