Asylum applications in EU at highest level since 2015/16 crisis Asylum applications in the European Union jumped 18% to 1.14 million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration and far-right sentiment ahead of national votes

sursazilei.ro

- The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland asked the European Commission on Wednesday to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza, according to Reuters. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 were taken hostage in a raid by Hamas militants on southern…

- NATO‘s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that 18 out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reports. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference…

- Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across…

- The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after pressing Israel’s leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state, according to Reuters. Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach the de facto Palestinian…

- Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

- Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

- The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…