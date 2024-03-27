Chinese leader Xi tells Dutch PM that restricting technology access won’t stop China’s advance

Stiri Recomandate

Subaru recheamă în service 118.000 de vehicule din SUA din cauza unor senzori de airbag defecți

Subaru recheamă în service 118.000 de vehicule din SUA din cauza unor senzori de airbag defecți

Subaru recheamă în service 118.000 de SUV-uri și sedanuri din Statele Unite pentru a remedia un senzor defect care poate împiedica desfășurarea airbagurilor în caz de accident, a anunțat miercuri Administrația… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai consuma orezul după ce l-ai ţinut în frigider! Motivul pentru care trebuie aruncat imediat după gătire

Nu mai consuma orezul după ce l-ai ţinut în frigider! Motivul pentru care trebuie aruncat imediat după gătire

Dacă ai ținut orez la frigider, mai ales pentru câteva zile, după ce l-ai gătit, renunță să-l mai consumi. Specialiștii în domeniul nutriției spun că în astfel de cazuri preparatul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. După ce un politician local le-a promis pământ gratis, oamenii dintr-un sat au început să-şi împartă terenurile publice

VIDEO. După ce un politician local le-a promis pământ gratis, oamenii dintr-un sat au început să-şi împartă terenurile publice

Localnicii dintr-un sat din Argeș au început să își împartă terenul care aparține domeniului public și le-au delimitat le cele pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal neașteptat la Poșta Română: Valeriu Zgonea dezvăluie probleme grave, apărute recent

Scandal neașteptat la Poșta Română: Valeriu Zgonea dezvăluie probleme grave, apărute recent

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Administrare şi Reglementare în Comunicaţii (ANCOM) constată o creşterea masivă a numărului de reclamaţii vizând serviciile poştale, în condiţiile în care a primit, în primele două… [citeste mai departe]

Google a eliminat peste 5,5 miliarde de reclame înșelătoare în 2023 (raport)

Google a eliminat peste 5,5 miliarde de reclame înșelătoare în 2023 (raport)

Google a eliminat peste 5,5 miliarde de reclame înșelătoare și a blocat sau restricționat difuzarea de reclame pe mai mult de 2,1 miliarde de pagini ale publisherilor în 2023, potrivit raportului său anual privind siguranța în publicitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a calificat naționala la Euro 2024 și valorează 35 de milioane de euro, dar a fost refuzat în SuperLigă

Și-a calificat naționala la Euro 2024 și valorează 35 de milioane de euro, dar a fost refuzat în SuperLigă

De-a lungul timpului, jucători importanți ca John Obi Mikel sau Seydou Doumbia au ajuns la cote impresionante după ce au fost refuzați la acea vreme în prima ligă din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Cornel Dinu, după amicalul România-Columbia: „Bine că nu l-am mai văzut pe Pușcaș”

Cornel Dinu, după amicalul România-Columbia: „Bine că nu l-am mai văzut pe Pușcaș”

Cornel Dinu a comentat prestația României în amicalul cu Columbia, scor final 2-3. Fostul antrenor al lui Dinamo a remarcat o diferență foarte mare de valoare între selecționata lui Edi Iordănescu și naționala sud-americană,… [citeste mai departe]

Imaginea care a împărțit internetul în două: Ce animal este, de fapt: un iepure sau o cioară?

Imaginea care a împărțit internetul în două: Ce animal este, de fapt: un iepure sau o cioară?

Internetul s-a împărțit rapid în două tabere: unii susțin cu tărie că este vorba despre un iepure, și aduc ca argumente faptul că urechile alungite și poziția capului indică fără doar și poate această varianta.Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Vîlceanu acuză mizerabila operațiune din PNL: Florin Roman a votat de 5 ori la demiterea lui Alin Nica

Dan Vîlceanu acuză mizerabila operațiune din PNL: Florin Roman a votat de 5 ori la demiterea lui Alin Nica

Fostul ministru PNL de Finanțe, Dan Vîlceanu, exclus vara trecută din partid, a scris miercuri pe Facebook că demiterea liderului PNL Timiș din cauza opoziției acestuia față de alianța… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai puternică rugăciune pentru sănătate. Cuvintele puternice pe care este bine să le rostești

Cea mai puternică rugăciune pentru sănătate. Cuvintele puternice pe care este bine să le rostești

Rugăciunea este comunicarea credincioșilor cu Dumnezeu – Tatăl, Fiul și Duhul Sfânt. Este singura modalitate prin care oamenii pot vorbi cu divinitatea. Este un component esențial al dezvoltării… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Chinese leader Xi tells Dutch PM that restricting technology access won’t stop China’s advance

Publicat:
Chinese leader Xi tells Dutch PM that restricting technology access won’t stop China’s advance

Chinese leader told visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday that attempts to restrict China’s access to technology will not stop the country’s advance, according to AP News.  imposed export licensing requirements in 2023 on the sale of machinery that can make advanced processor chips. The move came after the  blocked […] The post Chinese leader Xi tells Dutch PM that restricting technology access won’t stop China’s advance appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China calls hacking allegations by US, UK ‘political manoeuvring’

12:56, 26.03.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the US and Britain to stop politicizing the issue of cybersecurity, slandering and smearing China, and imposing unilateral sanctions on the country, according to Reuters. “It is pure political manoeuvring for the United States and the United Kingdom to rehash the so-called cyberattacks…

China’s defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with NATO

10:40, 14.03.2024 - China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, according to Reuters. The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation,…

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

Pentagon calls out Chinese companies it says are helping Beijing’s military

09:00, 01.02.2024 - The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza Strip

13:50, 04.01.2024 - European governments hit out at statements from two far-right Israeli ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to Politico. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism Party, on Wednesday doubled down on a call for “voluntary emigration”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: