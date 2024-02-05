Poland launches import controls at Ukrainian border to protect domestic market

Stiri Recomandate

Tensiunile escaladează! Ambasadorul Rusiei în Franţa, convocat de urgență la Ministerul de Externe francez

Ambasadorul Rusiei în Franţa va fi convocat luni la Ministerul de Externe francez după uciderea a doi lucrători umanitari francezi în urma unei lovituri ruse săptămâna trecută în…

Știri Constanta: CT BUS. Trasee deviate din cauza unor lucrari. Iata liniile pentru care sunt anuntate modificari

In perioada 05 07.02.2024 autobuzele liniilor 42, 44, 48, 51, 51B si 101 vor circula temporar deviat astfel:bull; Pe sensul catre Poarta 2Liniile 44,51 si 51B: str. IG Duca…

ÎN MARAMUREȘ – Drumurile forestiere vor fi supravegheate video. Control mai bun asupra tăierilor ilegale

Viitorul nu foarte îndepărtat va aduce supravegherea video a drumurilor forestiere, prin aeastă măsură urmărindu-se un control mai bun asupra tăierilor ilegale. Ministerul Mediului este…

Zelenski vrea să înlocuiască mai mulți oficiali ucraineni: „Este necesară o resetare”

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat, într-un interviu difuzat duminică seară, că are în vedere înlocuirea mai multor oficiali de rang înalt, şi nu doar din armată, pentru a stabili cine va conduce…

Racul, un produs dietetic unic: conține multe proteine și foarte puține grăsimi, Omega-3, calciu, iod, vitaminele E și B

O delicatesă aproape uitată în bucătăria românească, racul local reîncepe să își facă apariția mai ales pe piețele pentru export, pentru că micile ferme…

Billy Joel a lansat live noul cântecul Turn the Lights Back On într-o interpretare emoţionantă la Premiile Grammy

Billy Joel a revenit oficial pe scena premiilor Grammy în cadrul celei de-a 66-a ceremonii anuale, cu o interpretare emoţionantă a noului său single "Turn the Lights…

Doar 6% din locuitorii Parisului au participat la referendumul împotriva SUV-urilor

Parizienii au aprobat duminică un proiect de triplare a preţurilor de parcare pentru maşinile înalte şi grele, cunoscute sub numele de SUV-uri, dar mai puţin de 6% dintre alegători au participat la acest vot, notează AFP, transmite…

Ministrul Burduja: Românii nu trebuie să tremure nici de frig, nici de frica facturilor

Ministrul Energiei, Sebastian Burduja, a declarat că Românii nu trebuie să tremure nici de frig, nici de frica facturilor, asta în condițiile în care exista prin lege un preț plafonat atât la gaze, cât și la energie electrică.…

Alertă- Vine viitura în 13 județe: A fost emis Cod Portocaliu

Hidrologii au instituit Cod portocaliu de viituri pe râuri din judeţele Alba şi Bistriţa Năsăud şi Cod galben pentru râuri din 13 judeţe, atenţionări valabile până marţi.Astfel, Codul portocaliu va afecta râurile din bazinele hidrografice Someşul Mare - bazin superior şi…

Turism: Unde va fi promovat județul Maramureș în 2024

Consilierii județeni au aprobat zilele trecute participarea județului Maramureș la evenimentele naţionale şi internaţionale de promovare turistică pentru anul 2024. Lista cu manifestările expoziționale internaționale de turism, din țară și străinătate la care județul Maramureș participă…


Poland launches import controls at Ukrainian border to protect domestic market

Poland has introduced stricter controls on agri-food products at the Ukrainian border to protect its domestic market from an uncontrolled influx of products, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Sunday, according to Euractiv. 's liberalization of trade rules with Ukraine to help its exports in July 2022 has resulted in Ukrainian food

