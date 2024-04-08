Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World Court

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave, according to AP News. The International Court of Justice issued two…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah…

- The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the Gaza Strip on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. The Open Arms vessel, carrying 200 tonnes…

- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

- Yemen’s Houthi rebels shot down a US drone and damaged a Belize-flagged British cargo ship in their latest assault against commercial vessels, their spokesperson claimed Monday, according to Politico. The Iranian-backed group, which has been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict…

- Historic hearings are opening on Monday at the United Nations’ top court into the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, according to AP News. Palestinian representatives will speak first as the International Court of Justice begins hearing legal arguments…

- Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…