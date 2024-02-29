Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish marketPublicat:
The Polish government is negotiating a temporary closure of its shared border with Ukraine so that Ukrainian agri-food production does not destabilize the Polish market anymore, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As Polish farmers continue their protests against the increased influx of food from Ukraine, Tusk vowed to solve the […] The post Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
