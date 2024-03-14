China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok

Stiri Recomandate

Parlamentul European a dezbătut și votat, cu marea majoritate a voturilor, Rezoluţia privind restituirea Tezaurului României însușit ilegal de Rusia

Europarlamentarul PUSL Maria Grapini, care a semnat alături de ceilalți eurodeputați români… [citeste mai departe]

Delegație MEPEX – Turcia, la sediul CCIB

La sediul Camerei de Comerţ si Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti (CCIB) a avutloc întâlnirea președintelui Camerei București, Iuliu Stocklosa, cu Recep Kaan Maşlak,președintele Asociației Exportatorilor de Produse din Metal din Turcia (MEPEX), cusediul la Ankara, însoțit de Osman Serdar Büyükbektaş, vicepreședinte… [citeste mai departe]

Marele Plan al fostului secretar al Trezoreriei SUA: Cum vrea să pună mâna pe TikTok, rețeaua amenințată cu disparițisa în SUA

Marele Plan al fostului secretar al Trezoreriei SUA: Cum vrea să pună mâna pe TikTok, rețeaua amenințată cu disparițisa în SUAFostul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Ilfov a reclamat că şi-a luat fiul de la o creşă din Dobroeşti cu leziuni la o ureche şi pe obraz. Poliția a deschis dosar penal

Poliţiştii ilfoveni au deschis dosar penal pentru rele tratamente aplicate minorului la o creşă din… [citeste mai departe]

AUR și-a stabilit candidatul la Primăria Pitești

Ionuț Codrea, președintele Asociației Zimbrul Carpatin, a fost desemnat în această seară candidatul AUR la primăria Pitești. Articolul AUR și-a stabilit candidatul la Primăria Pitești apare prima dată în Universul argesean . [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul plan al lui Aleksei Navalnîi pentru a-i provoca lui Vladimir Putin „daune maxime” chiar în timpul alegerilor prezidențiale

Aleksei Navalnîi, principalul opozant al lui Vladimir Putin, a pregătit în detenție, cu 15 zilei înainte de anunțul decesului… [citeste mai departe]

Locul din mașina de spălat pe care trebuie să-l cureți urgent. E sursă de bacterii

Cu toate că este un aparat prezent în aproape toate locuințele de la noi din țară, fiind un aliat de nădejde în menținerea curățeniei, avem tendința de a uita că are nevoie de o îngrijire specială pentru a funcționa în condiții… [citeste mai departe]

Ce tarif are controversata cântăreață Erika Isac pentru un concert. Ia mai mult decât mulți artiști consacrați și cere și transport asigurat

Erika Isac se bucură de un succes formidabil datorită pieselor„Macarena” și „Femei în Parlament”. Tânăra… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu în localitatea Cicârlău pe strada Valea Mare

Un incendiu a izbucnit într-o anexă din localitatea Cicârlău, situată pe strada Valea Mare. Echipajele de intervenție ale Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență Maramureș au fost alertate și s-au deplasat la fața locului pentru a stinge focul și a limita pagubele. Profită acum : Ofertă… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul președinte rus Medvedev prezintă Planul Rusiei pentru pace: Denazificarea Ucrainei și alipirea la Federația Rusă

Fostul președinte rus Dimitri Medvedev a prezentat viziunea sa radicală asupra unei „soluții de pace” pentru conflictul în curs din Ucraina. Medvedev, cunoscut… [citeste mai departe]


China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok

Publicat:
China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok

China called on the US to stop “unreasonably suppressingTikTok, as the app used by 170 million Americans moves to the center of lingering tensions between the superpowers, according to Bloomberg. “The US should respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition,” spokesman said at a regular press briefing […] The post China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressingTikTok appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

11:30, 12.03.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to deepen economic ties with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines as Europe’s largest economy looks to diversify trade relations in Asia and become less dependent on China, according to Bloomberg. Scholz will receive leaders of the three Southeast Asian countries…

Netherlands proposes stronger EU export control coordination after ASML episode

12:05, 07.03.2024 - The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports.  The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a ‘no-first-use’ treaty

12:05, 28.02.2024 - States with the largest nuclear arsenals should negotiate a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard, China‘s foreign ministry’s arms control department said, according to Reuters. Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, called…

EU industry calls for green shift help to keep up with China, US

10:50, 20.02.2024 - The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports.  Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…


