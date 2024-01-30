Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year

Stiri Recomandate

190 de angajați ONU, acuzaţi că sunt luptători ai Hamas şi Jihadul Islamic. Detalii din dosar: Au fost implicaţi în răpiri și ucideri pe 7 octombrie

Un dosar al serviciilor de informații israeliene susţine că mai mulţ angajați ONU au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră în România! Ştefan Benonie, fostul primar de la Aninoasa, vrea să fie repus în funcţie de instanţă

Ştefan Benonie, fostul primar de la Aninoasa, cel care şi-a pierdut mandatul la câteva zile după alegeri, vrea să fie din nou primar. Reamintim că, pe 9 octombrie 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiţă de 11 ani, din Timişoara, a ieșit într-o pauză de la școală și nimeni nu mai știe nimic de ea

Denisa Briana Răducanu, o fetiţă în vârstă de 11 ani, din Timişoara, a fost dată dispărută de familie. Poliţia a dat-o în urmărire. Copila a ieşit într-o pauză de la şcoală şi… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane blocate în mașină, după un accident cu trei autoturisme

Accident de circulație în care au fost implicate trei autoturisme, în această dimineață, în localitatea arădeană Dezna. La fața locului au intervenit pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Sebiș cu o autospecială de stingere cu modul de prim ajutor, o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, medalie de aur la proba de 100 de metri de la Luxemburg

David Popovici a reușit o nouă cursă senzațională la EURO Meet. Acesta și-a asigurat aurul la cursa de 100 metri liber. A obținut un timp de 46.86, care a devenit oficial cel mai bun timp din istoria competiției. Precedentul record la EURO Meet era de 48.43.… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul pentru luna februarie 2024, personalizat pentru fiecare zodie. Surprize astrologice și schimbări în cazul multor nativi

BerbecAceastă lună e despre curaj și inovație. Cu Mercur în Vărsător, ideile tale neconvenționale sunt acum în centrul atenției. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii de familie vor primi banii pentru serviciile acordate în centrele de permanență

Social Medicii de familie vor primi banii pentru serviciile acordate în centrele de permanență ianuarie 30, 2024 13:37 CNAS a repartizat caselor de asigurări de sănătate sumele care asigură decontarea serviciilor medicale… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciolacu despre majorarea pragului până la care nu se impozitează pensiile

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu spune că nu s-a discutat în coaliţia de guvernare despre creșterea pragului până la care nu se impozitează pensiile contributive. Concret, el s-a referit la propunerea privind creşterea de la 2.000 lei la… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îți cureți tenul de impuritați și imperfecțiuni? Alina Șchiopescu îți spune care este cel mai eficient tratament

De multe ori, probabil, ai constatat că tenul tău nu este suficient de bine curățat, cu toate că urmezi pașii firești de demachiere sau curățare. Însă,… [citeste mai departe]

UTA așteaptă răspunsul lui Mamadou Thiam, fostul golgeter al celor de la „U” Cluj

UTA l-a ofertat în această perioadă pe fostul golgeter de la Universitatea Cluj, Mamadou Thiam. Senegalezul a marcat de nouă (9) ori pentru gruparea clujeană... The post UTA așteaptă răspunsul lui Mamadou Thiam, fostul golgeter… [citeste mai departe]


Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year

Publicat:
Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s and as attacks on shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across a number of routes, rose […] The post Air freight rates rise amid crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

12:15, 22.01.2024 - Germany‘s chemicals sector, Europe‘s largest, is starting to feel the pinch from delayed shipments via the Red Sea, becoming the latest industry to warn of supply disruptions that have forced some companies to curb production, according to Reuters.  Crucial Asian imports to Europe ranging from car parts…

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

Israel to face Gaza genocide charges at World Court

11:55, 11.01.2024 - Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

14:16, 04.01.2024 - The contraction in euro zone business activity continued at the end of 2023 due to a persistent downturn in the dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday, indicating the bloc’s economy was in recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

12:10, 02.01.2024 - European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…

US launches multinational push to safeguard Red Sea commerce

11:10, 19.12.2023 - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

Hamas frees 24 hostages from Gaza on first day of truce

23:10, 24.11.2023 - Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…


