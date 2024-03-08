EU, US to launch maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prezenta la București pentru a participa la congresul Popularilor Europeni, care au ales-o candidata lor pentru un nou mandat la președinția Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen a avut cuvinte de lauda pentru președintele Klaus Iohannis. „Suntem atat de mandri de Klaus Iohannis, pentru conducerea…

- Finland will complete a shift in power on Friday as Alexander Stubb is sworn in as the 13th president of the Nordic country, giving him oversight of foreign policy and national security, according to Bloomberg. Stubb, a 55-year-old former prime minister, will formally take over from Sauli Niinisto as…

- Presedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a zburat cu un avion privat de 23 de ori pe parcursul anului trecut, adica mult mai frecvent decat cei 27 de comisari europeni, in conditiile in care, potrivit codului de conduita al comisarilor, aeronavele private trebuie folosite doar in cazuri exceptionale.…

- Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

- The European Central Bank will likely lower interest rates in 2024 as the pace of price increases eases toward 2% by next year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. “We will probably cut rates this year because we are making progress against inflation,”…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will withdraw a plan to halve the use of pesticides because it became a “symbol of polarization” following protests by farmers across Europe, according to Bloomberg. The European Union’s executive arm in June 2022 had proposed a regulation…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…