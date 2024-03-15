Honda și Nissan se aliază pentru a concura China pe piața vehiculelor electricePublicat:
Giganții japonezi Honda Motor Co. și Nissan Motor Co. au anunțat ca se asociaza pentru a dezvolta tehnologia automobilelor electrice, incercand sa țina pasul cu producatorii chinezi in tranziția rapida catre energia curata, potrivit agenției Bloomberg. Constructorii auto vor colabora in ceea ce privește tehnologia de baza pentru vehiculele electrice pe baza de baterii, inclusiv […] The post Honda și Nissan se aliaza pentru a concura China pe piața vehiculelor electrice appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok
15:05, 14.03.2024 - China called on the US to stop “unreasonably suppressing” TikTok, as the app used by 170 million Americans moves to the center of lingering tensions between the superpowers, according to Bloomberg. “The US should respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition,” Commerce Ministry spokesman…
Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China
11:30, 12.03.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to deepen economic ties with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines as Europe’s largest economy looks to diversify trade relations in Asia and become less dependent on China, according to Bloomberg. Scholz will receive leaders of the three Southeast Asian countries…
Netherlands proposes stronger EU export control coordination after ASML episode
12:05, 07.03.2024 - The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports. The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…
EU industry calls for green shift help to keep up with China, US
10:50, 20.02.2024 - The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports. Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…
European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China
11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…
EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos
11:55, 17.01.2024 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg. Even though…
China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe
11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…