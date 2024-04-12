După SUA și Rusia, și Franța le recomandă cetățenilor săi să ”se abțină” de la călătorii în Orientul MijlociuPublicat:
Cetatenii francezi ar trebui sa se „abtina” de la calatorii in Iran, Israel, Liban si teritoriile palestiniene, a declarat vineri Ministerul de Externe pentru AFP. In contextul in care tensiunile continua sa creasca in Orientul Mijlociu, dupa luni de conflict intre Israel si Hamas, cetatenii francezi sunt indemnati sa evite orice calatorie in aceasta parte […] The post Dupa SUA și Rusia, și Franța le recomanda cetațenilor sai sa ”se abțina” de la calatorii in Orientul Mijlociu appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
