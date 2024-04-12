Biden commits to support Japan, Philippines as China pressures allies

Stiri Recomandate

Scandalul morților suspecte de la Spitalul Pantelimon. Director: Au fost decese care nu puteau fi evitate

Scandalul morților suspecte de la Spitalul Pantelimon. Director: Au fost decese care nu puteau fi evitate

Managerul Spitalului Sfântul Pantelimon, Bogdan Socea, a declarat în urma informațiilor care au apărut în sapțiul public, privind decese suspecte la secția ATI a unității medicale, că acestea… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Fosta șefă ATI de la spitalul groazei, declarații șoc: Ce legătură are mortalitatea cu șefia mea? Se moare pe capete în spital

EXCLUSIV. Fosta șefă ATI de la spitalul groazei, declarații șoc: Ce legătură are mortalitatea cu șefia mea? Se moare pe capete în spital

Elena Voicu a mărturisit că, în urmă cu trei săptămâni, morga mobilă a stat în spatele spitalului, iar mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Poarta Alba, judetul Constanta: Un nou contract pentru supervizarea unor lucrari ce vizeaza noua retea de gaze naturale din comuna

Primaria Poarta Alba, judetul Constanta: Un nou contract pentru supervizarea unor lucrari ce vizeaza noua retea de gaze naturale din comuna

Primaria Poarta Alba continua demersurile privind proiectul de infiintare a retelei de gaze naturale de pe raza UAT ului sau.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav la Galați după ce un camion s-a răsturnat. A fost nevoie de intervenția elicopterului SMURD

Accident grav la Galați după ce un camion s-a răsturnat. A fost nevoie de intervenția elicopterului SMURD

 Potrivit ISU Galaţi, la numărul unic de urgenţă 112 a fost anunţată producerea unui accident rutier. Este vorba despre un camion cu piatră răsturnat, două victime fiind încarcerate,… [citeste mai departe]

Construcții din trei gospodării, distruse de incendiu. ...

Construcții din trei gospodării, distruse de incendiu. ...

 Incendiul izbucnit joi după-amiază, în jurul orei 16.30, în satul Humoreni, comuna Comănești, a lăsat pagube în trei gospodării. Din păcate, la primul proprietar afectat flăcările au lăsat dezastru în urmă. Flăcările au distrus inclusiv două autoturisme și două tractoare.Primul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii, la Sp. Pantelimon

Ministrul Sănătăţii, la Sp. Pantelimon

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat că va discuta cu echipa de control şi cu managementul Spitalului Clinic de Urgenţă „Sfântul Pantelimon” din Capitală despre activitatea din Secţia de Terapie Intensivă, vineri, în cadrul vizitei la această unitate. „Vreau să ştiu exact cum se desfăşoară activitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanţe gratis în Grecia pentru turiştii evacuaţi din cauza incendiilor

Vacanţe gratis în Grecia pentru turiştii evacuaţi din cauza incendiilor

Grecia oferă vacanțe gratis turiștilor evacuați anul trecut, în timpul incendiilor din Rodos. Pentru ghinioniștii cărora natura le-a distrus vacanța vor fi emise 25.000 de vouchere în valoare de până la 500 de euro. Sunt eligibili toți cei care au avut… [citeste mai departe]

De Rossi a condus-o pe AS Roma la prima sa victorie pe San Siro după şapte ani

De Rossi a condus-o pe AS Roma la prima sa victorie pe San Siro după şapte ani

Antrenorul Daniele de Rossi, succesorul lui Jose Mourinho la conducerea tehnică a echipei AS Roma, a reuşit să pună capăt unei perioade de şapte ani fără victorie pe stadionul San Siro pentru gruparea "giallorossa", care a învins joi seara,… [citeste mai departe]

CFR anunță un program special, în perioada minivacanței de 1 Mai și Paște

CFR anunță un program special, în perioada minivacanței de 1 Mai și Paște

CFR anunţă, vineri, că suplimentează numărul trenurilor, în minivacanţa de 1 Mai şi Paşte, fiind introduse garnituri suplimentare către destinaţiile de vacanţă. „Cu prilejul minivacanţei de 1 Mai şi Paşte, pentru facilitarea deplasării pasagerilor… [citeste mai departe]

UE oferă Ucrainei angajamente de securitate de lungă durată

UE oferă Ucrainei angajamente de securitate de lungă durată

UE a elaborat un document oficial pe baza căruia va acorda angajamente de securitate de lungă durată Ucrainei: de la asistență politică, militară și financiară, până la angajamentul de a promova procesul de aderare a Kievului la spațiul comunitar. UE oferă Ucrainei angajamente… [citeste mai departe]


Biden commits to support Japan, Philippines as China pressures allies

Publicat:
Biden commits to support Japan, Philippines as China pressures allies

US stated he was dedicated to “deepening maritime and security ties” with Japan and the Philippines, reassuring allies concerned about China‘s increasingly assertive actions in disputed waters, according to Bloomberg. Before meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the for the first trilateral […] The post Biden commits to support Japan, Philippines as China pressures allies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Visa adds new AI tools to help fight digital fraud on payments

15:35, 27.03.2024 - Visa Inc. is adding three new AI-powered fraud-prevention tools to its suite of products for business clients as the credit-card giant uses the technology to improve security, according to Bloomberg. Among the tools available to clients starting in the first half of the year, will be one that expands…

Polish president to propose NATO spends 3% of GDP on defense

12:25, 11.03.2024 - Polish President Andrzej Duda will propose that NATO member states raise the minimum level of defense spending to 3% of economic output in his talks with US President Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg. Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are traveling to the US to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday…

Netherlands proposes stronger EU export control coordination after ASML episode

12:05, 07.03.2024 - The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports.  The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

14:45, 19.02.2024 - Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

10:30, 13.02.2024 - Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg.  Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

11:55, 17.01.2024 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg.  Even though…

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…


