Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

- The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports. The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

- The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports. Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

- China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg. Even though…

- Europe is concerned about developments in the disputed South China Sea where tensions between the Philippines and China have flared up recently, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, according to Bloomberg. “The incidents over the recent months where the Chinese coast guard has used lasers…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg. Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…