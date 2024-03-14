Germany’s parliament rejects a new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to UkrainePublicat:
German lawmakers on Thursday rejected a new call by the opposition for the government to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his refusal to supply the weapons, according to AP News. The main center-right opposition bloc has sought to keep up pressure on the issue and exploit divisions […] The post Germany’s parliament rejects a new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
