Germany’s parliament rejects a new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

- Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend, according to Bloomberg. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its operations on Thursday and Friday will be limited to between 10% and 20%…

- The UK government has privately urged Germany to provide long-range Taurus missiles to the government in Kyiv as London expressed irritation over comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about British activity in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Senior British ministers and officials have repeatedly…

- The European Union‘s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, the Belgian Presidency of the EU said on Thursday, in a move the bloc hopes will advance its fight against illicit finance, according to Reuters. Previously lacking any pan-EU authority to control dirty…

- Russian forces threatened to shoot down French flights patrolling last month in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of increasingly aggressive behavior from Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine struggles to make headway, France’s defense minister said Thursday, according to AP News. The…

- Albania’s Parliament votes Thursday on a deal with Italy to hold thousands of migrants rescued in international waters by the Italian authorities while their asylum applications are processed, according to AP News. Under the five-year deal, Albania would shelter up to 3,000 migrants at any one time.…

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

- Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control…