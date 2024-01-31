ECB’s Lagarde says wage data are ‘critically important’ European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to give a timeline for interest-rate cuts but emphasized that wage data will be vital in deciding when to begin monetary easing, according to Bloomberg. The comments suggest a first reduction in borrowing costs will only be feasible toward mid-2024 — later than the April meeting that markets […] The post ECB’s Lagarde says wage data are ‘critically important’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. The Balkan nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds…

- A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg. At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

- European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- Rishi Sunak’s government raised the salary requirement for people applying to live in the UK, one of a series of measures designed to show voters his ruling Conservative Party has a plan to deliver on its pledge to reduce net migration ahead of a general election expected next year, according to Bloomberg.…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

- Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 4,2 s-a produs, duminica dimineata in zona Vrancea. Seismul s-a produs pe raza judetului Vrancea la ora 05:38:44 la o adancime de 141.2 km Epicentrul a fost situat la o distanta de 49km V de Focsani si 67 km N de Buzau. R. Dan The post Cutremur important in Vrancea duminica…

- European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…