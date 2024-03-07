Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Drumul comunal de la Ususău, inundat în urma furtunii de ieri

VIDEO. Drumul comunal de la Ususău, inundat în urma furtunii de ieri

A fost rupere de nori, ieri, la Ususău, spun localnicii. Furtuna, care nu a durat mai mult de jumătate de oră, a provocat emoții celor... The post VIDEO. Drumul comunal de la Ususău, inundat în urma furtunii de ieri appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri… [citeste mai departe]

Apple ar lucra la un MacBook cu ecran pliabil de 20″

Apple ar lucra la un MacBook cu ecran pliabil de 20″

Se pare că planul Apple de a intra pe piața de pliabile cu un smartphone pe format „flip” au eșuat, compania concluzionând după câteva zile de teste cu ecrane furnizate de Samsung că acestea se strică prea repede. Totuși, compania ia în continuare în calcul livrarea unui produs cu ecran pliabil,… [citeste mai departe]

S-a blocat facebook. O să murim

S-a blocat facebook. O să murim

Tragedie, domnule. Rețeaua de socializare, care le permite normalilor și anormalilor să se bage în seamă, să spună vrute și nevrute, s-a blocat. Au fost milioane de plângeri în întreaga lume, au curs amenințările, sesizările, unii au intrat în fibrilații, le-au curs stropi reci de sudoare pe spinare, mulți s-au speriat că și-au pierdut… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin: ”Belgia a apărut pe harta lumii ca stat independent, în mare parte datorită Rusiei”

Vladimir Putin: ”Belgia a apărut pe harta lumii ca stat independent, în mare parte datorită Rusiei”

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a făcut o nouă declarație falsă miercuri, când a susținut că Belgia își datorează existența Rusiei, iar publicația Politico notează ironic că pseudo-istoricul… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai simplă rețetă de mucenici fierți muntenești: ingredientul folosit de Radu Anton Roman - gustul copilăriei

Cea mai simplă rețetă de mucenici fierți muntenești: ingredientul folosit de Radu Anton Roman - gustul copilăriei

Mucenici munteneşti (fierţi)Ingrediente:125 ml ulei1 linguriţă de sare500 ml apă1 kg de făină sau cât primeste uleiul si apaSirop: 1 ceaşcă de miez de nucă măcinat3… [citeste mai departe]

Liceu din județul Alba, evacuat de urgență după ce muncitorii care lucrau la un corp de clădire au găsit un posibil proiectil

Liceu din județul Alba, evacuat de urgență după ce muncitorii care lucrau la un corp de clădire au găsit un posibil proiectil

În cadrul unor lucrari de renovare într-un corp de cladire la Liceul Tehnologic din comuna Jidvei a fost găsit de muncitori un posibil proiectil,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Alba Iulia organizează licitație publică pentru închirierea unui spațiu aflat în Cetatea Alba Carolina

Primăria Alba Iulia organizează licitație publică pentru închirierea unui spațiu aflat în Cetatea Alba Carolina

Spațiul, aflat în contragarda Revelinului Sf Mihail, a găzduit, în trecut, Centrul de Informare Turistică. Vorbim de o suprafață de 223 de metri pătrați, în care se… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele FR Judo, Cozmin Guşă, contestat de mai mulţi campioni, între care şi Alina Dumitru: ei au semnat o moţiune de neîncredere / I se cere demisia

Preşedintele FR Judo, Cozmin Guşă, contestat de mai mulţi campioni, între care şi Alina Dumitru: ei au semnat o moţiune de neîncredere / I se cere demisia

Preşedintele Federaţiei Române de Judo, Cozmin Guşă, este contestat mai mulţi… [citeste mai departe]

Terenurile gratuite pentru construcții pentru tineri se acordă după noi reguli la Gherla

Terenurile gratuite pentru construcții pentru tineri se acordă după noi reguli la Gherla

Un regulament nou privind acordarea gratuită de terenuri pentru construcții, către tineri, a fost aprobat de consilierii locali din Gherla, în ultima ședință de consiliu local. Regulamentul pune în ordine și clarifica… [citeste mai departe]

Viață trăită frumos în Hristos, colocviul seniorilor

Viață trăită frumos în Hristos, colocviul seniorilor

În contextul Anului omagial al pastorației și îngrijirii bolnavilor în Patriarhia Română, pe 9 martie a.c., în ziua consacrată și Comemorării Deținuților Politici Anticomuniști în România, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Suceava, Mănăstirea Cămârzani, Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages

Publicat:
Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages

Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend, according to Bloomberg AG said its operations on Thursday and Friday will be limited to between 10% and 20% of its flight schedule and advised travelers to […] The post Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania president seeks to challenge Rutte for top NATO job

11:16, 23.02.2024 - Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority to be based in Frankfurt

10:35, 23.02.2024 - The European Union‘s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, the Belgian Presidency of the EU said on Thursday, in a move the bloc hopes will advance its fight against illicit finance, according to Reuters. Previously lacking any pan-EU authority to control dirty…

ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

11:05, 09.02.2024 - The European Central Bank will likely lower interest rates in 2024 as the pace of price increases eases toward 2% by next year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg.  “We will probably cut rates this year because we are making progress against inflation,”…

Germany’s airport security staff to ground flights in nationwide protests

09:16, 01.02.2024 - Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

14:01, 26.01.2024 - Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia

15:21, 08.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

13:45, 29.12.2023 - Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

09:30, 29.12.2023 - Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: