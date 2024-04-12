Stiri Recomandate

Administraţia militară din Niger a anunţat debutul cooperării militare cu Rusia

Administraţia militară din Niger a anunţat debutul cooperării militare cu Rusia

În Africa de Vest există îngrijorări privind posibila declanşare a unui război prin interpuşi, în condiţiile în care junta din Niger a anunţat debutul cooperării sale militare cu Rusia, relatează BBC citat de Rador Radio România. [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Suceava, Vasile Rîmbu: „Lansez chemarea către antreprenorii Sucevei de a se implica în administrația orașului”

Candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Suceava, Vasile Rîmbu: „Lansez chemarea către antreprenorii Sucevei de a se implica în administrația orașului”

Candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Suceava, Vasile Rîmbu, a lansat o invitație către antreprenorii Sucevei… [citeste mai departe]

Cîrstoiu, după scenariilor privind retragerea sa din cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei: O să intru în cartea recordurilor ca primul candidat retras care câştigă alegerile

Cîrstoiu, după scenariilor privind retragerea sa din cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei: O să intru în cartea recordurilor ca primul candidat retras care câştigă alegerile

"Nici nu apucasem să fiu desemnat candidat și eram… [citeste mai departe]

Umbra lui Viktor Orban planează asupra cumpărării Euronews. Preluarea a vizat reducerea „simpatiei de stânga” din presă (investigație)

Umbra lui Viktor Orban planează asupra cumpărării Euronews. Preluarea a vizat reducerea „simpatiei de stânga” din presă (investigație)

Entităţi apropiate de premierul ungar naționalist Viktor Orban au participat, în urmă cu doi ani, în secret la preluarea… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Ioan Stan a fost reales cu unanimitate de voturi la conducerea PSD Suceava

Senatorul Ioan Stan a fost reales cu unanimitate de voturi la conducerea PSD Suceava

Senatorul Ioan Stan a fost reales, vineri, cu unanimitate de voturi, la conducerea Organizației Județene Suceava a PSD. Conferința județeană de alegeri a avut loc în prezența a peste 2.000 de social-democrați suceveni, alături de care… [citeste mai departe]

Inundații de proporții istorice în Rusia și Kazahstan. Peste 100.000 de oameni au fost obligați să-și părăsească locuințele

Inundații de proporții istorice în Rusia și Kazahstan. Peste 100.000 de oameni au fost obligați să-și părăsească locuințele

Inundaţiile istorice care s-au produs în ultimele zile în mai multe regiuni din Rusia şi Kazahstan provoacă o situaţie „critică” în… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: PNL nu trebuie să se laude cu absolut nimic, să lăsăm faptele să vorbească

Ciucă: PNL nu trebuie să se laude cu absolut nimic, să lăsăm faptele să vorbească

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a afirmat că liberali nu trebuie să se laude cu absolut nimic, chiar nu au voie să se laude, ci trebuie să rămână cu picioarele pe pământ şi să lase faptele să vorbească. [citeste mai departe]

„Cădem într-un război de uzură”. Fostul șef al serviciilor secrete militare israeliene îl îndeamnă pe Netanyahu să aprobe încetarea focului

„Cădem într-un război de uzură”. Fostul șef al serviciilor secrete militare israeliene îl îndeamnă pe Netanyahu să aprobe încetarea focului

Fostul șef al serviciilor de informații militare israeliene îndeamnă conducerea Israelului, inclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările de reparații în plină desfășurare în Sighetu Marmației

Lucrările de reparații în plină desfășurare în Sighetu Marmației

Primarul Vasile Moldovan a anunțat că reparațiile pe străzile Gheorghe Doja și Gheorghe Șincai sunt în plină desfășurare. Aceste lucrări sunt parte a eforturilor de îmbunătățire a infrastructurii orașului și vor aduce beneficii semnificative comunității locale.… [citeste mai departe]

Antrenorul Paul Ciucă, eșec la debut: Avântul Reghin – Industria Galda de Jos 2-0 (1-0)

Antrenorul Paul Ciucă, eșec la debut: Avântul Reghin – Industria Galda de Jos 2-0 (1-0)

Industria Galda de Jos este ultima clasată în Seria a IX-a a Ligii a 3-a, cu șanse reduse de a evita retrogradarea, însă Paul Ciucă a acceptat provocarea și s-a întors pe banca tehnică a formației pe care a părăsit-o… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

După SUA și Rusia, și Franța le recomandă cetățenilor săi să ”se abțină” de la călătorii în Orientul Mijlociu

Publicat:
După SUA și Rusia, și Franța le recomandă cetățenilor săi să ”se abțină” de la călătorii în Orientul Mijlociu

Cetatenii francezi ar trebui sa se „abtina” de la calatorii in Iran, Israel, Liban si teritoriile palestiniene, a declarat vineri Ministerul de Externe pentru AFP. In contextul in care tensiunile continua sa creasca in , dupa luni de conflict intre Israel si Hamas, cetatenii francezi sunt indemnati sa evite orice calatorie in aceasta parte […] The post Dupa SUA și Rusia, și Franța le recomanda cetațenilor sai sa ”se abțina” de la calatorii in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Orientul Mijlociu fierbe - Rusia si-a sfatuit cetatenii sa evite calatoriile in zona

14:01, 11.04.2024 - Ministerul rus de Externe a transmis cetatenilor sai sa evite calatoriile catre Orientul Mijlociu, in special Israel, Liban si teritoriile palestiniene, noteaza Reuters, potrivit Rador Radio Romania.

Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

11:56, 20.03.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…

Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

15:05, 15.03.2024 - The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the Gaza Strip on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. The Open Arms vessel, carrying 200 tonnes…

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

15:25, 26.02.2024 - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

Houthis damage British cargo ship in new attack

14:00, 19.02.2024 - Yemen’s Houthi rebels shot down a US drone and damaged a Belize-flagged British cargo ship in their latest assault against commercial vessels, their spokesperson claimed Monday, according to Politico. The Iranian-backed group, which has been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict…

Orientul Mijlociu: Razboiul proxy dintre SUA și Iran risca sa se transforme in confruntare directa

17:50, 25.01.2024 - Razboiul dintre Israel și Hamas s-a extins deja in tot Orientul Mijlociu, iar perspectivele unei confruntari intre puterile regionale și mondiale devin din ce in ce mai probabile, potrivit unei analize publicate de CNN. In intreaga regiune, luptele s-au limitat in mare parte la atacuri cu ținte prcise…

EU says Israel’s attack on Hamas ‘seeding hate’ for generations

11:15, 22.01.2024 - Israel’s attack on Hamas is failing to root out the militant group, the EU’s top foreign policy chief said, as he urged parties to start thinking more concretely about a two-state peace process, according to Bloomberg. “Certainly, the way they’re trying to destroy Hamas is not the way they’re doing,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: