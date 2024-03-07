Norway advises against trade, business with Israeli settlements

Stiri Recomandate

Scandal în Harghita: Urs împușcat fără motiv în satul Târnovița

Asociația de vânătoare și pescuit sportiv Nagy-Küküllő din satul Târnovița, județul Harghita, a stârnit indignare prin uciderea unui urs mascul în vârstă de 15 ani, fără niciun motiv aparent. Incidentul a avut loc într-un sat de lângă Odorheiul Secuiesc, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Eroism intr-o zi de munca. Un sofer CT BUS a salvat viata unui barbat (VIDEO)

Intr un gest de eroism si promptitudine, soferul Liviu Apostol, angajat al CT BUS, a intervenit in mod salvator joi dimineata, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lapusneanu din Constanta. In timp ce se afla in traseu, Liviu… [citeste mai departe]

Iași: Pași spre o Politehnică mai „verde”

Universitatea Tehnică „Gheorghe Asachi” a câștigat un proiect de peste 500.000 de lei prin care va instala 14 puncte de reîncărcare, aferente a șapte stații de putere normală, pentru mașini electrice. Cinci dintre acestea vor fi instalate în campusul academic: două în zona facultăților de Inginerie Electrică,… [citeste mai departe]

Reacție în scandalul de la școala Nicolae Titulescu: Consiliul Local a aprobat un proiect pentru îmbunătăţirea pazei în unităţile de învăţământ din Sectorul 1

Proiectul a fost adoptat cu 24 voturi pentru.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Verdict în dosarul Roșia Montană, vineri. Marcel Boloș: „Urmează să ne formulăm strategia de negociere”

„Am fost înștiințați că în cursul zilei de vineri se va pronunța decizia de către instanța arbitrară internațională. Așteptăm să vedem care va fi această decizie și urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Adâncata le va sărbători pe femeile din comună printr-un eveniment special organizat de 8 Martie la căminul cultural

Primăria și Consiliul Local Adâncata vor organiza un eveniment special dedicat tuturor doamnelor și domnișoarelor din comună, care va avea… [citeste mai departe]

Chris Martin (Coldplay) și Dakota Johnson s-au logodit după șase ani de relație

Chris Martin, solistul trupei Coldplay și actrița de la Hollywood – Dakota Johnson sunt pe cale să se căsătorească, după ce artistul a cerut-o în căsătorie cu binecuvântarea deplină a fostei sale soții Gwyneth Paltrow și a copiilor lor.… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de digitalizare a SCJU Cluj-Napoca a fost a fost admis la finanțare prin PNRR

Proiectul depus de Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Cluj, care vizează dezvoltarea infrastructurii digitale și a sistemului informatic medical integrat din cadrul spitalului, a fost aprobat și va fi finanțat prin PNRR. [citeste mai departe]

Diplomație și relații externe. Wang Yi spune că China va rămâne o forță fermă pentru pace în lume

China își asumă reponsabilitatea de a participa constructiv la rezolvarea problemelor internaţionale fierbinţi, în calitatea sa de membru permanent al Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, a… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie a înmatriculărilor de mașini electrice. Cât de pregătită este România pentru trecerea la automobilul viitorului

Maşinile electrice din România au înregistrat anul trecut o creştere de 26%, ajungând la o cotă de piaţă de 24% în 2023, iar utilizarea practicilor… [citeste mai departe]


Norway advises against trade, business with Israeli settlements

Publicat:
government is discouraging the country's companies from conducting trade and business activities that contribute to the maintenance of the Israeli settlements, underlining its existing stance, according to Bloomberg. Norwegian businesses had sought indicative guidelines from authorities, the government said on Thursday in a statement following announcements by other countries of measures against Israeli settlements.

