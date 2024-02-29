Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

- EU members approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, according to France 24. “EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a…

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- Poland has introduced stricter controls on agri-food products at the Ukrainian border to protect its domestic market from an uncontrolled influx of products, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Sunday, according to Euractiv. The European Union’s liberalization of trade rules with…

- Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

- The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv. The conference, which is to take…

- The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

- Romania has not imported agricultural products, including wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower, from Ukraine in the last six months, data on registered customs operations from the Romanian Customs Authority shows, according to Euractiv. Since 16 September, the Commission has not extended the restrictions…