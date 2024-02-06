EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will withdraw a plan to halve the use of pesticides because it became a “symbol of polarization” following protests by farmers across Europe, according to Bloomberg. The European Union’s executive arm in June 2022 had proposed a regulation to slash pesticide use by 2030 by 50% […] The post EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

