Nuclear watchdog demands Russia end occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

Stiri Recomandate

Robert Șerban, primarul din Eforie, achitat in prima instanta! Apelul, amanat pentru luna mai 2024

Robert Șerban, primarul din Eforie, achitat in prima instanta! Apelul, amanat pentru luna mai 2024

Facem precizarea ca, pe parcursul intregului proces penal, persoanele cercetate beneficiaza de drepturile si garantiile procesuale prevazute de Codul de Procedura Penala, precum si de prezumtia de nevinovatie.Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Pâncești: Se construiește un bloc pentru cadrele medicale și profesori

Pâncești: Se construiește un bloc pentru cadrele medicale și profesori

Primarul comunei Pâncești, Vișinel Grădinaru, a anunțat astăzi că un alt proiect important pentru dezvoltarea localității se apropie de finalizare, cu publicarea anunțului pentru executarea lucrărilor. Este vorba despre obiectivul de investiții intitulat… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie din Sibiu, păcălită de 500.000 de euro prin metoda ”scrisoarea nigeriană”. Cum funcționează înșelătoria

Femeie din Sibiu, păcălită de 500.000 de euro prin metoda ”scrisoarea nigeriană”. Cum funcționează înșelătoria

Femeie din Sibiu, păcălită de 500.000 de euro prin metoda ”scrisoarea nigeriană”. Cum funcționează înșelătoria Femeie din Sibiu, păcălită de 500.000 de euro… [citeste mai departe]

Romania, largest share of female investors on stock exchange of countries where XTB fintech platform is present

Romania, largest share of female investors on stock exchange of countries where XTB fintech platform is present

Romania is the undisputed leader in terms of the share of women among investors in countries where the XTB fintech platform is present, with a rate of 20% as of 2023. According to… [citeste mai departe]

Spectaculoasele festivaluri florale și comorile culturale ale Coreei atrag turiștii români pasionați de astfel de călătorii

Spectaculoasele festivaluri florale și comorile culturale ale Coreei atrag turiștii români pasionați de astfel de călătorii

Primăvara, Coreea de Sud se transformă într-o festivitate de culori și tradiții ce invită turistii români să descopere fascinația unică a acestei… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO L2 Csikszereda-CSM Ceahlăul, duel pentru un loc în play-off – CONFERINȚĂ DE PRESĂ

VIDEO L2 Csikszereda-CSM Ceahlăul, duel pentru un loc în play-off – CONFERINȚĂ DE PRESĂ

CSM Ceahlăul Piatra Neamț va disputa duminică, 10 martie, de la ora 12:00, un meci extrem de important în cadrul luptei pentru calificarea în play-off-ul Ligii a II-a. Partida contând pentru runda a XVIII-a a sezonului… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu acționează contrar sfaturilor americane: Israelul va continua ofensiva, inclusiv în Rafah

Netanyahu acționează contrar sfaturilor americane: Israelul va continua ofensiva, inclusiv în Rafah

Israelul va continua ofensiva sa împotriva Hamas, inclusiv în oraşul Rafah din sudul Gaza, în pofida presiunii internaţionale crescânde pentru a se opri, a declarat premierul Benjamin Netanyahu, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Rețetă de paste cu pesto de busuioc și rucola. Oricine le poate găti

Rețetă de paste cu pesto de busuioc și rucola. Oricine le poate găti

Rețeta de Paste cu pesto de busuioc și rucola este apreciată pentru experiența culinară bogată și plină de arome pe care o oferă. Combinând ingrediente proaspete și sănătoase, acest preparat cucerește gusturile celor care își doresc o masă delicioasă și ușor… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean Argeş a fost dotat cu defibrilator extern

Consiliul Judeţean Argeş a fost dotat cu defibrilator extern

Începând de astăzi, Consiliul Județean Argeș a fost dotat cu un defibrilator extern. Aparatul care poate fi utilizat pentru a acorda primul ajutor în caz de necesitate a fost achiziționat de Asociața „Leul Albastru” în cadrul unui proiect finanțat de Consiliul Județean Argeș.… [citeste mai departe]

​Rompetrol Rafinare a inceput revizia generala a rafinariei Petromidia de la Navodari

​Rompetrol Rafinare a inceput revizia generala a rafinariei Petromidia de la Navodari

Rompetrol Rafinare, companie membra a Grupului KMG International Rompetrol , a inceput revizia generala a rafinariei Petromidia, programata pentru perioada 8 martie ndash; 26 aprilie, un amplu proiect care vizeaza mentenanta,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Nuclear watchdog demands Russia end occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

Publicat:
Nuclear watchdog demands Russia end occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

’ atomic watchdog reiterated demands for Russia to return Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to Ukrainian control amid concern that deteriorating safety could lead to a meltdown, according to Bloomberg.  A majority of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-member board of governors passed a formal resolution of censure against Russia late Thursday. That […] The post Nuclear watchdog demands Russia end occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IAEA chief Grossi to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Putin

15:00, 06.03.2024 - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi held “tense” talks over safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Russian officials on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported, according to Reuters.  Russian forces seized Europe’s…

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

14:45, 19.02.2024 - Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane

13:45, 25.01.2024 - Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the Ilyushin Il-76 military…

Russia says military plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed

15:15, 24.01.2024 - Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…

Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign Black Sea demining agreement

16:00, 10.01.2024 - Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will sign a memorandum of understanding to set up a naval group to tackle increased mine threat in the Black Sea posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry in Sofia said on Wednesday, according to See News. The agreement will be signed in Istanbul on Thursday,…

Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

19:10, 28.12.2023 - Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: