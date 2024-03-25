Apple, Google, Meta targeted by EU in test of new digital law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission‘s use of Microsoft software breached EU privacy rules and the bloc’s executive also failed to implement adequate safeguards for personal data transferred to non-EU countries, the EU privacy watchdog said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Data Protection Supervisor…

- Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint…

- Hungary managed to unblock about E2 billion in European Union funds as Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government made further progress in the recovery of crucial financing, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission unlocked the latest tranche after Hungary met so-called thematic conditions relating…

- The European Parliament approved an EU flagship law to restore nature on Tuesday, salvaging at least part of its plans to protect the environment after farmers’ protests ignited a backlash, according to Reuters. The vote took place after weeks of farmers protests across Europe, including a violent…

- The European Commission is set to fine Apple about 500 million euros over alleged breaches of EU competition law, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, according to CNBC news. Brussels first launched an investigation into allegations that Apple…

- Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters. Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico. The European Commission is set…