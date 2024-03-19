Stiri Recomandate

Oficial ONU, azvertisment cutremurător privind riscul unui război nuclear: Ceasul apocalipsei se învârte, iar tic-tacul său încăpăţânat răsună în toate urechile

”Ne reunim azi într-un moment în care tensiunile geopolitice… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi din Maramureș, accident în Ileanda. 4 oameni au ajuns la spital

Doi maramureșeni au făcut accident în localitatea sălăjeană Ileanda, în urma coliziunii celor două vehicule rezultând patru victime. S-a întâmmplat luni, 18 martie a.c., în jurul orei 13.58, când polițiștii din Jibou au fost sesizați prin apel 112 despre… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe DN 11. Un compactor a căzut de pe trailer

În dimineața zilei de astăzi, un incident rutier major a avut loc pe DN 11, în zona extravilană a localității Măgura, județul Bacău. Accidentul a generat perturbări semnificative în trafic, fiind necesară intervenția rapidă a autorităților pentru gestionarea situației. Conform… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări importante la Pașapoarte, începând din 20 martie

Românii care vor să-și facă sau să-și schimbe pașaportul trebuie să știe că apar schimbări majore în privința eliberării pașapoartelor temporare și a gestionării documentelor de călătorie ale cetățenilor, conform unui legi adoptate în Senat. Concret, pașaportul simplu temporar… [citeste mai departe]

Moldovenii investesc masiv în dotarea Poliției de Frontieră cu drone și sisteme pentru doborârea dronelor

Vorbind la Europa Liberă, în podcastul „În esență...”, șeful Poliției de Frontieră, Ruslan Gălușca, a afirmat că vor fi investite fonduri mai multe pentru achiziția de drone și sisteme… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian President approves training Ukrainian pilots at military base

Romania will allow the training of Ukrainian pilots at its Fetești Air Base and the transit of military equipment that Finland donated to Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. Iohannis informed parliament that he approved… [citeste mai departe]

Patimile lui Tudor Arghezi, ”dușmanul poporului”. S-a iubit cu o călugăriță, s-a chinuit în închisoare și a compus pe hârtie igienică, după ce a fost interzis de comuniști

Unul dintre cei mai prolifici… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie de 73 de ani a fost amenințată cu moartea de fiul ei. A fost emis un ordin de protecție

La data de 18 martie 2024, în jurul orei 20.30, polițiștii din cadrul Postului de Poliție Vidra au fost sesizați, de către o femeie de 73 de ani, din comuna Vidra, cu privire la faptul că a fost amenințată… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea consumului de droguri în Suceava, evidentă și în volumul de dosare al ...

Creșterea fenomenului consumului de droguri în Suceava este evidentă din mai toate direcțiile. Dealerii acoperă piața din mai toate zonele din județ, inclusiv cele rurale, iar practica a arătat că acolo unde traficanții au fost… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian President approves training Ukrainian pilots at military base

Publicat:
Romania will allow the training of Ukrainian pilots at its Fetești Air Base and the transit of military equipment that Finland donated to Ukraine, announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. Iohannis informed parliament that he approved the transit of equipment and supplies donated by Finland to Ukraine and the training of some […] The post approves training Ukrainian pilots at military base appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

