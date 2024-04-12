IEA reduces oil demand growth forecast as prices climb amid rising Middle East tensions

Stiri Recomandate

Motociclistul lovit de Monica Macovei, după pedeapsa cu suspendare primită de fostul ministru: „Merita mai mult”

Ilie Constantin, motociclistul accidentat de Monica Macovei cu mașina la Mangalia în toamna lui 2022, a declarat vineri, 12 aprilie, la Antena 3, că pedeapsa de 6 luni… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 11.000 de români, din care 4.500 copii, nu au acces la electricitate / Ministrul Energiei face apel la mediul privat să rezolve sărăcia energetică: „Nu este nicio rușine ca stat să spui că nu poți”

România… [citeste mai departe]

Nereguli descoperite de polițiști în Cehu Silvaniei

Zilele trecute, polițiștii din Cehu Silvaniei au acționat pentru menținerea climatului de ordine și siguranță publică, prevenirea și combaterea faptelor de natură antisocială, combaterea delictelor silvice, reducerea riscului rutier și combaterea principalelor cauze generatoare de accidente… [citeste mai departe]

Magistratii au suspendat procesul intentat de Secretariatului de Stat pentru Recunoasterea Meritelor Luptatorilor Impotriva Regimului Comunist unui revolutionar din Constanta

Magistratii sectiei de contencios administrativ de la… [citeste mai departe]

Programul meciurilor România - Ucraina în calificările pentru turneul final al Billie Jean King Cup

România și Ucraina se întâlnesc vineri și sâmbătă în calificările pentru turneul final al Billie Jean King Cup. Duelul dintre cele două naționale are loc pe zgura verde de la Racquet Park Drive din… [citeste mai departe]

Calea Victoriei redevine pietonală în acest weekend prin programul „Străzi Deschise, Bucureşti - Promenadă urbană”. Activităţi artistice, sportive şi zone de joacă în Sectorul 1

„Străzi deschise,… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila despre Sf. Pantelimon: Nu discutăm despre tabere opuse, medici și pacienți

„Nu discutăm despre tabere opuse, medici și pacienți, ci despre medici și pacienți care împreună pot să dea coerență actului medical”, declară ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, despre cazul de la Spitalul Sf. Pantelimon. [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Chirleșan, prorector al Politehnicii. Schimbări la conducerea C.UPIT

Dragii mei,Începând cu ziua de joi, 11.04.2024, sunt, pentru 5 ani, Prorector al POLITEHNICA București.Am încheiat în sfârșit, un ciclu de 8 ani de conducere la vârf, ca Rector, al UPIT. Noua mea poziție managerială e mai puțin încărcată de probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Apple va permite, în sfârșit, folosirea de piese second-hand pentru reparații de iPhone-uri

Apple a adoptat timp de multă vreme o abordare agresivă în ceea ce privește reparațiile iPhone-urilor, folosind diverse practici pentru a descuraja reparațiile efectuate de magazinele independente. Totul se schimbă… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia – Ucraina, ziua 758: Primarul Kievului cere noi ajutoare militare

Primarul Kievului, Vitali Kliciko, a solicitat de urgenţă noi ajutoare militare de la aliaţii Ucrainei pentru a respinge atacurile intensificate ale Rusiei asupra ţării sale. “Acesta este un război al resurselor şi de aceea avem nevoie de sprijin din partea… [citeste mai departe]


IEA reduces oil demand growth forecast as prices climb amid rising Middle East tensions

Publicat:
IEA reduces oil demand growth forecast as prices climb amid rising Middle East tensions

The International Energy Agency reduced its prediction for 2024 oil demand growth, citing „exceptionally weak" OECD deliveries, a largely complete post-Covid-19 rebound and a rising electric vehicle fleet, according to CNBC. In its most recent monthly oil market report, the IEA reduced its 2024 oil demand growth forecast by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)

