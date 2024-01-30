Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New YearPublicat:
Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across a number of routes, rose […] The post Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
