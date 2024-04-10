Oil rises as Middle East worries offset US crude stock buildup

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia has no designs on any NATO country and will not attack Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic, but if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine, then they will be shot down by Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…

- The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from…

- European Union countries blocked at a late stage on Wednesday a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage, according to Reuters. A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population had…

- Oil prices were largely stable on Tuesday, as investors weighed up signals of a Gaza ceasefire against the reality on the ground in the Middle East, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.12%, to $82.43 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI)…

- EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…

- EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…