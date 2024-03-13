Romanian President Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

Stiri Recomandate

Avertisment fără precedent: Europa va fi lovită de fenomene meteo catastrofale - inundațiile majore și valurile de căldură vor doborî continentul

Avertisment fără precedent: Europa va fi lovită de fenomene meteo catastrofale - inundațiile majore și valurile de căldură vor doborî continentul

Specialiștii din Copenhaga au avertizat, în prima analiză la nivel european, că trebuie elaborate…

O italiancă de 103 ani a fost prinsă de politiști conducând cu viteză, fără permis și fără asigurare

O italiancă de 103 ani a fost prinsă de politiști conducând cu viteză, fără permis și fără asigurare

Poliţia italiană a tras pe dreapta o femeie de 103 ani, care circula fără permis de conducere şi fără asigurare şi care se numără, probabil, printre cei mai vârstnici infractori rutieri…

O autoutilitară şi un TIR s-au ciocnit pe DN2, în județul Buzău. 3 persoane au rămas încarcerate: cum se circulă

O autoutilitară şi un TIR s-au ciocnit pe DN2, în județul Buzău. 3 persoane au rămas încarcerate: cum se circulă

Circulaţia pe DN2 -E85 pe raza localităţii Limpeziş, din judeţul Buzău, se desfăşoară dirijat din cauza unui grav accident de circulaţie produs între o autoutilitară…

Majoritatea salariaților încasează, de la 1 ianuarie, un salariu lunar net mai mic decât anul anterior. Care este principalul motiv

Majoritatea salariaților încasează, de la 1 ianuarie, un salariu lunar net mai mic decât anul anterior. Care este principalul motiv

 "Finalul anului 2023 a adus o serie de modificări fiscale nefavorabile pentru angajaţii şi angajatorii din toate domeniile economice.…

Femeie agresată de fostul iubit, pe o stradă din Sectorul 5! Gestul care l-a scos din minți: femeia s-a baricadat în mașină de frică

Femeie agresată de fostul iubit, pe o stradă din Sectorul 5! Gestul care l-a scos din minți: femeia s-a baricadat în mașină de frică

"La data de 12 martie 2024, poliţişti din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti – Secţia 17 Poliţie…

Festivalul Întorsura Fest, între 21-23 iunie, la Întorsura Buzăului

Festivalul Întorsura Fest, între 21-23 iunie, la Întorsura Buzăului

Întorsura Fest 2024 are loc în perioada 21-23 iunie 2024, la Întorsura Buzăului. Se anunță un festival plin de suprize: muzică bună, mâncare tradițională, concursuri, tombole și distracție la cote maxime! Irina Rimes, Paula Seling, Zdob și Zdub și Nicole Cherry…

Poliţiştii au confiscat anul trecut peste 230 arme de foc, între care 44 letale

Poliţiştii au confiscat anul trecut peste 230 arme de foc, între care 44 letale

Poliţiştii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi şi Substanţe Periculoase Galaţi au confiscat anul trecut peste 230 arme de foc, între care 44 letale, se arată în bilanţul activităţii Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Galaţi pe anul 2023. Poliţiştii…

Persoană rănită, în urma unui accident rutier petrecut pe DJ 107, între Fărău și Ocna Mureș

Persoană rănită, în urma unui accident rutier petrecut pe DJ 107, între Fărău și Ocna Mureș

Două autoturisme au fost implicate într-un accident rutier care s-a produs pe DJ 107, între localitățile Fărău și Ocna Mureș. Din primele date, în urma accidentului, o persoană ar fi suferit leziuni corporale.…

Cum şi-a revenit Demi Moore după intervenția estetică nereușită la față

Cum şi-a revenit Demi Moore după intervenția estetică nereușită la față

Cum şi-a revenit Demi Moore după intervenția estetică nereușită la față Actrița americană Demi Moore a fost în centrul atenției la celebrul eveniment Vanity Fair Oscar Party, desfășurat duminică la Hollywood. Vedeta în vârstă de 61 de ani arată…

O clădire din centrul turistic al Brașovului a început să se prăbușească. Pericol uriaș pentru locatari și turiști: ce spun autoritățile

O clădire din centrul turistic al Brașovului a început să se prăbușească. Pericol uriaș pentru locatari și turiști: ce spun autoritățile

Vorbim despre o clădire construită la începutul secolului al XVIII-lea și clasificată ca monument istoric,…


Romanian President Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

Publicat:
Romanian President Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has decided to run for NATO's leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Reuters, the , Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed as the head of NATO, putting him in a strong […] The post to run for NATO leadership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

13:05, 05.03.2024 - European Union Council and the European Parliament on Tuesday reached a provisional agreement to ban the entry of products made with forced labour into the European single market, according to Reuters.  The agreement clarifies the different responsibilities the EU Commission and the member states in…

EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority to be based in Frankfurt

10:35, 23.02.2024 - The European Union‘s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, the Belgian Presidency of the EU said on Thursday, in a move the bloc hopes will advance its fight against illicit finance, according to Reuters. Previously lacking any pan-EU authority to control dirty…

Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border

13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters.  Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests

14:35, 13.02.2024 - Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of…

Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

15:45, 24.01.2024 - Yemen‘s Houthi authorities have ordered US and British staff of the United Nations and Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations to leave the country within a month, a document and a Houthi official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The decision follows the United States and Britain, with support…

NATO signs 1.1 bln euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition

11:20, 23.01.2024 - NATO has signed a 1.1 billion euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said on Tuesday, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts, according to Reuters.  “The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition,”…

Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

14:15, 09.01.2024 - French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…

France, Germany, UK and US condemn Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment

10:45, 29.12.2023 - France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…


