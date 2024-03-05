Stiri Recomandate

Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine

Publicat:
Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine

Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv.  Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official visit to Azerbaijan and has held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev […] The post Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

