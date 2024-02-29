EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union‘s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, the Belgian Presidency of the EU said on Thursday, in a move the bloc hopes will advance its fight against illicit finance, according to Reuters. Previously lacking any pan-EU authority to control dirty…

- NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for Bosnia during a visit to Sarajevo, condemning the “secessionist policies” of Bosnian Serb leaders, according to Euractiv. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina,”…

- The Romanian government adopted measures on Thursday, transposing into law the solutions reached in negotiations with protesting transporters and farmers during the week, although protesters remain on the streets and have extended their blockade to a second border crossing with Ukraine, according to…

- More than 20 senior European foreign affairs politicians have called on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate allegations of fraud in December’s election in Serbia, according to Politico. “We call on the EU to conduct an independent investigation of all reported election irregularities…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

- Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico. The European Commission is set…

- The Romanian government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the Black Sea’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is critical to the planned decarbonization…

- Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…