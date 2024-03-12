Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

Stiri Recomandate

Trupele ruse au respins o încercare a armatei ucrainene de a invada teritoriul Rusiei, anunță Ministerul Apărării de la Moscova

Trupele ruse au respins o încercare a armatei ucrainene de a invada teritoriul Rusiei, anunță Ministerul Apărării de la Moscova

Trupele ruse au respins o încercare a formațiunilor ucrainene de a invada teritoriul Rusiei în regiunile Belgorod și Kursk, a anunțat Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai bun liceu din România anunță că nu va organiza admitere separată! Directorul: „Nu ne interesează, rămânem la cea computerizată”

Cel mai bun liceu din România anunță că nu va organiza admitere separată! Directorul: „Nu ne interesează, rămânem la cea computerizată”

Noua Lege a Educației propune o schimbare fundamentală în modul în care se face admiterea la liceele din… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Pitești. O victimă a ajuns la spital

Accident în Pitești. O victimă a ajuns la spital

Două mașini au fost implicate într-un accident rutier, marți dimineață, în Pitești, pe Calea Craiovei. Au fost evaluate două persoane, iar o persoană a fost transportată la spital. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială de pompieri și două echipaje SAJ pentru acordarea asistenței medicale. Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Un angajat a furat piese din alamă în valoare de 40.000 euro de la o firmă din Giroc

Un angajat a furat piese din alamă în valoare de 40.000 euro de la o firmă din Giroc

Un bărbat a sustras nu mai puțin de 2.000 de piese de alamă de la firma la care lucra, aflată în comuna Giroc. A reușit să creeze astfel un prejudiciu de zeci de mii de euro. A reușit să vândă mai bine de jumătate din marfa furată. [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis face un anunț surprinzător: Nu intenționez să-mi scurtez mandatul/ VIDEO

Klaus Iohannis face un anunț surprinzător: Nu intenționez să-mi scurtez mandatul/ VIDEO

Președintele Klaus Iohannis va face o declarație de presă la ora 17.00, pe tema NATO, dar a ținut să precizeze că nu-și va scurta mandatul de președinte. ”În ceea ce privește NATO, știți că voi face o declarație puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Ce evenimente culturale îi așteaptă pe pecicani în 2024. Partea a doua a bugetului orașului Pecica

Ce evenimente culturale îi așteaptă pe pecicani în 2024. Partea a doua a bugetului orașului Pecica

După cum am menționat și în articolul trecut, revenim cu partea a doua a prezentării bugetului orașului Pecica în care vom prezenta calendarul evenimentelor culturale... The post Ce evenimente culturale… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis lămurește situația casei de la RAPPS

Iohannis lămurește situația casei de la RAPPS

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis afirmă că nu a solicitat o locuinţă după finalizarea mandatului şi nici nu i s-a oferit una. „Am observat că există, aşa, o preocupare intensă, dar este o preocupare legată de alegeri, este o preocupare electorală a unora, nu este o chestiune de actualitate. Eu nu am solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

Saxofonul, pasiunea neștiută a „omului” Alin Tișe. Șeful CJ Cluj nu exclude prezența la Untold: „Mie mi-ar plăcea și cred că m-aș descurca”

Saxofonul, pasiunea neștiută a „omului” Alin Tișe. Șeful CJ Cluj nu exclude prezența la Untold: „Mie mi-ar plăcea și cred că m-aș descurca”

Înainte de a fi politician, Alin Tișe este om. Ca fiecare dintre noi, liderul forului administrativ… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol în Marea Neagră - O mină marină a fost depistată în apropiere de Varna

Pericol în Marea Neagră - O mină marină a fost depistată în apropiere de Varna

O mină plutitoare a fost descoperită în Marea Neagră, în apropiere de plaja Kabakum din Varna, anunță BNR, potrivit Rador Radio România. La faţa locului, se află în prezent o navă vânător de mine a Forţelor Navale Bulgare. Mina va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 38 de ani din Alba Iulia implicat într-un accident rutier mortal, la Deva

Bărbat de 38 de ani din Alba Iulia implicat într-un accident rutier mortal, la Deva

Luni, 11 martie 2024, în jurul orei 14:20, polițiștii deveni au fost sesizați de către un bărbat de 38 de ani, din Municipiul Alba-Iulia, cu privire la faptul că în timp conducea un autoturism pe Bulevardul 22 Decembrie, din Municipiul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

Publicat:
Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

wants to deepen economic ties with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines as Europe’s largest economy looks to diversify trade relations in Asia and become less dependent on China, according to Bloomberg. Scholz will receive leaders of the three countries for separate talks in Berlin this week in what close […] The post Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Netherlands proposes stronger EU export control coordination after ASML episode

12:05, 07.03.2024 - The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports.  The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

EU industry calls for green shift help to keep up with China, US

10:50, 20.02.2024 - The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports.  Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

11:55, 17.01.2024 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg.  Even though…

Europe concerned with South China Sea, says German minister

10:35, 11.01.2024 - Europe is concerned about developments in the disputed South China Sea where tensions between the Philippines and China have flared up recently, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, according to Bloomberg. “The incidents over the recent months where the Chinese coast guard has used lasers…

Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia

15:21, 08.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: