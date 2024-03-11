Israel-Hamas deal elusive ahead of Ramadan as US pressure grows US President Joe Biden warned Israel against attacking the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as cease-fire talks with Hamas remained deadlocked at the beginning of Ramadan, according to Bloomberg. The US hoped for a breakthrough before Islam’s holy month, which began after sundown on Sunday. A deal would probably lead to a six-week pause […] The post Israel-Hamas deal elusive ahead of Ramadan as US pressure grows appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Autoritatile ucrainene lucreaza la un plan, care include cresterea emisiunilor locale de obligatiuni, majorari de taxe si reduceri de cheltuieli, pentru a acoperi gaura din buget si a beneficia in continuare de finantare de la Fondul Monetar International, in cazul in care ajutorul american vital va…

- The United Nations humanitarian chief warned of catastrophe if countries don’t resume funding for the main relief agency in the Gaza Strip, after assistance was paused over Israeli allegations that some of its employees took part in the October 7 attack by Hamas, according to Bloomberg. Aid for Gaza…

- The killing of three US troops and wounding of dozens more on Sunday by Iran-backed militants is piling political pressure on President Joe Biden to deal a blow directly against Iran, a move he’s been reluctant to do out of fear of igniting a broader war, according to Reuters. Biden’s response options…

- The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it…

- A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg. The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on…

- A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg. At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

- The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…