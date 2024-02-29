EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

Stiri Recomandate

De mâine, Rusia oprește exporturile de benzină și motorină

De mâine, Rusia oprește exporturile de benzină și motorină

Guvernul rus anunţă joi interzicerea exporturilor de carburanți pe o perioadă de şase luni – începând de vineri -, o decizie luată cu scopul de a ”stabiliza” preţul la pompă pe piaţa internă odată cu apropierea alegerilor prezidenţiale. prevăzute la jumătatea lui martie, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Teodosie, sancţionat cu „dojană” scrisă de Sinodul BOR

Teodosie, sancţionat cu „dojană” scrisă de Sinodul BOR

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, IPS Teodosie, a fost sancţionat, joi, de Sfântul Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române cu „dojană” sinodală scrisă (avertisment sinodal scris) pentru „încălcarea ordinii statutare a Bisericii şi tulburarea păcii din viaţa Bisericii şi a societăţii, prin acte… [citeste mai departe]

Oare toți sunt pe ”prafuri”? Un clujean a rămas fără mașină după ce s-a dus să negocieze cu un cumpărător

Oare toți sunt pe ”prafuri”? Un clujean a rămas fără mașină după ce s-a dus să negocieze cu un cumpărător

Un tânăr de 22 de ani a pretins că este interesat de cumpărarea unui autoturism și i-a furat mașina unui clujean de bună credință.La data de 28 februarie a.c., polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Biserica Ortodoxă rusă din Suedia, lăsată fără subvenții: „Este folosită de Moscova pentru activităţi care ameninţă securitatea țării”

Biserica Ortodoxă rusă din Suedia, lăsată fără subvenții: „Este folosită de Moscova pentru activităţi care ameninţă securitatea țării”

Agenţia suedeză care acordă ajutor cultelor a anunţat joi că taie subvenţiile pentru Biserica Ortodoxă… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare buget din istoria Consiliului Județean Maramureș a fost aprobat astăzi: 872 milioane de euro pentru anul 2024

Cel mai mare buget din istoria Consiliului Județean Maramureș a fost aprobat astăzi: 872 milioane de euro pentru anul 2024

Ionel Bogdan, președintele Consiliului Județean Maramureș a reușit o nouă premieră. Aleșii județeni au aprobat ieri cel mai mare buget din istoria Maramureșului:… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali s-a poziționat în scandalul dintre ÎPS Teodosie și BOR: Doar îi arată pisica şi gata, atât! Nu există aşa ceva - răzvrătire!

Gigi Becali s-a poziționat în scandalul dintre ÎPS Teodosie și BOR: Doar îi arată pisica şi gata, atât! Nu există aşa ceva - răzvrătire!

Gigi Becali s-a poziționat în scandalul dintre ÎPS Teodosie și BOR: Doar îi arată pisica şi gata, atât!… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Cucșa: Republicanii români și Alianța AUR aduc în țară valorile promovate de Donald Trump și Partidul Republican din Statele Unite

Marian Cucșa: Republicanii români și Alianța AUR aduc în țară valorile promovate de Donald Trump și Partidul Republican din Statele Unite

Marian Cucșa, președintele Partidului Republican din România: „Republicanii români și Alianța AUR aduc în țară… [citeste mai departe]

Primarii și președinții de CJ pot schimba partidul fără pierderea mandatului: proiectul de OUG publicat de MAI / DOCUMENT

Primarii și președinții de CJ pot schimba partidul fără pierderea mandatului: proiectul de OUG publicat de MAI / DOCUMENT

Ministerul de Interne a pus în dezbatere publică, joi seară, un proiect de Ordonanță de Urgență care oferă primarilor și președinților de Consilii Județene… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 Martie se va relua circulaţia cu vaporaşele pe Bega

De la 1 Martie se va relua circulaţia cu vaporaşele pe Bega

Societatea de Transport Public Timişoara anunţă că de la 1 martie se va relua circulaţia vaporaşelor pe Bega şi că ambarcaţiunile au fost deja coborâte la apă sâmbătă, pentru probe. ”Ne pregătim de reluarea circulaţiei pe Canalul Bega! Vaporaşele au fost coborâte la apă în această… [citeste mai departe]

Se îngroașă gluma! Francezii aduc mii de militari NATO în România

Se îngroașă gluma! Francezii aduc mii de militari NATO în România

Grupul de luptă NATO din România de la baza Cincu va fi ridicat în 2025 la nivel de brigadă mărindui-se numărul de militari aliați. Momentan la Cincu sunt 1.500 de slodați, dar numărul acestpra va crește la 4.000, după cum a declarat joi generalul francez Loïc… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

Publicat:
EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

 Commission announced on Thursday that it will begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over the previous government’s policies that the bloc said amounted to widespread backsliding on fundamental democratic principles, according to AP News.  The move had been expected after von der Leyen promised “good news” last […] The post EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority to be based in Frankfurt

10:35, 23.02.2024 - The European Union‘s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, the Belgian Presidency of the EU said on Thursday, in a move the bloc hopes will advance its fight against illicit finance, according to Reuters. Previously lacking any pan-EU authority to control dirty…

NATO reaffirms support for Bosnia’s territorial integrity

11:51, 02.02.2024 - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for Bosnia during a visit to Sarajevo, condemning the “secessionist policies” of Bosnian Serb leaders, according to Euractiv. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina,”…

Protests in Romania rage on despite the government adopting brokered measures

10:35, 19.01.2024 - The Romanian government adopted measures on Thursday, transposing into law the solutions reached in negotiations with protesting transporters and farmers during the week, although protesters remain on the streets and have extended their blockade to a second border crossing with Ukraine, according to…

Senior politicians urge Ursula von der Leyen to probe Serbian election

12:15, 18.01.2024 - More than 20 senior European foreign affairs politicians have called on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate allegations of fraud in December’s election in Serbia, according to Politico. “We call on the EU to conduct an independent investigation of all reported election irregularities…

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

10:51, 18.01.2024 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

Poland presses for ambitious 2040 EU climate target, signaling U-turn

15:00, 15.01.2024 - Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico.  The European Commission is set…

Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

10:55, 22.12.2023 - The Romanian government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the Black Sea’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is critical to the planned decarbonization…

Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional

14:36, 11.12.2023 - Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: