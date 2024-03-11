EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says The European Commission‘s use of Microsoft software breached EU privacy rules and the bloc’s executive also failed to implement adequate safeguards for personal data transferred to non-EU countries, the EU privacy watchdog said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) ordered the Commission to take measures to comply with privacy rules […] The post EU Commission’s use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

