China calls hacking allegations by US, UK ‘political manoeuvring’

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, according to Reuters. The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation,…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has decided to run for NATO‘s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Reuters. In February, the United States, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg…

- The European Parliament approved an EU flagship law to restore nature on Tuesday, salvaging at least part of its plans to protect the environment after farmers’ protests ignited a backlash, according to Reuters. The vote took place after weeks of farmers protests across Europe, including a violent…

- China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

- The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

- Yemen‘s Houthi authorities have ordered US and British staff of the United Nations and Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations to leave the country within a month, a document and a Houthi official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The decision follows the United States and Britain, with support…

- China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

- France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…