Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend, according to Bloomberg. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its operations on Thursday and Friday will be limited to between 10% and 20% of its flight schedule and advised travelers to […] The post Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

