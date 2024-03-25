Apple, Google, Meta targeted by EU in test of new digital law

Stiri Recomandate

„Conexiuni” între Universitățile de Arte din București și Iași

Deschiderea dintre Universitățile de Arte din București și Iași vine în întâmpinarea artiștilor care au nevoie să comunice între ei, dar satisface și dorința publicului de a cunoaște evoluțiile în lumea artei. O altă etapă a unui proiect prin care studenții… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Poliției. Avansări în grad, diplome și premii pentru polițiștii din Arad (Foto)

A fost ziua lor, a celor care veghează la siguranța cetățeanului. A celor care sancționează orice deviație de la norma socială. A celor care se... The post Ziua Poliției. Avansări în grad, diplome și premii pentru polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

O mega vedetă de la Hollywood a devenit mamă la 51 de ani. „Este cea mai bună, parte a vieții mele”

Cameron Diaz, actrița în vârstă de 51 de ani și soțul ei, muzicianul Benji Madden, au anunțat venirea pe lume a celui de-al doilea copil al lor, un băiețel pe nume Cardinal. Cuplul a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Burduja: Ministerul Energiei susţine eliminarea „taxei pe soare”. O vom abroga prin ordonanţa. Avem şi răspunsul formal de la Comisia Europeană care ne permite abrograrea acelui articol

„Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Surse: Andrei Spînu a câștigat lupta pe intern și va prelua șefia Guvernului. Ce spune ministrul Infrastructurii

Tensiunile în partidul de guvernământ ar fi ajuns la final, iar Andrei Spînu ar fi ieșit învingător în lupta pentru influență. Surse din cadrul PAS spun că ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Estetică și funcționalitate în amenajări exterioare cu capace gard Star Stone

Diversitate și calitate cu capace gard Star Stone Fiecare proiect de amenajare exterioară are nevoi unice, iar Star Stone înțelege acest aspect, oferind capace stalp gard în diverse dimensiuni și stiluri, cum ar fi produsele din colecția… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmeria Dâmbovița este pe baricade la  MECIUL ROMÂNIA U20 – POLONIA U20, partida se joacă la Târgoviște 

Jandarmii din cadrul Grupării Mobile Ploiești și Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Dâmbovița vor asigura măsurile de ordine publică, marți, 26 martie a.c., începând… [citeste mai departe]

Un ”dezastru” pentru fermieri, Ciolacu ”îl ține în brațe”

Deputatul neafiliat Claudiu Chira a afirmat, luni, că ministrul Agriculturii, Florin Barbu, „nu ştie şi nu înţelege nimic”, adăugând că „inconştient de dezastrul pe care îl generează fermierilor şi agriculturii”, premierul Marcel Ciolacu îl ţine pe acesta la minister.… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Managerul SJU rămâne în arest la domiciliu, potrivit unei decizii a Curţii de Apel Suceava

Managerul Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă ‘Mavromati’ Botoşani, medicul Monica Adăscăliţei, care a fost reţinută, marţea trecută, într-un dosar de corupţie instrumentat de procurorii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]


Apple, Google, Meta targeted by EU in test of new digital law

Publicat:
regulators opened investigations into Apple, Google and Meta on Monday, the first cases under a sweeping new law designed to stop companies from cornering digital markets, according to AP News. said it was investigating the companies for “non-compliance” with . The Digital Markets Act that […] The post Apple, Google, Meta targeted by EU in test of new digital law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

