Stiri Recomandate

(video) Goana după like-uri l-a lăsat fără BMW şi permis: Un vitezoman care a mers pe contrasenst şi s-a filmat, găsit și sancționat

(video) Goana după like-uri l-a lăsat fără BMW şi permis: Un vitezoman care a mers pe contrasenst şi s-a filmat, găsit și sancționat

Poliția s-a autosesizat în baza secvențelor video apărute pe rețelele de socializare, în care un șofer admite mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Un ucrainean aflat la volanul unui tir a prezentat pentru control un permis fals

Un ucrainean aflat la volanul unui tir a prezentat pentru control un permis fals

Un ucrainean care s-a prezentat în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei (PTF) Siret pentru a intra în România s-a ales cu dosar penal. Bărbatul, în vârstă de 52 de ani, se afla la volanul unui tir înmatriculat în țara vecină. A prezentat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un rus care asambla și lansa drone pentru Ucraina a fost arestat la Moscova

Un rus care asambla și lansa drone pentru Ucraina a fost arestat la Moscova

Serviciul Federal de Securitate (FSB) al Rusiei a anunţat vineri că un cetăţean rus a fost arestat la Moscova sub suspiciunea de trădare şi că acesta a mărturisit că asambla şi lansa drone în folosul Ucrainei, informează Reuters, preluat de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Iata ce nume au ramas in cursa la PSD pentru Primaria Capitalei (SURSE)

Iata ce nume au ramas in cursa la PSD pentru Primaria Capitalei (SURSE)

Medicul Catalin Carstoiu si arhitectul Tiberiu Florescu sunt cele doua nume luate in calcul de PSD drept candidat pentru primaria Capitalei, au declarat pentru G4Media.ro surse politice.Medicul Catalin Carstoiu si arhitectul Tiberiu Florescu sunt cele doua nume… [citeste mai departe]

„Pancy”, traficantul de droguri grele care primea informații secrete și sfaturi privind ...

„Pancy”, traficantul de droguri grele care primea informații secrete și sfaturi privind ...

Descinderile procurorilor de la DIICOT – Serviciul Teritorial Suceava, privind două grupări de dealeri de droguri, care s-au concretizat miercuri, la Tribunalul Suceava, cu 16 mandate de arestare, vin în urma… [citeste mai departe]

Râsu’ plânsu’! Popular comic român, condamnat la muncă în folosul comunității! Va lucra 30 de zile la Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială a sectorului 4

Râsu’ plânsu’! Popular comic român, condamnat la muncă în folosul comunității! Va lucra 30 de zile la Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială a sectorului 4

Cunoscut comic român, condamnat la 30 de zile de muncă în… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Liviu Miroșeanu anunță lansarea Hubului Orizont pentru Sprijinirea Start-up-urilor din Industriile Culturale și Creative

Viceprimarul Liviu Miroșeanu anunță lansarea Hubului Orizont pentru Sprijinirea Start-up-urilor din Industriile Culturale și Creative

Viceprimarul Liviu Miroșeanu anunță lansarea proiectului HubOrizont în Bacău, un hub inovator destinat să sprijine și să promoveze… [citeste mai departe]

Omul de afaceri Dan Marcu spune că străzile de pământ și gunoaiele trebuie să devină o ...

Omul de afaceri Dan Marcu spune că străzile de pământ și gunoaiele trebuie să devină o ...

Omul de afaceri Dan Marcu, candidatul AUR pentru funcția de primar al municipiului Rădăuți, spune că orașul nu doar că arată ca după bombardament, dar sunt încă o grămadă de străzi de pământ, mizeria este prezentă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr șofer român de TIR se uita la film în timp ce conducea și a intrat pe contrasens într-un camion al cărui șofer a murit, în Franța

Un tânăr șofer român de TIR se uita la film în timp ce conducea și a intrat pe contrasens într-un camion al cărui șofer a murit, în Franța

Un tânăr șofer român, în vârstă de 23 de ani, a fost pus sub acuzare joi, 14 martie 2024. El este urmărit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Honda și Nissan se aliază pentru a concura China pe piața vehiculelor electrice

Publicat:
Honda și Nissan se aliază pentru a concura China pe piața vehiculelor electrice

Giganții japonezi . și . au anunțat ca se asociaza pentru a dezvolta tehnologia automobilelor electrice, incercand sa țina pasul cu producatorii chinezi in tranziția rapida catre energia curata, potrivit agenției Bloomberg. Constructorii auto vor colabora in ceea ce privește tehnologia de baza pentru vehiculele electrice pe baza de baterii, inclusiv […] The post Honda și Nissan se aliaza pentru a concura China pe piața vehiculelor electrice appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok

15:05, 14.03.2024 - China called on the US to stop “unreasonably suppressing” TikTok, as the app used by 170 million Americans moves to the center of lingering tensions between the superpowers, according to Bloomberg. “The US should respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition,” Commerce Ministry spokesman…

Scholz deepens ties with ASEAN nations in bid to wean off China

11:30, 12.03.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to deepen economic ties with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines as Europe’s largest economy looks to diversify trade relations in Asia and become less dependent on China, according to Bloomberg. Scholz will receive leaders of the three Southeast Asian countries…

Netherlands proposes stronger EU export control coordination after ASML episode

12:05, 07.03.2024 - The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports.  The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

EU industry calls for green shift help to keep up with China, US

10:50, 20.02.2024 - The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports.  Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

11:55, 17.01.2024 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in Davos Tuesday, underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg.  Even though…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: