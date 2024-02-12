Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

Stiri Recomandate

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor rutieri. Iata ce sanctiuni au aplicat acestia

La data de 11 februarie 2024, politistii din cadrul Politiei Municipiului Constanta Serviciul Municipal de Siguranta Rutiera au desfasurat o actiune pentru cresterea gradului de siguranta rutiera. La data de 11 februarie 2024, politistii din… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul 110 Comunicatii si Informatica al Fortelor Navale Romane anunta inceperea inscrierilor pentru posturile vacante de soldat gradat profesionist

Centrul 110 Comunicatii si Informatica "Viceamiral ing. Grigore Martes", structura specializata in domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie Tribunal: Iulian Dumitrescu, șeful CJ Prahova, rămâne interzis la locul de muncă

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu, rămâne sub control judiciar și nu are voie să se prezinte la locul de muncă, măsură impusă de Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie în dosarul în care este cercetat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au declanșat fermierii polonezi o revoluție europeană

Polonia se află nu numai în pragul unei noi blocade la frontiera cu Ucraina, ci și în epicentrul unei revolte a fermierilor la nivel continental. În contextul în care fermierii polonezi au manifestat din nou împotriva normelor UE care favorizează importurile de alimente din Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovici se menţine pe primul loc în clasamentul ATP -Ce poziţii ocupă jucătorii români

Tenismanul sârb Novak Djokovici se menţine pe primul loc în clasamentul ATP dat publicităţii luni. Sârbul are 9.855 de puncte şi este urmat de spaniolul Carlos Alcaraz, cu 9.255 puncte, potrivit news.ro.Rusul… [citeste mai departe]

Jaluzelele care îţi scad enorm factura la gaz. Temperatura în camere se menţine mai mult, trucul e viral

Când vine vorba de a face economii, mai ales la factura la gaz, încercăm orice modalități de a face asta. Se pare că unul din trucurile care te ajută sunt și jaluzelele care îţi scad enorm… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Bendeac, cucerit de Anca Țurcașiu. Ce observat la actriță când s-au întâlnit întâmplător: „Mă uitam și eram invidios”

Mihai Bendeac s-a întâlnit recent cu Anca Țurcașiu și a fost de-a dreptul uimit de felul în care actriță arată la 53 de ani.… [citeste mai departe]

Lupii de la Cernobîl au dezvoltat rezistență la cancer în urma expunerii la radiații

Cercetătorii americani au descoperit că, în urma catastrofei de la Cernobîl, lupii care trăiesc în zona de excludere au dezvoltat gene rezistente la cancer, ca răspuns la expunerea cronică la radiații. [citeste mai departe]

INS-Câştigul salarial mediu brut, în luna decembrie 2023 a fost în România de 8.300 de lei

Câştigul salarial mediu brut, în luna decembrie 2023 a fost în România de 8.300 de lei, iar cel net a ajuns la 5.079 lei, potrivit datelor publicate astăzi de Institutul Naţional de Statistică. Comparativ cu luna… [citeste mai departe]


Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

Publicat:
A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel‘s Gaza offensive, according to Reuters.  It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days and dismissed a request […] The post Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italy’s Meloni seeks new partnership with Africa, funds limited

15:11, 29.01.2024 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban’s adviser says

12:15, 29.01.2024 - Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

Iceland’s volcano eruption misses local town

11:21, 19.12.2023 - Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to flow away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes would be spared, geologists and rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The eruption late on Monday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland spewed lava…

European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

16:35, 18.12.2023 - The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

German government to agree budget fixes as way out of crisis

14:30, 27.11.2023 - Germany‘s ruling coalition was expected to agree a supplementary budget on Monday that will temporarily lift a self-imposed cap on borrowing limits after a constitutional court ruling tore up the government’s spending plans, according to Reuters.  The budget would see Germany suspend its constitutionally…

German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling

15:25, 15.11.2023 - The German government faces a 60 billion euro hole in its finances after the country’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional, according to Reuters.  The decision will complicate budget negotiations…


