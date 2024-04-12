Biden commits to support Japan, Philippines as China pressures allies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Visa Inc. is adding three new AI-powered fraud-prevention tools to its suite of products for business clients as the credit-card giant uses the technology to improve security, according to Bloomberg. Among the tools available to clients starting in the first half of the year, will be one that expands…

- Polish President Andrzej Duda will propose that NATO member states raise the minimum level of defense spending to 3% of economic output in his talks with US President Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg. Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are traveling to the US to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday…

- The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports. The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

- Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

- Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg. Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg. Even though…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…