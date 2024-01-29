Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike

Stiri Recomandate

OFICIAL: Toate mașinile noi vândute în UE din iulie 2024 vor avea cutii negre

OFICIAL: Toate mașinile noi vândute în UE din iulie 2024 vor avea cutii negre

Dispozitivele EDR (Event Data Recorder), cunoscute drept cutiile negre, sunt întâlnite la avioanele de linie. Toate aeronavele sunt dotate cu un astfel de dispozitiv care înregistrează date pentru a putea determina cursul evenimentelor în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Armata Română angajează luptători de comando! Ce condiții trebuie îndeplinite

Armata Română angajează luptători de comando! Ce condiții trebuie îndeplinite

„Când a fost ultima oară când ai facut ceva special?! Dacă îți dorești o carieră în cadrul Forțelor pentru Operații Speciale ale Armatei României, Batalionul 53 Comando „Smaranda Brăescu”, organizează recrutarea cetățenilor români cu… [citeste mai departe]

”Ce avem in poza?” - Clujenii s-au pus pe interpretat fotografia în care apar trei șoferi tupeiști - FOTO

”Ce avem in poza?” - Clujenii s-au pus pe interpretat fotografia în care apar trei șoferi tupeiști - FOTO

O parcare din zona Platinia arată cât de prost s-a modernizat drumul, fără nicio parcare pe margine, pentru diverse situații neprevăzute. Pentru că nu aveau unde opri trei șoferi… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs de șah rapid, desfășurat la Teiuș. Câștigătorii competiției

Concurs de șah rapid, desfășurat la Teiuș. Câștigătorii competiției

Concurs de șah rapid, desfășurat la Teiuș. Câștigătorii competiției Concursul de șah rapid memorialul „Borșia Sabin” – ediția a II-a, s-a desfășurat sâmbătă, 27 ianuarie 2024, la Casa de Cultură a orașului Teiuș. Au fost anunțați câștigătorii competiției,… [citeste mai departe]

România a mai primit 1,2 milioane de doze de vaccin Moderna plătite în avans!

România a mai primit 1,2 milioane de doze de vaccin Moderna plătite în avans!

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, anunţă că România a mai primit, în luna decembrie 2023, o cantitate de 1,2 milioane de doze din noua formulă a vaccinului anti-COVID produs de compania Moderna.„Moderna ne-a trimis, în luna decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

În așteptarea ajutorului american, Zelenski lansează un avertisment dur: Ar fi un semnal prost. Nu ar fi corect pentru nimeni

În așteptarea ajutorului american, Zelenski lansează un avertisment dur: Ar fi un semnal prost. Nu ar fi corect pentru nimeni

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a avertizat că o scădere a ajutorului furnizat ţării sale de către Statele Unite ar fi un semnal nepotrivit,… [citeste mai departe]

S-a semnat contractul pentru execuția lucrărilor la Athletic Park. Ivancea: „O idee care devine realitate în Bacău!”

S-a semnat contractul pentru execuția lucrărilor la Athletic Park. Ivancea: „O idee care devine realitate în Bacău!”

Contractul pentru execuția lucrărilor la Athletic Park a fost semnat, astăzi, de către Valetin Ivancea, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău. Investiția… [citeste mai departe]

Ce să pui în pârjoalele moldoveneşti pentru a ieşi pufoase. Ingredientul secret al gospodinelor din Moldova

Ce să pui în pârjoalele moldoveneşti pentru a ieşi pufoase. Ingredientul secret al gospodinelor din Moldova

În Moldova, gospodinele pregătesc destul de des pârjoale, un preparat extrem de delicios și gustos. Oricine le poate găti, însă este musai să știe ce ingrediente se adaugă în ele,… [citeste mai departe]

Vin banii pentru medicii de familie

Vin banii pentru medicii de familie

CNAS a anunţat luni că a repartizat caselor de asigurări de sănătate sumele care asigură decontarea serviciilor medicale realizate de medicii de familie în centrele de permanenţă din întreaga ţară până la data de 31 decembrie 2023, la nivelul solicitat de fiecare casă de asigurări de sănătate în parte. Potrivit unui comunicat remis… [citeste mai departe]

Interviu cu Sonia Crăciun, premiul I la Concursul de muzică pentru tineret în Elveția

Interviu cu Sonia Crăciun, premiul I la Concursul de muzică pentru tineret în Elveția

Sonia Crăciun a descoperit pianul la o vârstă fragedă, iar intuiţia sa muzicală, precum şi auzul perfect i-au fost recunoscute odată cu începerea cursurilor la Colegiul Național de Artă din Târgu Mureș. În ziua de 27 ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike

Publicat:
Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike

Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on ‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,” the carrier said in a statement.   […] The post Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

14:25, 11.01.2024 - Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

11:10, 13.12.2023 - Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

Poland to help Finland counter Russia’s migration pressure

12:10, 21.11.2023 - Poland is ready to support Finland in defending its borders against hybrid attacks by Russia, President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Monday, referring to the increased migration pressure on the Finnish border, according to Euractiv.  Both presidents,…

Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

14:10, 20.11.2023 - Oil futures rose more than $1 on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices after four weeks of decline on demand worries and concern over Middle East supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures rose…

Russia completes repair of Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Finland says

13:55, 16.11.2023 - Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: