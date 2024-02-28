Republic of Moldova’s breakaway region appeals for help from Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Electrica Furnizare, clarificări pentru clienți legate de noul sistem informatic: facturi, index autocitit și cod client nou

Electrica Furnizare, clarificări pentru clienți legate de noul sistem informatic: facturi, index autocitit și cod client nou

Electrica Furnizare, clarificări pentru clienți legate de noul sistem informatic: facturi, index autocitit și cod client nou Electrica Furnizare,… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Constanta: Barbat incarcerat la Penitenciarul Poarta Alba. Ce fapta a comis

IPJ Constanta: Barbat incarcerat la Penitenciarul Poarta Alba. Ce fapta a comis

Politisti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigatii Criminale ndash; Unitatea Teritoriala de Cautare Persoane Disparute sau urmarite au identificat un barbat, de 36 de ani, pe numele caruia Judecatoria Medgidia a emis mandat de executare a pedepsei… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Polonia vrea să blocheze total Ucraina: se ia în calcul închiderea temporară a frontierei

VIDEO Polonia vrea să blocheze total Ucraina: se ia în calcul închiderea temporară a frontierei

Premierul polonez Donald Tusk nu a exclus miercuri o închidere temporară a frontierei pentru schimburile de mărfuri cu Ucraina, în timp ce Polonia este marcată de manifestaţiile masive ale agricultorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: PNL a introdus şi a apărat cota unică în ultimii 20 de ani. Nu vom fi de acord cu creşterea taxelor

Ciucă: PNL a introdus şi a apărat cota unică în ultimii 20 de ani. Nu vom fi de acord cu creşterea taxelor

Preşedintele PNL Nicolae Ciucă a precizat că partidul a introdus şi a apărat cota unică, în ultimele două decenii. „Este un element ideologic al nostru, o linie roşie peste care… [citeste mai departe]

Halucinant: Spitalul Movila din Ploiești, în care s-a produs explozia de luni, NU are autorizație ISU

Halucinant: Spitalul Movila din Ploiești, în care s-a produs explozia de luni, NU are autorizație ISU

Deflagrația s-a produs după ce un muncitor, care lucra la rețeaua de termoficare a spitalului, a tăiat cu flexul o țeavă, aflată fix lângă tubul de oxigen din salon.O scânteie a produs flama,… [citeste mai departe]

Pisicile pot detecta cancerul și te ignoră intenționat când nu are chef. Câte lucruri nu știi despre pisica ta?

Pisicile pot detecta cancerul și te ignoră intenționat când nu are chef. Câte lucruri nu știi despre pisica ta?

Pisicile pot detecta cancerul Există mai multe povești despre pisicuțe adorabile care au salvat viața tovarășului lor uman pentru că au fost capabili să detecteze cancerul.… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o filială PSD îşi anunță victoriile pe frontul traseismului politic

Încă o filială PSD îşi anunță victoriile pe frontul traseismului politic

Peste 20 de aleşi locali de la Partidul Naţional Liberal (PNL) au plecat din partid şi s-au înscris Partidul Social Democrat (PSD), au anunţat, miercuri, reprezentanţii filialei PSD Botoşani. Potrivit acestora, 13 primari, zece viceprimari, doi… [citeste mai departe]

Un metal bizar, care nu se găsește pe Pământ, a fost descoperit într-o comoară din Epoca bronzului

Un metal bizar, care nu se găsește pe Pământ, a fost descoperit într-o comoară din Epoca bronzului

În mijlocul unei comori de aur din Epoca iberică a bronzului, două obiecte corodate ar putea fi cele mai prețioase dintre toate. O brățară simplă și o emisferă goală ruginită decorată cu aur sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina intră în criză de timp: „Trebuie să supravieţuim"

Ucraina intră în criză de timp: „Trebuie să supravieţuim”

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski le-a cerut miercuri aliaţilor săi decizii care să grăbească furnizarea de arme şi muniţii, insistând că nu mai este timp de pierdut în faţa armatei preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, transmite agenţia EFE. „Trebuie să supravieţuim.… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Aprobăm normele de aplicare ale Legii pensiilor, pe baza cărora recalculăm pensiile din sistemul public

Marcel Ciolacu: Aprobăm normele de aplicare ale Legii pensiilor, pe baza cărora recalculăm pensiile din sistemul public

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat, miercuri, că în şedinţa de Guvern vor fi aprobate normele de aplicare ale Legii pensiilor, pe baza cărora se recalculează… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova's breakaway region appeals for help from Russia

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova’s breakaway region appeals for help from Russia

Republic of Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria has called on Russia to step in and stop what it described as attempts by the government in Chisinau to bring the enclave back into its fold through economic pressure, according to Bloomberg.  The self-proclaimed administration in Tiraspol adopted a declaration directed at Moscow, the and […] The post Republic of Moldova’s breakaway region appeals for help from Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Deputații din Transnistria cer ajutorul Rusiei

14:15, 28.02.2024 - Deputații din Transnistria au cerut oficial ajutorul Rusiei, in cadrul congresului desfașurat la Tiraspol. Ei nu au solicitat in mod formal anexarea de catre Federația Rusa, așa cum s-a speculat, transmite Antena 3 CNN. In rezoluția adoptata miercuri, politicienii separatiști au invocat constrangeri…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against Ukraine’s allies

10:46, 13.02.2024 - French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

Russia says military plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed

15:15, 24.01.2024 - Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…

EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

16:10, 03.01.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Austria pushes to speed up EU accession for Western Balkans, especially Bosnia

13:15, 05.12.2023 - Austria insists on speeding up the EU accession process for Western Balkan states, particularly Bosnia-Herzegovina, to ensure the region’s stability and protection from foreign influence as Brussels focuses on Ukraine’s EU bid, according to Euractiv. While the European Commission recommended opening…

Europe’s longest recession grips Estonia as region suffers

12:35, 30.11.2023 - Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…


