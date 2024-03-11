Israel-Hamas deal elusive ahead of Ramadan as US pressure grows

Stiri Recomandate

UE obligă Apple să permită dezvoltarea unui magazin Epic Games pe iOS. Fortnite se întoarce pe iPhone

În ciuda faptului că Apple se opune vehement întoarcerii Epic Games în ecosistemul iOS, Uniunea Europeană a decis rapid că practicile companiei nu sunt în concordanță cu noul regulament DMA,… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj INSCOP: Peste 80% dintre români consideră că reducerea mandatului preşedintelui la 4 ani este o idee bună

Peste 80% dintre români consideră că reducerea mandatului preşedintelui la 4 ani este o idee bună, indică datele unui sondaj realizat de INSCOP la comanda News.ro . Procentul… [citeste mai departe]

PIERDERE DE RĂZBOI Rușii distrug super-arma americană livrată în iunie 2022 Ucrainei

Într-un eveniment care aruncă o umbră asupra forței militare ucrainene, armata rusă a reușit să distrugă unul dintre cele șase sisteme de rachete de precizie HIMARS furnizate de SUA Ucrainei. The post PIERDERE DE RĂZBOI Rușii… [citeste mai departe]

„Altfel... romanța”, „Altfel... 8 martie”, la Suceava, cu maestrul Tudor Gheorghe

Sute de suceveni au ales să petreacă „Altfel... 8 martie", participând la „Altfel... romanța", un spectacol „cu fineţurile poeziei culte şi populare", oferit de maestrul Tudor Gheorghe și Orchestra și Grupul vocal Concertino… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE-VIDEO: Ministrul Educației, la Alba Iulia. Are loc semnarea contractului pentru construcția unui campus de învățământ dual

LIVE-VIDEO: Ministrul Educației, la Alba Iulia. Are loc semnarea contractului pentru construcția unui campus de învățământ dual Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

SuperLiga: Oţelul Galaţi vs Poli Iaşi - Echilibru în derby-ul Moldovei

Oţelul Galaţi - Poli Iaşi, meci contând pentru etapa a 30-a din campionatul României, este programat, luni, 11 martie, de la ora 20:00, şi va fi transmis în direct de Digi Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 şi Prima Sport 1. [citeste mai departe]

Patru cazări, în mijlocul naturii, în România

Dacă simți nevoia să te retragi din agitația urbană și să te reconectezi cu natura, aceste patru destinații de cazare în mijlocul naturii sunt perfecte pentru a-ți satisface dorința de aventură și relaxare.  Cetățuia Situată la poalele munților, la aproximativ 30 de kilometri de centrul orașului Buzău,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Primul Oscar din istoria Ucrainei: Regizorul Mstyslav Chernov și-ar fi dorit să nu fi făcut documentarul „20 de zile la Mariupol”

Regizorul ucrainean Mstyslav Chernov a câștigat duminică primul premiu al Academiei Americane de Film pentru Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Sandro Machado, brazilianul din Timișoara care s-a calificat în finala concursului Eurovision din San Marino (video)

Melodia „Mi Sangas Sen Vi”, interpretată de Sandro Machado, un artist brazilian care de câțiva ani s-a stabilit în Timișoara s-a calificat în finala concursului Eurovision… [citeste mai departe]

Prins la vama Nădlac cu drogurile ascunse în borcane, printre bagaje. Persoana a fost reținută

Comunicat Poliția de Frontieră. Un bărbat a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de tentativă la trafic internaţional de droguri... The post Prins la vama Nădlac cu… [citeste mai departe]


Israel-Hamas deal elusive ahead of Ramadan as US pressure grows

Publicat:
US warned Israel against attacking the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as cease-fire talks with Hamas remained deadlocked at the beginning of Ramadan, according to Bloomberg.  The US hoped for a breakthrough before Islam’s holy month, which began after sundown on Sunday. A deal would probably lead to a six-week pause […] The post Israel-Hamas deal elusive ahead of Ramadan as US pressure grows appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Planul de rezerva al Ucrainei, daca nu primește ajutor financiar de la SUA

13:00, 09.02.2024 - Autoritatile ucrainene lucreaza la un plan, care include cresterea emisiunilor locale de obligatiuni, majorari de taxe si reduceri de cheltuieli, pentru a acoperi gaura din buget si a beneficia in continuare de finantare de la Fondul Monetar International, in cazul in care ajutorul american vital va…

UN says aid for Gaza is ‘completely dependent’ on UNRWA

09:50, 01.02.2024 - The United Nations humanitarian chief warned of catastrophe if countries don’t resume funding for the main relief agency in the Gaza Strip, after assistance was paused over Israeli allegations that some of its employees took part in the October 7 attack by Hamas, according to Bloomberg. Aid for Gaza…

Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths

11:26, 29.01.2024 -   The killing of three US troops and wounding of dozens more on Sunday by Iran-backed militants is piling political pressure on President Joe Biden to deal a blow directly against Iran, a move he’s been reluctant to do out of fear of igniting a broader war, according to Reuters.  Biden’s response options…

EU moves ahead on plan to tax profits of frozen Russian assets

14:11, 23.01.2024 - The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it…

Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says

12:26, 17.01.2024 - A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg.  The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on…

Iceland faces worst volcanic damage in 50 years as lava burns homes

12:15, 15.01.2024 - A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg.  At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

10:55, 11.01.2024 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

EU and US pause steel tariff war until after elections

13:40, 19.12.2023 - The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…


Urmareste stirile pe: