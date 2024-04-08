Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World CourtPublicat:
Nicaragua on Monday called on the United Nations’ top court to halt German military and other aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin’s support was enabling acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza, according to AP News. Opening Nicaragua’s case at the International Court of Justice, the country’s ambassador […] The post Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World Court appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza
10:55, 29.03.2024 - The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave, according to AP News. The International Court of Justice issued two…
Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
11:56, 20.03.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…
Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer
15:05, 15.03.2024 - The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the Gaza Strip on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. The Open Arms vessel, carrying 200 tonnes…
Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns
15:25, 26.02.2024 - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…
Houthis damage British cargo ship in new attack
14:00, 19.02.2024 - Yemen’s Houthi rebels shot down a US drone and damaged a Belize-flagged British cargo ship in their latest assault against commercial vessels, their spokesperson claimed Monday, according to Politico. The Iranian-backed group, which has been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict…
Top UN court to open hearings into Israel’s occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state
11:55, 19.02.2024 - Historic hearings are opening on Monday at the United Nations’ top court into the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, according to AP News. Palestinian representatives will speak first as the International Court of Justice begins hearing legal arguments…
Israel to face Gaza genocide charges at World Court
11:55, 11.01.2024 - Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…