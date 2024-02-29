EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

EU to release billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policiesPublicat:
The European Commission announced on Thursday that it will begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over the previous government's policies that the bloc said amounted to widespread backsliding on fundamental democratic principles, according to AP News. The move had been expected after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised "good news" last
