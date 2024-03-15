Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China called on the US to stop “unreasonably suppressing” TikTok, as the app used by 170 million Americans moves to the center of lingering tensions between the superpowers, according to Bloomberg. “The US should respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition,” Commerce Ministry spokesman…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to deepen economic ties with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines as Europe’s largest economy looks to diversify trade relations in Asia and become less dependent on China, according to Bloomberg. Scholz will receive leaders of the three Southeast Asian countries…

- The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports. The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

- The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports. Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg. Even though…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…