EU ramps up pressure on China’s green tech with wind power probe

- Giganții japonezi Honda Motor Co. și Nissan Motor Co. au anunțat ca se asociaza pentru a dezvolta tehnologia automobilelor electrice, incercand sa țina pasul cu producatorii chinezi in tranziția rapida catre energia curata, potrivit agenției Bloomberg. Constructorii auto vor colabora in ceea ce privește…

- The European Union should consider jointly borrowing to finance investment in economic security and defence, Spain‘s Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Tuesday, joining France, Belgium and Estonia in calls for more EU funding for common projects, according to Reuters. The idea of joint borrowing…

- The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports. Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

- China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- The European Union took a significant step Tuesday toward unifying its financial markets through consolidating data on trading activity across the bloc, according to Bloomberg. The European Parliament backed rules to create centralized data feeds for various assets including stocks, exchange-traded…