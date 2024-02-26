China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

Stiri Recomandate

Tensiuni majore în Parlament pe devansarea alegerilor prezidențiale: dezbateri pe proiectul UDMR

Comisia juridică de la Senat a pus pe ordinea de zi proiectul de lege care ar permite ca alegerea președintelui să fie făcută cu până 90 de zile înainte de expirarea mandatului.Deși liberalii și social-democrații… [citeste mai departe]

Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor

Economie Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor februarie 26, 2024 13:27 Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Teleorman informează contribuabilii faptul că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024, prin O.U.G.… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu: „Gara regală trebuie să redevină un simbol al orașului Curtea de Argeș”

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu, vicepreședinte Forța Dreptei, susține că, după decenii în care a fost neglijată și lăsată în paragină, în sfârșit, în această primăvară, vor începe lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun

Alternativa sănătoasă constă în alegeri alimentare mai naturale și echilibrate, cum ar fi fulgii de ovăz, ouăle, iaurtul grecesc și batoanele făcute în casă. The post OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie

Marius Budăi, fost ministru al Muncii, a vorbit despre noua Lege a pensiilor. The post PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Fondul Naţional de Garantare a Creditelor pentru IMM-uri anunţă că Programul NOUA CASĂ 2024 a devenit operaţional, după ce plafonul de garantare aprobat de către Ministerul de Finanţe de 1 miliard de lei a fost alocat celor 16 finanţatori înscrişi în prog

”Fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles a primit mai mult de 7.000 de scrisori de la anunţul diagnosticului de cancer

Regele Charles al III-lea a primit peste 7.000 de scrisori de susţinere de când a fost diagnosticat cu cancer la începutul acestei luni. Palatul Buckingham a făcut publică această cifră, împreună cu o înregistrare… [citeste mai departe]

În Cluj nu mai există ospătari? Au apărut chelnerii roboți la un mall din oraș. Cât costă și cât este de rentabil - VIDEO

La un restaurant din Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca au apărut roboții, care duc comenzile la masă și preiau farfuriile murdare.Acesta va fi trendul… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Union of Postal Workers protesting before Digitisation Ministry

The Romanian Union of Postal Workers (SLPR), affiliated to the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), is organising, starting Monday, protest actions in front of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation. The picketing of the ministry is scheduled… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniune a miniştrilor agriculturii din UE sub presiune. Fermierii au blocat Bruxelles-ul cu tractoare şi au dat foc la anvelope, poliţia recurge la tunuri cu apă – VIDEO

Fermierii au dat foc unor grămezi de anvelope vechi… [citeste mai departe]


China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

Publicat:
China firmly opposes the imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.   administration on Friday announced new […] The post China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

