China calls hacking allegations by US, UK ‘political manoeuvring’

DEER a plantat o pădure - Pădurea DEER! Urmează să plantăm câte o Pădure DEER în toate cele 18 județe unde ne desfășurăm activitatea (P)

În perioada 21-26 martie, a avut loc prima ediție a campaniei de responsabilitate socială corporativă ”Pădurea… [citeste mai departe]

Bayern Munchen pregăteşte o super-ofertă pentru Araujo (FC Barcelona)

Clubul german de fotbal Bayern Munchen pregăteşte o super-ofertă de 100 de milioane de euro pentru transferul fundaşului uruguayan Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona), scrie ziarul madrilen Marca, potrivit Agerpres. Campioana Germaniei a încercat să-l cumpere pe… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătorii CCR au respins o inițiativă cetățenească: ce însemna Luna Iunie - Luna Identității Creștine

Judecătorii Curții Constituționale (CCR) au respins inițiativa legislativă a cetățenilor intitulată „Luna Iunie – Luna Identității Creștine”. Această inițiativă cetățenească… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Cîrstoiu intră în joc: și-a făcut pagină de Facebook pentru a dialoga cu cetățenii

Medicul Cătălin Cîrstoiu, candidatul PNL-PSD la Primăria Capitalei, și-a deschis o pagină de Facebook pe care anunță că va dialoga cu cetățenii Bucureștiului, așa cum actualul primar nu a făcut-o.”Vă… [citeste mai departe]

Boabele de cacao au ajuns la un preț record, de peste 10.000 de dolari pe tonă

Cotaţiile futures la cacao au atins marţi un nivel fără precedent de peste 10.000 de dolari tona, prelungind un avans istoric, care a constat în dublarea preţurilor de la începutul anului, scumpind ciocolata, transmite Bloomberg, preluat de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce inseamna trecerea la urmatorul nivel, in ceea ce priveste o masina de curatat cartofi?

In lumea antreprenoriatului, investitiile in echipamente mai mari si mai eficiente sunt adesea semne ale progresului si expansiunii afacerii. In sectorul ospitalitatii, o astfel de tranzitie este cruciala, iar o componenta… [citeste mai departe]

A murit de inimă Codruța Mercea acuzată alături de Constantin Nicolescu în dosarul podului de la Căteasca

Codruța Mercea, fost director în Consiliul Județean Argeș, a decedat luni seară, de Buna Vestire, la numai 49 de ani. Acuzată alături de fostul președinte al CJ Argeș, Constantin… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate intensă la Aeroportul Internațional Brașov: aproape 600 de pasageri într-o singură zi!

25 martie a fost printre cele mai dinamice zile din acest an la Aeroportul Internaţional Braşov-Ghimbav. Au fost 5 zboruri şi un total de 579 de pasageri, cei mai mulţi fiind călători ai curselor… [citeste mai departe]

NHL - Vancouver Canucks, învinsă pe propriul patinoar

Echipa Vancouver Canucks, liderul Conferinţei de Est, s-a înclinat la limită pe propriul patinoar în faţa formaţiei Los Angeles Kings, scor 2-3, luni seara, într-un meci din Liga profesionistă nord-americană de hochei pe gheaţă (NHL), potrivit Agerpres. Canucks, care venea după trei victorii… [citeste mai departe]

Livrările de telefoane iPhone către China continuă să se prăbușească

Livrările de telefoane iPhone în China s-au prăbușit cu 33% în luna februarie comparativ cu aceeaşi lună a anului trecut, continuând trendul puternic de scădere a cererii pentru principalul produs al grupului american Apple pe cea mai importantă piaţă… [citeste mai departe]


China calls hacking allegations by US, UK ‘political manoeuvring’

Publicat:
China calls hacking allegations by US, UK ‘political manoeuvring’

China on Tuesday urged the US and Britain to stop politicizing the issue of cybersecurity, slandering and smearing China, and imposing unilateral sanctions on the country, according to Reuters. "It is pure political manoeuvring for the and the to rehash the so-called cyberattacks carried out by China and to sanction Chinese

China’s defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with NATO

10:40, 14.03.2024 - China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, according to Reuters. The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation,…

Romanian President Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

10:46, 13.03.2024 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has decided to run for NATO‘s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Reuters.  In February, the United States, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg…

EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

14:40, 27.02.2024 - The European Parliament approved an EU flagship law to restore nature on Tuesday, salvaging at least part of its plans to protect the environment after farmers’ protests ignited a backlash, according to Reuters.  The vote took place after weeks of farmers protests across Europe, including a violent…

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

Pentagon calls out Chinese companies it says are helping Beijing’s military

09:00, 01.02.2024 - The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

15:45, 24.01.2024 - Yemen‘s Houthi authorities have ordered US and British staff of the United Nations and Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations to leave the country within a month, a document and a Houthi official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The decision follows the United States and Britain, with support…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

France, Germany, UK and US condemn Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment

10:45, 29.12.2023 - France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…


