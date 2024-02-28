China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty

Stiri Recomandate

Polițe „RCA” pentru câinii periculoși. Proiectul este în dezbatere

Polițe „RCA” pentru câinii periculoși. Proiectul este în dezbatere

Un nou proiect a ajuns pe ordinea de zi a parlamentarilor. Aceștia se pregătesc să dezbată și să voteze un proiect de lege care ar urma să-i oblige pe proprietarii câinilor considerați periculoși, precum Pit Bull, Boerbull, Bandog și metișii lor, să-și… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri mai mici la produsele agricole, în ultima lună din 2023

Prețuri mai mici la produsele agricole, în ultima lună din 2023

Preţurile produselor agricole au scăzut în ultima lună a anului 2023 cu 13,36% raportat la decembrie 2022, potrivit datelor publicate de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). Această evoluţie a preţurilor s-a datorat în principal produselor vegetale, ale căror preţuri… [citeste mai departe]

Așa ceva nu se face dacă ești… un domn, o doamnă!

Așa ceva nu se face dacă ești… un domn, o doamnă!

De lăudat atenția acordată familiei în momente de acest fel. Mai era rugămintea ca florile, toate florile să fie albe. Era o dorință exprimată de mull, pe care Oana Roman o împărtășise în spațiul public. Traian Băsescu știa, i-a trimis un omagiu cu o zi înainte de înmormânare, o coroană cu… [citeste mai departe]

Meseriile care vor dispărea din România. Ministerul Muncii a făcut anunțul

Meseriile care vor dispărea din România. Ministerul Muncii a făcut anunțul

Cristian Vasilcoiu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Muncii şi Solidarităţii Sociale (MMSS), a vorbit într-o conferință despre meseriile care vor dispărea din România. În locul lor, vor apărea altele noi, cum ar fi: aburitor de plută, defectolog,… [citeste mai departe]

Al cincilea și ultimul sezon din Star Trek: Discovery va fi disponibil pentru vizionare din 5 aprilie

Al cincilea și ultimul sezon din Star Trek: Discovery va fi disponibil pentru vizionare din 5 aprilie

SkyShowtime a confirmat astăzi că sezonul cinci din Star Trek: Discovery va fi disponibil pentru vizionare în exclusivitate pe platformă, începând cu 5 aprilie. Primele patru sezoane ale serialului… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL. Lista școlilor mureșene incluse în Programul național „Masă sănătoasă”

OFICIAL. Lista școlilor mureșene incluse în Programul național „Masă sănătoasă”

Lista celor 450 de școli care vor organiza programul Masa caldă, în anul școlar 2023-2024, a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial. La începutul lunii octombrie, Ministerul Educației a pus în dezbatere publică lista celor… [citeste mai departe]

Memorialul Adrian Tinca“, festival de mini-rugby la Constanta

Memorialul Adrian Tinca“, festival de mini-rugby la Constanta

Stadionul "Mihai Nacaldquo; din Constanta va gazdui sambata, 9 martie 2024, incepand cu ora 11.00, Memorialul "Adrian Tincaldquo;, un festival de mini rugby organizat in memoria fostului mare rugbyst si antrenor constantean Adrian Tinca, cel care s a stins din viata, la numai… [citeste mai departe]

Filmat și fotografiat interzis în Primăria Suceava

Filmat și fotografiat interzis în Primăria Suceava

Un afiș care anunță că filmatul și fotografiatul sunt interzise „în această unitate" fără acordul conducerii a apărut pe ușa de acces din holul principal al Primăriei Suceava, către birouri. Întrebat în conferința de presă de miercuri despre justificarea interdicției, primarul Ion Lungu ... [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în vestul țării – un îndrăgit solist de muzică populară a fost găsit mort la doar 31 de ani

Tragedie în vestul țării – un îndrăgit solist de muzică populară a fost găsit mort la doar 31 de ani

Tragedie în vestul țării. Un îndrăgit solist de muzică populară a fost găsit mort la doar 31 de ani! Cunoscutul interpret bănățean Mile Povan a fost găsit mort în propria locuință.… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Fodor a plecat la Asia Express 2024, sezonul 7. Declarația pe care i-a făcut-o soțul Răzvan la aeroport: „Nu mai pot”

Irina Fodor a plecat la Asia Express 2024, sezonul 7. Declarația pe care i-a făcut-o soțul Răzvan la aeroport: „Nu mai pot”

Irina Fodor a plecat la Asia Express 2024, astăzi, 28 februarie. Prezentatoarea show-ului de la Antena 1 a fost condusă la aeroport de soțul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty

Publicat:
China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty

States with the largest nuclear arsenals should negotiate a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard, China‘s foreign ministry’s arms control department said, according to Reuters. Director general of the department, , called on nuclear states to fulfill their “special and priority responsibilities” on […] The post China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

11:10, 13.12.2023 - Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

13:21, 09.12.2023 - Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

US and Sweden sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

12:01, 06.12.2023 - The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters.  “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: