China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty States with the largest nuclear arsenals should negotiate a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard, China‘s foreign ministry’s arms control department said, according to Reuters. Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, called on nuclear states to fulfill their “special and priority responsibilities” on […] The post China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

- China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

- Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

- The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

- Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

- The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters. “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…