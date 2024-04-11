Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Iran amid rising tensions

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia a lansat racheta Angara-A5, după două amânări din cauze tehnice/ VIDEO

Rusia a lansat, joi, racheta de nouă generaţie Angara-A5 de pe cosmodromul Vostocini, în Extremul Orient rus. Lansarea rachetei a fost amânată de două ori. Este o nouă etapă în programul spaţial rus, care înregistrează o întârziere importantă… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful de la Ape a trecut la PSD

Bogdan David, directorul Administrației Bazinale de Apă Argeș Vedea a părăsit Partidul Național Liberal pentru a deveni membru PSD. Prezentarea sa în noua calitate a fost făcută joi seara, în cadrul festivității de lansare a candidaturii social-democratului Georgel Mădulărea la Primăria Câmpulung. Iar anunțul a fost făcut chiar de către… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Stamate: Procuratura Anticorupție a inițiat un proces penal pe licitația de la Aeroport

Procuratura Anticorupție a pornit un proces penal privind licitația pentru spațiile comerciale de la Aeroportul Chișinău. Declarațiile au fost făcute de deputata PAS, Olesea Stamate, l-a ședința de astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking - S-a câștigat marele premiu la Loto 6/49: Unde a fost jucat biletul câștigător

S-a castigat marele premiu la Loto 6/49 in valoare de peste 1,94 milioane de euro . Biletul norocos a fost jucat in Bucuresti, sectorul 2 si a costat 154,50 lei.La tragerea Loto 6/49 de astazi, 11 aprilie, s-a castigat… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a lansat cu succes o rachetă de generaţie nouă, care va înlocui lansatoarele din anii 1960

Rusia a lansat joi o rachetă de generaţie nouă, Angara-A5, de pe cosmodromul Vostocini, în Extremul Orient rus, după două amânări în două zile. Lansarea reprezintă o nouă etapă în programul spaţial rus,… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet / Misiune îndeplintă! SCMU Craiova a trecut și a doua oară de Laguna Sharks

SCMU Craiova și-a îndeplinit obiectivul din această săptămână, și anume să bifeze două victorii în play-off, în fața formației Laguna București. Joi seară, oltenii s-au impus cu 74-61 în meciul doi și astfel sunt cu un pas și… [citeste mai departe]

Top scumpiri 2024. Cât au crescut prețurile la alimente, produse și servicii. Care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în ultima perioadă

Top scumpiri 2024. Cât au crescut prețurile la alimente, produse și servicii. Care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în ultima perioadă Top scumpiri… [citeste mai departe]

Simptomele de Parkinson care apar cu mult înainte de diagnosticare

Boala Parkinson este cea mai frecventă tulburare de mișcare neurodegenerativă, afectând peste 7 milioane de persoane la nivel internațional. În România, aproximativ 72.000 de pacienți sunt diagnosticați cu această afecțiune. [citeste mai departe]

Clubul Newcastle inovează: va introduce tricouri speciale pentru fanii surzi sau cu deficienţe de auz

Clubul englez Newcastle a anunţat joi că va testa, în următoarea etapă din Premier League, echipamente speciale şi inovatoare care să îi ajute pe fanii surzi şi cu deficienţe de auz să simtă atmosfera… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul făcut de Ursula von der Leyen, care ar putea să o coste scump. Vot de blam în Parlamentul European

Lovitură grea pentru Ursula von der Leyen, preşedinta Comisiei Europene, care a primit, joi, un vot de blam în Parlamentul European. Motivul este de-a dreptul incredibil: numirea unuia… [citeste mai departe]


Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Iran amid rising tensions

Publicat:
German airline Lufthansa decided to prolong the suspension of flights to Tehran on Thursday due to security concerns in the , where Iran is on high alert for possible retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran‘s embassy in Syria, according to Reuters. The majority of flights into Tehran are operated by Turkish and […] The post Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Iran amid rising tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


