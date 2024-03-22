Russia attacks Ukrainian electrical power facilities, including major hydroelectric plant

Stiri Recomandate

Avocat din Baroul Ialomita, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA

Avocatul este acuzat de trafic de influenta si fals in inscrisuri sub semnatura privata. Avocatul ar fi pretins de la o persoana martor in cauza , cercetata in stare de arest preventiv pentru savarsirea infractiunii de tentativa la omor, sumele de 7.000 euro pentru sine si… [citeste mai departe]

Oradea găzduieşte în weekend două meciuri amicale România - Ungaria

Echipa naţională de minifotbal a României, campioană mondială en titre şi vicecampioană europeană, începe pregătirile pentru Campionatul European din acest an cu două meciuri amicale împotriva naţionalei Ungariei, care se vor desfăşura sâmbătă şi duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Cum ne afectează temperaturile scăzute anvelopele

(P) Cum ne afectează temperaturile scăzute anvelopele Odată cu scăderea temperaturilor multe persoane se confruntă cu o scădere a aderenței anvelopelor lor. Acest fenomen nu este cauzat neapărat de răcirea asfaltului sau acoperirea acestuia de un strat fin de gheață. Se… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetele Piețe SA și Horticultura SA pe anul 2024, aprobate cu „vot în alb”

Vineri, 22 martie, consilierii locali din Timișoara au aprobat bugetele pe anul 2024 pentru două dintre societățile pe care le au în subordine: Piețe SA și Horticultura SA. Proiectele de hotărâre au intrat doar pe ordinea de zi, ceea ce… [citeste mai departe]

Datorită campaniei Moldindconbank, peste 1 milion de moldoveni sunt mai protejați de fraude

Două luni de campanie, devenită virală, zeci de materiale de educație și prevenție, peste 1 milion de oameni informați într-un limbaj clar și prietenos despre tot ce înseamnă fraudă cu cardurile bancare, inclusiv de… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele CJ Călăraşi, Vasile Iliuţă, prima reacție după percheziţiile DNA: Niciodată nu trebuie să ne dispară încrederea în justiţie 

”Am încredere în justiţie. Am avut mereu. În 2019, cu şase luni înainte de alegerile programate… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul Capitalei a fost adoptat vineri de consilierii generali - Reacție fulger a lui Cătălin Cîrstoiu

Bugetul Capitalei a fost adoptat vineri de consilierii generali, anunțat reprezentanții PSD-PNL. Conform acestora, în cadrul ședinței convocate vineri de consilierii generali PSD București… [citeste mai departe]

Unde vă adresați dacă aveti probleme cu tichetele sociale de 250 lei. Precizări de la Ministerul Investiţiilor

Deși programul Sprijin pentru România este lansat de ceva vreme, chiar și acum sunt destui români aflați în situații vulnerabile, care au probleme legat de aceste tichete… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai instagramabil loc din București primăvara, este de o frumusețe rară. Puțini îl știu, deși e absolut minunat

O zonă traversată zilnic de sute, poate chiar mii de oameni, este, de fapt, una dintre cele mai spectaculoase din oraș, pentru câteva săptămâni pe an. Cel… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de consolidare și interdicție de construire în Zamca, pe versantul cu alunecări de teren

 Alunecările de teren care au avut loc în primăvara anului trecut, afectând un corp nou de clădire în care funcționau două săli de clasă ale unei unități de învățământ, dar și o parcare, vor fi stopate… [citeste mai departe]


Russia attacks Ukrainian electrical power facilities, including major hydroelectric plant

Publicat:
Russia attacked electrical power facilities in much of Ukraine, including the country’s largest hydroelectric plant, causing widespread outages and killing at least three people, officials said on Friday, according to AP News.  Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the nighttime drone and rocket attacks were “the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times. […] The post Russia attacks Ukrainian electrical power facilities, including major hydroelectric plant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: