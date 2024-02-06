EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests

Stiri Recomandate

Stela Leuca a anunțat oficial despre plecarea sa din cadrul Ministerului Afacerilor Externe și Integrării Europene. Aceasta ocupa funcția de secretară de Stat pentru Integrare Europeană și era membru al Cabinetului… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) avertizează că, în ultima perioadă, au fost postate pe mai multe reţele de socializare imagini de tip deepfake în care sunt folosite imaginea şi vocea guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu. „În ultima perioadă, pe mai multe platforme şi reţele de socializare, au… [citeste mai departe]

Într-un interviu acordat postului de televiziune TVR, procurorul general al României, Alex Florența, a exprimat nemulțumirea față de pragul de un milion… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, pompierii buzoieni au fost chemați să stingă un incendiu de locuință izbucnit în satul Izvoru Dulce din comuna Merei. La sosirea forțelor, un bărbat zăcea inconștient chiar la intrarea în casă, iar curând anchetatorii aveau să descopere un detaliu tulburător. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 6 FEBRUARIE 2024: 337 posturi… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul de companii Invalda INVL reprezintă un grup de gestionare a investițiilor din Lituania, fondat în 1991. Companiile din cadrul grupului gestionează fonduri alternative de investiții, alte investiții și oferă servicii de family office. Începând cu… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit în această dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut pe strada 1 Mai din municipiul Dej. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SAJ, care au găsit un autoturism ieșit în afara părții carosabile, fără ocupanți în… [citeste mai departe]

Părinții din comuna Ipotești vor avea în perioada următoare posibilitatea de a-și duce copiii la una dintre cele mai moderne școli din județ. Asta după ce proiectul depus de conducerea Primăriei Ipotești a fost aprobat de Ministerul Dezvoltării. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR informeaza utilizatorii retelei nationale de drumuri si autostrazi din Romania ca rovinieta si peajul pot fi achitate prin intermediul serviciului de mesaje scurte SMS al operatorului de telefonie mobila RCS amp;RDS,… [citeste mai departe]


EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests

Publicat:
EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will withdraw a plan to halve the use of pesticides because it became a “symbol of polarization” following protests by farmers across Europe, according to Bloomberg. ’s executive arm in June 2022 had proposed a regulation to slash pesticide use by 2030 by 50% […] The post EU drops plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: