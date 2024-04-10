Oil rises as Middle East worries offset US crude stock buildupPublicat:
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as the deadlock in Gaza ceasefire talks renewed uncertainty about the security of supplies from the Middle East, offsetting a bigger-than-expected build in US crude inventories, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up 25 cents at $89.67 per barrel at 0650 GMT, while […] The post Oil rises as Middle East worries offset US crude stock buildup appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Putin says Russia will not attack NATO, but F-16s will be shot down in Ukraine
12:56, 28.03.2024 - Russia has no designs on any NATO country and will not attack Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic, but if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine, then they will be shot down by Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…
Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
11:56, 20.03.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…
EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform
12:00, 06.03.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from…
EU members fail to back supply chain audit law
15:50, 28.02.2024 - European Union countries blocked at a late stage on Wednesday a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage, according to Reuters. A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population had…
Oil prices steady as investors weigh up Gaza ceasefire signals
14:10, 27.02.2024 - Oil prices were largely stable on Tuesday, as investors weighed up signals of a Gaza ceasefire against the reality on the ground in the Middle East, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.12%, to $82.43 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI)…
EU’s democratic safeguards on financial aid fall short, auditors say
10:55, 21.02.2024 - EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…
EU aiming to launch Red Sea naval mission by mid-February
12:31, 31.01.2024 - EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…