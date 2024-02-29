Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market

Stiri Recomandate

Vrem trotuare la Rediu! Cetățenii din Rediu, jud. Iași, vor să circule în siguranță pe DJ280E. O inițiativă cetățenească propune mai multe reglementări în acest sens. Cristi Condrea, unul… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperă în rândurile de mai jos cum poți să scapi în mod natural de păianjeni, pentru a te bucura de o casă cu atmosfera ideală.Cum să scapi de păianjeni în mod naturalPăianjenii și muștele sunt printre cei mai des întâlniți dăunători care invadează casa… [citeste mai departe]

Deputații se întrunesc în ședință astăzi, 29 februarie. Pe ordinea de zi sunt 23 de subiecte, printre care și audierea Raportului anual de activitate a Guvernului Republicii Moldova pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Mai avem pași de făcut pentru zona de microîntreprinderi, a declarat Georgeta Toma, șef serviciu la Direcția de legislație fiscală din… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant într-o școală din județul Cluj! Unui elev din Apahida i s-a făcut rău după ce a consumat nicotină și o băutură energizantă. „La data de 28 februarie, polițiștii Biroului Siguranță Școlară, aflați într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Salvatorii de la Inspectoratului General de Situații Urgente au avut o misiune mai puțin obișnuită, aceștia au salvat o bovină de la înec. Cazul a avut loc într-un sat din raionul Anenii Noi. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Valul 3 de energie ndash; partea intai ndash; ziua 529 februarie 2024 Final calendaristic de luna februarie lung, zi speciala care se intampla… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanții Casei Județene de Pensii Timiș anunță că se distribuie biletele de tratament rămase disponibile pentru pensionarii și cei asigurați în sistemul de asigurări sociale. Printre stațiunile la… [citeste mai departe]

Conform extrasului de incheiere nr. 2272 23.01.2024, publicata in Monitorul Oficial partea a IV a, nr. 1012 din data de 28 februarie 2024, la Constanta, a fost infiintata firma Dr. Simion Cristian SRL. Sediul societatii este pe bulevardul Tomis nr. 334. Dr.… [citeste mai departe]

PRIMARIA ORASULUI NAVODARI, cu sediul in orasul Navodari, str. Dobrogei nr.1, jud. Constanta, titular al notificarii privind "ACTULALIZARE PLAN URBANISTIC GENERAL… [citeste mai departe]


Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market

Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market

government is negotiating a temporary closure of its shared border with Ukraine so that Ukrainian agri-food production does not destabilize the Polish market anymore, announced on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. farmers continue their protests against the increased influx of food from Ukraine, Tusk vowed to solve the […] The post Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills

11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

EU targets nearly 200 entities with new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:10, 21.02.2024 - EU members approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, according to France 24. “EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a…

Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border

13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters.  Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

Poland launches import controls at Ukrainian border to protect domestic market

09:10, 05.02.2024 - Poland has introduced stricter controls on agri-food products at the Ukrainian border to protect its domestic market from an uncontrolled influx of products, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Sunday, according to Euractiv. The European Union’s liberalization of trade rules with…

Truck drivers, farmers protest in Romania, block border with Ukraine

10:55, 15.01.2024 - Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

10:50, 08.01.2024 - The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take…

EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

16:10, 03.01.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

Romania has not imported Ukrainian farm products in the past six months

10:55, 05.12.2023 - Romania has not imported agricultural products, including wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower, from Ukraine in the last six months, data on registered customs operations from the Romanian Customs Authority shows, according to Euractiv. Since 16 September, the Commission has not extended the restrictions…


