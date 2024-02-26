China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasonsPublicat:
China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website. The Biden administration on Friday announced new
