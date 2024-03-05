Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv. Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official visit to Azerbaijan and has held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev […] The post Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

