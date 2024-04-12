IEA reduces oil demand growth forecast as prices climb amid rising Middle East tensions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The World Bank maintained its January estimate and stated on Thursday that it anticipates Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 3.3% in 2024, according to See News. The World Bank stated in its Spring 2024 Europe and Central Asia Economic Update report that it revised its projection for…

- German airline Lufthansa decided to prolong the suspension of flights to Tehran on Thursday due to security concerns in the Middle East, where Iran is on high alert for possible retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran‘s embassy in Syria, according to Reuters. The majority of flights into…

- Procurori europeni din cadrul Parchetului European (EPPO) investigheaza acuzațiile in legatura cu negocierile privind vaccinurile anti-Covid dintre președintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, și directorul general al Pfizer, potrivit unui purtator de cuvant al Parchetului din Liege, transmite…

- Romania will likely return to international debt markets later this year because of strong investor appetite for bonds, Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu said, according to Bloomberg. The eastern European nation has already raised over $8 billion in both dollar and euro-denominated debt, Nanu said in an…

- Oil prices were largely stable on Tuesday, as investors weighed up signals of a Gaza ceasefire against the reality on the ground in the Middle East, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.12%, to $82.43 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI)…

- A fost stabilit un calendar al procesului dintre Pfizer si Romania, initiat pe tema vaccinurilor anti-COVID, iar in urmatoarele patru luni se vor putea depune documente. In cadrul procedurii, compania farmaceutica solicita plata pentru aproape 29 de milioane de doze de vaccin. ”In contextul in care…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday with public divisions between the United States and Israel at perhaps their worst level since Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began in October, according to AP News. Wrapping up a four-nation Mideast trip — his fifth to the region…

- The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday made a further upward revision to its 2024 oil demand growth forecast, though its projection remains dramatically lower than producer group OPEC‘s expectations, according to Reuters. The Paris-based agency’s forecast, its third consecutive upward revision…