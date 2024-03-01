UK is pushing Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

ANPC a intrat tare în IFN-uri: Amendă uriașă pentru Cetelem

ANPC a intrat tare în IFN-uri: Amendă uriașă pentru Cetelem

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) a amendat Cetelem cu 60.000 de lei pentru modificarea unilaterală a condiţiilor contractuale. Reprezentanţii ANPC au anunţat, vineri, că au desfăşurat o acţiune de control la operatorul economic, BNP Paribas Personal… [citeste mai departe]

„Zi cu istorie. Istoria zilei” – 1 MARTIE

„Zi cu istorie. Istoria zilei” – 1 MARTIE

187 de ani de la nașterea lui Ion Creangă, autorul nemuritoarelor „Amintiri din copilărie”, lucrare scrisă între 1875 și 1883, sub îndrumarea lui Mihai Eminescu, revizor școlar la acea vreme. 1 martie 1746, Constantin Mavrocordat, domnul Țării Românești (1744-1746), clerul înalt și boierii hotărăsc eliberarea… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea mărțișorului. Cum a devenit vestitorul primăverii

Povestea mărțișorului. Cum a devenit vestitorul primăverii

Oficial e primăvara! Există mai multe legende despre mărțișor, vestitorul primăverii. O poveste legată de mărţişor spune că șoarele a coborât pe pământ în chip de fată frumoasă, pe care un zmeu a furat-o şi a închis-o în palatul său, astfel că lumea întreagă a căzut în mâhnire.… [citeste mai departe]

Chimcomplex S.A. Borzești: profitul crește cu 8% în conditiile în care cifra de afaceri s-a redus cu 38%

Chimcomplex S.A. Borzești: profitul crește cu 8% în conditiile în care cifra de afaceri s-a redus cu 38%

CHIMCOMPLEX (CRC), principalul producător și furnizor de substanțe chimice vitale din regiune, a obținut venituri totale pentru anul 2023 de 1.367 milioane lei, din care 1.344 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Sighiartău (PNL): Am luat decizia de a candida pentru președinția Consiliului Județean Bistrița-Năsăud

Robert Sighiartău (PNL): Am luat decizia de a candida pentru președinția Consiliului Județean Bistrița-Năsăud

„Cred că este nevoie de un nou proiect pentru județul nostru. Trebuie să intrăm într-o altă etapă de dezvoltare”, a transmis deputatul Robert Sighiartău.  Deputatul Robert… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Ursu, nerăbdător să plece în Asia Express alături de partenerul său, Vlad. Artistul ne-a dezvăluit data plecării: “Am făcut bagajele” VIDEO EXCLUSIV

Andrei Ursu, nerăbdător să plece în Asia Express alături de partenerul său, Vlad. Artistul ne-a dezvăluit data plecării: “Am făcut bagajele” VIDEO EXCLUSIV

În urmă cu câteva zile, trustul Antena 1 a anunțat cine sunt concurenții… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijină un copil din mediul defavorizat să nu renunțe la școală!

Sprijină un copil din mediul defavorizat să nu renunțe la școală!

Educația este singura modalitate prin care o persoană poate avea o viață mai bună. Cu toate acestea, din nefericire, mulți copii încă nu au acces la educație, din cauza mediului în care trăiesc și a problemelor din familie. Copiii din mediii defavorizate [citeste mai departe]

Liderul Partidului Republican: Conservele lui Coldea au ieșit la atac pentru a distruge AUR

Liderul Partidului Republican: Conservele lui Coldea au ieșit la atac pentru a distruge AUR

Marian Cucșa susține, într-o postare pe Facebook, că AUR este forța națională care primește cu brațele deschise pe toată lumea care gândește și simte românește, precizând că Alianta crede în șansa fiecărui român de a… [citeste mai departe]

Încep înscrierile pentru mobilitățile de studiu Erasmus +

Încep înscrierile pentru mobilitățile de studiu Erasmus +

Studenții care au toate examenele luate și vor să afle cum e să faci facultatea în alte țări, se pot gândi deja la oportunități de mobilitate în țări străine. Încep înscrierile pentru schimburile de experiență prin intermediul programului Erasmus +. Există opțiuni și pentru cei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

UK is pushing Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Publicat:
UK is pushing Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The UK government has privately urged Germany to provide long-range Taurus missiles to the government in Kyiv as London expressed irritation over comments made by about British activity in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. ministers and officials have repeatedly made clear to Germany that Ukraine badly needs its Taurus missiles, […] The post UK is pushing Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania starts E200mn dredging operation at port used for Ukraine exports

13:25, 21.02.2024 - The government of Romania has approved a decision earmarking more than RON1bn (E200mn) for dredging works in basins and navigable channels at Constanta Port, according to IntelliNews. The deepening of the port’s waters will lead to an increase in the volume of goods that will pass through the Port of…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

Protests in Romania rage on despite the government adopting brokered measures

10:35, 19.01.2024 - The Romanian government adopted measures on Thursday, transposing into law the solutions reached in negotiations with protesting transporters and farmers during the week, although protesters remain on the streets and have extended their blockade to a second border crossing with Ukraine, according to…

EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

11:00, 16.01.2024 - Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico.  Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…

Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia

15:21, 08.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

09:30, 29.12.2023 - Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

13:30, 13.12.2023 - Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: