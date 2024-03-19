Romanian President approves training Ukrainian pilots at military base

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Kremlin on Monday said a call by Pope Francis for talks to end the Ukraine war was “quite understandable,” but NATO‘s boss said now was not the time to talk about surrender, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Vatican ambassador, known as the papal nuncio, to express its…

- Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv. Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official…

- The Polish government is negotiating a temporary closure of its shared border with Ukraine so that Ukrainian agri-food production does not destabilize the Polish market anymore, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As Polish farmers continue their protests against…

- Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

- The European Union has moved toward using the profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction with the adoption of a new law on Monday, according to Euractiv. The move, in line with steps taken by the G7, establishes a legislative route by which profits generated…

- The Romanian government adopted measures on Thursday, transposing into law the solutions reached in negotiations with protesting transporters and farmers during the week, although protesters remain on the streets and have extended their blockade to a second border crossing with Ukraine, according to…

- Croatia plans to introduce mandatory one-month military education courses in secondary schools amid what seems to be a growing appetite in the newest EU member for reinstating conscription, which was abolished in 2008 after the country joined NATO, according to Euractiv. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic…

- Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico. Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…