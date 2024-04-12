Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministerul rus de Externe a transmis cetatenilor sai sa evite calatoriile catre Orientul Mijlociu, in special Israel, Liban si teritoriile palestiniene, noteaza Reuters, potrivit Rador Radio Romania.

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…

- The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the Gaza Strip on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. The Open Arms vessel, carrying 200 tonnes…

- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

- Yemen’s Houthi rebels shot down a US drone and damaged a Belize-flagged British cargo ship in their latest assault against commercial vessels, their spokesperson claimed Monday, according to Politico. The Iranian-backed group, which has been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict…

- Razboiul dintre Israel și Hamas s-a extins deja in tot Orientul Mijlociu, iar perspectivele unei confruntari intre puterile regionale și mondiale devin din ce in ce mai probabile, potrivit unei analize publicate de CNN. In intreaga regiune, luptele s-au limitat in mare parte la atacuri cu ținte prcise…

- Israel’s attack on Hamas is failing to root out the militant group, the EU’s top foreign policy chief said, as he urged parties to start thinking more concretely about a two-state peace process, according to Bloomberg. “Certainly, the way they’re trying to destroy Hamas is not the way they’re doing,…