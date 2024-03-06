Nikki Haley to end White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Stiri Recomandate

Noi zboruri de pe Aeroportul Internațional Bacău

Aeroportul Internațional George Enescu Bacău își consolidează poziția ca un punct de plecare strategic pentru călătorii, anunțând o serie impresionantă de noi destinații și zboruri în cadrul programului său de vară, care va debuta pe 31 martie. Odată cu adăugarea unor orașe europene de prestigiu la… [citeste mai departe]

DIN MARTIE – Beneficiile de asistență socială s-au majorat. Cât primesc în plus beneficiarii

Sunt maramureșeni care vor primi bani mai mulți de la stat. Asta fiindcă toate beneficiile sociale care se raportează la Indicatorul Social de Referință (ISR) au crescut de la 1 martie 2024, ca urmare a… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Două cazuri de pestă porcină africană la porcii mistreţi de pe fondul de vânătoare Schineni

Prefectul judeţului, Daniel Onofrei, a convocat, miercuri, Centrul Local de Combatere a Bolilor, în vederea stabilirii unor măsuri după confirmarea pestei porcine africane la doi mistreţi.… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăjean depistat la volanul unui autoturism, sub influența alcoolului

La data de 5 martie a.c., pe strada Cetății din municipiul Zalău, polițiștii Biroului de Ordine Publică din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Zalău au oprit în trafic pentru control un autoturism, condus de un bărbat de 37 de ani, din localitatea Badon. Întrucât… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Șerban Șovăială, fost consilier local independent, la Culisele Brașovului cu Sebastian Dan

Doru Dima a lansat, în emisiunea „Culisele Zilei cu Sebastian Dan”, provocarea: „Brașovul – Primul oraș liber de politicieni!” la emisiunea „Culisele Zilei cu Sebastian Dan”. Ce ar însemna acest lucru,… [citeste mai departe]

A furat alcool și o imprimantă din două localuri

Polițiștii Biroului de Investigații Criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Zalău au dispus reținerea, pentru 24 de ore, în Centrul de Reținere și Arestare Preventivă al Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Sălaj, față de un bărbat de 35 de ani, din municipiul Zalău, cercetat pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Nikki Haley se retrage din cursa prezidențială după „Super Tuesday” și refuză să-l susțină pe Trump: „Trebuie să ne câștige voturile”

Ultima adversară a lui Donald Trump în cursa pentru nominalizarea republicană, Nikki Haley, a anunțat,… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de căprioare moarte și cadavrele altor animale sălbatice au fost găsite pe un câmp din Timiș și Arad. Este al doilea caz recent

Zeci de cadavre de căprioare, iepuri şi vulpi au fost găsite pe un câmp care se întinde în judeţele Timiş şi Arad, iar administratorii… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de percheziții într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală: 121 de mașini au fost ridicate; șapte persoane duse la audieri

121 de mașini, sume de bani și alte bunuri au fost ridicate în urma unor percheziții făcute de polițiștii din Timiș într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală. Operațiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Prezidențialele din Rusia: Văduva lui Alexei Navalnîi le cere rușilor să scrie pe buletinele de vot, cu litere mari, numele „Navalnîi”

Iulia Navalnaia a chemat miercuri, într-un mesaj video, alegătorii ruși să-și manifeste opoziția față de Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]


Nikki Haley to end White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Publicat:
Former US Ambassador to the will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with her plans, ensuring that  will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic  in November’s election, according to Reuters. Haley will urge Trump to try to win the backing of her […] The post Nikki Haley to end bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Asylum applications in EU at highest level since 2015/16 crisis

11:20, 28.02.2024 - Asylum applications in the European Union jumped 18% to 1.14 million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration…

EU’s democratic safeguards on financial aid fall short, auditors say

10:55, 21.02.2024 - EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…

NATO chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target

13:35, 14.02.2024 - NATO‘s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that 18 out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reports. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference…

Trump’s NATO threat denounced across Europe

12:30, 12.02.2024 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules

14:21, 31.01.2024 - French and Belgian farmers set up dozens of blockades on highways and on access roads to a major container port on Wednesday to press governments to ease environmental rules and protect them from rising costs and cheap imports, according to Reuters.  Protests have spread across Europe. Spanish farmers…

Republic of Moldova’s foreign minister resigns as country moves towards EU

12:05, 24.01.2024 - The Republic of Moldova‘s foreign minister announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he had fulfilled his objective of steering the country towards the European Union, a process that pro-Russian separatists in the country have threatened to fight, according to Reuters.  The small former Soviet…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

11:10, 13.12.2023 - Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…


