Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

- Europe moved closer to adopting the world’s first artificial intelligence rules on Wednesday as EU lawmakers endorsed a provisional agreement for a technology whose use is rapidly growing across a wide swathe of industries and in everyday life, according to Reuters. The legislation called the AI Act…

- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

- Razboiul dintre Israel și Hamas s-a extins deja in tot Orientul Mijlociu, iar perspectivele unei confruntari intre puterile regionale și mondiale devin din ce in ce mai probabile, potrivit unei analize publicate de CNN. In intreaga regiune, luptele s-au limitat in mare parte la atacuri cu ținte prcise…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

- The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States,…