Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

Stiri Recomandate

Cum au fraudat susținătorii lui Călin Matieș un sondaj pe alba24.ro. De la 72 de voturi într-o zi, la peste 2.000 în două ore

Cum au fraudat susținătorii lui Călin Matieș un sondaj pe alba24.ro. De la 72 de voturi într-o zi, la peste 2.000 în două ore

Cum au fraudat susținătorii lui Călin Matieș un sondaj pe alba24.ro. De la 72 de voturi într-o zi, la peste 2.000 în două ore Susținătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 35 de ani a fost găsit mort într-o cameră de hotel din Slatina

Un bărbat de 35 de ani a fost găsit mort într-o cameră de hotel din Slatina

Un bărbat în vârstă de 35 de ani, din Slatina, dat dispărut de familie în urmă cu o zi, a fost găsit decedat, vineri după amiaza, într-o cameră de hotel din municipiu, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Olt. [citeste mai departe]

We are trying to give Romania all support to join Schengen area, Hungarian ForMin says

We are trying to give Romania all support to join Schengen area, Hungarian ForMin says

The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister, Szijjarto Peter, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County, that his country, which is going to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană comentează ironic candidatura lui Iohannis la șefia NATO: Ștacheta e foarte sus!

Mircea Geoană comentează ironic candidatura lui Iohannis la șefia NATO: Ștacheta e foarte sus!

Secretarul adjunct al NATO, Mircea Geoană, spune că anunțul privind candidatura președintelui Klaus Iohannis la șefia NATO nu e problema conducerii actuale. Geoană spune că el și Jens Stoltenberg nu au posibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Toate actele românilor într-o singură aplicație - Ce va înseamna statul la un click distanță

Toate actele românilor într-o singură aplicație - Ce va înseamna statul la un click distanță

Ministrul Cercetării şi Digitalizării Bogdan Ivan a anunţat, la o conferinţă de presă la PSD Arad, că va fi semnat un contract pentru o aplicaţie prin care românii vor avea, până la finalul anului, dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte persoane care vindeau canabis și „cristal” în Gorj, reținute de DIICOT. Printre clienți se aflau și elevi. Cât costa un gram

Șapte persoane care vindeau canabis și „cristal” în Gorj, reținute de DIICOT. Printre clienți se aflau și elevi. Cât costa un gram

Şapte persoane au fost reţinute de procurorii DIICOT Gorj după ce au comercializat canabis şi drogul cunoscut sub denumirea… [citeste mai departe]

Sinteza de la Brașov a rezultatelor înregistrate la simularea Bacalaureatului

Sinteza de la Brașov a rezultatelor înregistrate la simularea Bacalaureatului

Ministerul Educației a centralizat rezultatele înregistrate la simularea probelor scrise din cadrul examenului național de bacalaureat, susținută în perioada 4 – 7 martie 2024, la nivel național, de elevii claselor a XII-a și a XIII-a seral/frecvență… [citeste mai departe]

Revista hasdeienilor „în Agora” are site

Revista hasdeienilor „în Agora” are site

Un proiect editorial al tinerilor pentru tineri s-a născut la Colegiul Național „B.P. Hasdeu”. El a fost conceput, bineînțeles, cu mai multă vreme în urmă, dar pentru că avea nevoie de o dată de naștere memorabilă, a fost lansat chiar de ziua clubului în cadrul căruia va funcționa. Este vorba despre  site-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea brutăriei MamaPan este de azi în cinematografe

Povestea brutăriei MamaPan este de azi în cinematografe

Pâinea noastră cea de toate zilele (r. Șerban Georgescu) poate fi văzut pe marile ecrane din 4 orașe După mai bine de 4 ani de la prima întâlnire dintre regizorul Șerban Georgescu și Irina Sorescu, fondatoarea brutăriei MamaPan, povestea plină de forță, sensibilitate și curaj a uneia din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

Publicat:
Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. vessel, carrying 200 tonnes of food, could be seen in […] The post Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote

14:45, 13.03.2024 - Europe moved closer to adopting the world’s first artificial intelligence rules on Wednesday as EU lawmakers endorsed a provisional agreement for a technology whose use is rapidly growing across a wide swathe of industries and in everyday life, according to Reuters. The legislation called the AI Act…

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

15:25, 26.02.2024 - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

14:45, 09.02.2024 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

Orientul Mijlociu: Razboiul proxy dintre SUA și Iran risca sa se transforme in confruntare directa

17:50, 25.01.2024 - Razboiul dintre Israel și Hamas s-a extins deja in tot Orientul Mijlociu, iar perspectivele unei confruntari intre puterile regionale și mondiale devin din ce in ce mai probabile, potrivit unei analize publicate de CNN. In intreaga regiune, luptele s-au limitat in mare parte la atacuri cu ținte prcise…

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

Israel to face Gaza genocide charges at World Court

11:55, 11.01.2024 - Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

21:00, 22.12.2023 - The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: