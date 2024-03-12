EU should consider joint borrowing for defence, economic security says Spain

Stiri Recomandate

Reţele Electrice Banat a lansat o licitaţie de circa 37 de milioane de lei pentru modernizarea reţelelor de distribuţie din zona Timişoarei

Reţele Electrice Banat a lansat o licitaţie de circa 37 de milioane de lei pentru modernizarea reţelelor de distribuţie din zona Timişoarei

”Compania Reţele Electrice Muntenia (parte a grupului PPC în România, denumită anterior E-Distribuţie Muntenia)… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Buticul ghinionist: După ce băieți i-au furat buchete cu flori, noaptea trecută a fost iarăși jefuit. „Eroii", identificați

(video) Buticul ghinionist: După ce băieți i-au furat buchete cu flori, noaptea trecută a fost iarăși jefuit. „Eroii”, identificați

Ghinion peste un butic din Chișinău. După ce băieți i-au furat două buchete cu flori de 8 martie, noaptea trecută a… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele din Formula 1 se pregătesc pentru Circuitul Marelui Premiu al Melbourne-ului. Vezi aici cele mai tari curiozități

Echipele din Formula 1 se pregătesc pentru Circuitul Marelui Premiu al Melbourne-ului. Vezi aici cele mai tari curiozități

Când a fost construit circuitul? Tranzacția pentru găzduirea Formulei 1 în Melbourne a fost încheiată în 1993, cu decizia de a crea un circuit folosind… [citeste mai departe]

Mandat de arestare pentru tânărul care, cu alcoolemie de peste 2 la mie, a accidentat mortal ...

Mandat de arestare pentru tânărul care, cu alcoolemie de peste 2 la mie, a accidentat mortal ...

Tânărul în vârstă de 27 de ani care a provocat un accident rutier mortal sâmbătă, la Leucușești-Preutești, a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile de Judecătoria Fălticeni, în urma propunerii Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova se pregătește pentru intruziunea Rusiei în alegeri, nu vede nicio amenințare militară

Moldova se pregătește pentru intruziunea Rusiei în alegeri, nu vede nicio amenințare militară

Autoritățile moldovenești se vor concentra pe contracararea încercărilor Rusiei de a manipula opinia publică înainte de alegerile prezidențiale și parlamentare din țară, deoarece consideră improbabilă o amenințare… [citeste mai departe]

FC Voluntari a oficializat despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică

FC Voluntari a oficializat despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică

Clubul de fotbal FC Voluntari a oficializat, marţi, despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică, într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook.„FC Voluntari anunţă încetarea raporturilor contractuale, pe cale amiabilă, cu antrenorul Nicolae Dică. Nicolae Dică a fost instalat… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul lider PNL Ben-Oni Ardelean revine în rândul liberalilor împreună cu platforma sa conservatoare

Fostul lider PNL Ben-Oni Ardelean revine în rândul liberalilor împreună cu platforma sa conservatoare

PNL anunță că fostul vicepreședinte PNL, Ben-Oni Ardelean, împreună cu platforma sa politică, revine printre liberali. De asemenea, partidul lansează „un apel către toți cei din zona de dreapta… [citeste mai departe]

LUCRĂRI DE REPARAȚII. Orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare rămân fără apă miercuri, 13 martie

LUCRĂRI DE REPARAȚII. Orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare rămân fără apă miercuri, 13 martie

S.C. Vital S.A. anunță utilizatorii din orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare că miercuri, 13 martie 2024, în intervalul orar 08.00 – 20.00 va întrerupe furnizarea apei… [citeste mai departe]

Şanse pentru ONG-uri, de la Dunca și Popa

Şanse pentru ONG-uri, de la Dunca și Popa

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Oportunitățile pe care le oferă finanțările europene, dar și cele din bugetul propriu al Consiliului Județean Caraș-Severin au făcut obiectul întâlnirii de lucru pe care președintele Romeo Dunca, alături de primarul Reșiței, Ioan Popa, au avut-o marți, 12 martie, sub cupola administrației județene,… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de 2,2 milioane euro în atelierele de practică la Liceul Tehnologic "Constantin Brâncuși" Dej – GALERIE FOTO

Investiție de 2,2 milioane euro în atelierele de practică la Liceul Tehnologic ”Constantin Brâncuși” Dej – GALERIE FOTO

Primăria Municipiului Dej a marcat finalizarea unei noi investiții în învățământul dejean ”Îmbunătățirea infrastructurii educaționale a Liceului… [citeste mai departe]


EU should consider joint borrowing for defence, economic security says Spain

Publicat:
EU should consider joint borrowing for defence, economic security says Spain

should consider jointly borrowing to finance investment in economic security and defence, Spain‘s said on Tuesday, joining France, Belgium and Estonia in calls for more EU funding for common projects, according to Reuters. The idea of joint borrowing for EU defence would build on the 800 billion euro […] The post EU should consider joint borrowing for defence, economic security says Spain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords

12:25, 06.03.2024 - The Republic of Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters. Western powers are seeking to increase support for Republic of Moldova amid what…

France’s Attal promises new price law to appease angry farmers

12:20, 21.02.2024 - The French government will prepare by the summer a new law to better safeguard farmers‘ income and strengthen their position in negotiations with retailers and consumer goods companies, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Attal made the announcement on updating the…

Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests

14:35, 13.02.2024 - Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

11:10, 24.01.2024 - Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters.  Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

13:06, 16.01.2024 - The European Union presidency on Tuesday warned that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November US election, envisaging a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more, according to AP News.  Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium,…

Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

14:15, 09.01.2024 - French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…


