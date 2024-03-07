Norway advises against trade, business with Israeli settlements The Norwegian government is discouraging the country’s companies from conducting trade and business activities that contribute to the maintenance of the Israeli settlements, underlining its existing stance, according to Bloomberg. Norwegian businesses had sought indicative guidelines from authorities, the government said on Thursday in a statement following announcements by other countries of measures against Israeli […] The post Norway advises against trade, business with Israeli settlements appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

