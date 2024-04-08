Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World Court

Stiri Recomandate

Maia Morgenstern joacă din nou la Zalău

Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor din Zalău va găzdui miercuri, 10 aprilie, de la ora 19, piesa de teatru „Mic şi-al dracu”.  Spectacolul este un dublu-recital al celor doi protagonişti: actriţa Maia MORGENSTERN şi balerinul Valentin ROŞCA, construit în jurul poeziilor scrise de scriitorul român de origine evreiască Isaac… [citeste mai departe]

Documentare despre campioni ai Ungariei, la Zilele Filmului Maghiar de la Braşov

Trei documentare cu tematică sportivă, despre legende ale sportului din Ungaria, vor fi proiectate în ediţia din acest an, anul Campionatului European de Fotbal şi al Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris, a Zilelor Filmului Maghiar de la Braşov,… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se schimbă radical! Director ANM: Începând de vineri seara vor fi precipitații, iar local cantitățile de apă să poată atinge valori de peste 15 l/metru pătrat

Temperaturile de vară încep să facă loc unui val de… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia afirmă că Ucraina a încercat din nou să atace o centrală nucleară cu o dronă

Rusia a declarat că Ucraina a pus în pericol securitatea nucleară europeană prin atacarea centralei nucleare Zaporizhzhia, controlată de Rusia, cu o dronă care a fost doborâtă deasupra unui reactor, scrie Reuters. Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor: Introducerea salariului minim european oferă predictibilitate mediului de afaceri

Deputatul Mihai Fifor, președinte PSD Arad, arată că introducerea salariului minim european va oferi mai multă predictibilitate mediului de afaceri, contrar dezinformărilor anti-europene ale USR. „PSD va propune… [citeste mai departe]

O maşină cu numere de corp diplomatic, lovită de tren pe Valea Prahovei

O maşină în care se aflau două persoane ale departamentului tehnic de la Ambasada Indiei a fost lovită, luni, de un tren în judeţul Braşov. Maşina, care avea numere de corp diplomatic, a rămas blocată pe calea ferată, dar nu au existat victime, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

București, mai ceva ca Paris! Planurile lui Piedone pentru Capitală

Cristian Popescu Piedone a postat recent pe Facebook un mesaj în care face trimitere la marii edili al Capitalei, cei care au transformat-o în ”Micul Paris”. Ei bine, vezi cum are de gând Piedone să transforme Capitala mai ceva ca pe Paris! Cristian Popescu Piedone… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperiri revelatoare: Un medic a mărturisit ce se întâmplă cu trupul nostru înainte de deces

Primul semn: Scăderea energieiPotrivit Dr. Mannix, primul indiciu că viața se apropie de sfârșit este o scădere vizibilă a energiei corporale. Această etapă este comparată cu un telefon mobil vechi al… [citeste mai departe]


Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World Court

Publicat:
Nicaragua on Monday called on the ’ top court to halt German military and other aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin’s support was enabling acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in the IsraelHamas war in Gaza, according to AP News.  ’s case at the of Justice, the country’s ambassador […] The post Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

