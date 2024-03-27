Visa adds new AI tools to help fight digital fraud on payments

Stiri Recomandate

S-a trântit cu BMW în bordură, de i-a sărit o roată: Două tinere, spitalizate. Șoferul ar fi fost beat

S-a trântit cu BMW în bordură, de i-a sărit o roată: Două tinere, spitalizate. Șoferul ar fi fost beat

Un tânăr, cercetat de oamenii legi după ce a urcat beat la volan și a produs un accident. Potrivit informațiilor, șoferul unui bmw aflat în stare de ebrietate avansată nu a ținut cont… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis de masă: Bernadette Szocs, în optimile turneului din Coreea de Sud - Victorie în fața campioanei Africii

Tenis de masă: Bernadette Szocs, în optimile turneului din Coreea de Sud - Victorie în fața campioanei Africii

​Bernadette Szocs a obținut miercuri calificarea în optimile de finală ale turneului WTT Champions Incheon 2024 (Coreea de Sud), la care iau parte unele dintre cele mai bune… [citeste mai departe]

Asigurătorii nu sunt de acord cu prelungirea plafonării primelor RCA: Nu este un „medicament minune”

Asigurătorii nu sunt de acord cu prelungirea plafonării primelor RCA: Nu este un „medicament minune”

Uniunea Naţională a Societăţilor de Asigurare şi Reasigurare din Romania (UNSAR) susține că prelungirea plafonării primelor RCA nu este un „medicament minune” și transmite că a luat notă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetatorii au identificat cine este femeia din Petroșani găsită în stare de putrefacție pe un teren. Moartea a fost violentă

Anchetatorii au identificat cine este femeia din Petroșani găsită în stare de putrefacție pe un teren. Moartea a fost violentă

Polițiștii au identificat cadavrul găsit marți seara în Petroșani, județul Hunedoara, și au stabilit că femeia ar fi murit prin sugrumare.… [citeste mai departe]

Voi candida si voi si castiga Primaria Navodari!“: Tribunalul Constanta a respins cererea lui Nicolae Matei, fostul primar din Navodari, privind reabilitarea (MINUTA)

Voi candida si voi si castiga Primaria Navodari!“: Tribunalul Constanta a respins cererea lui Nicolae Matei, fostul primar din Navodari, privind reabilitarea (MINUTA)

"Din punctul meu de vedere, avem la dispozitia articolul 165 din… [citeste mai departe]

Inteligența artificială ajută fermierii să aplice pentru fonduri UE

Inteligența artificială ajută fermierii să aplice pentru fonduri UE

De trei ani, Agenţia de stat pentru Finanţarea Investiţiilor Rurale (AFIR) folosește roboţi care au preluat sarcini mari consumatoare de timp. Este vorba de accesarea bazelor de date pentru a procura registrele funciare şi dosarele judiciare pentru fermieri,… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu, mesaj categoric pentru Hamas: „Nu pariați pe presiunea internațională asupra Israelului. Nu vom ceda”

Netanyahu, mesaj categoric pentru Hamas: „Nu pariați pe presiunea internațională asupra Israelului. Nu vom ceda”

Prim-ministrul israelian, Benjamin Netanyahu, a declarat miercuri că anularea unei vizite planificate la Washington în această săptămână a fost menită să arate Hamas… [citeste mai departe]

La puterea a treia: Pasiunile lui Doru Dancus

La puterea a treia: Pasiunile lui Doru Dancus

În lumea politică a Orașului Doamnelor se ascunde o personalitate flamboaiantă, ale cărui pasiuni se rotesc în jurul cifrei norocoase 3, acesta jucând permanent la 3 capete. Vorbim, desigur, despre Doru Dăncuș, politicianul care pare să fi făcut din trinitate – femei, partide și jocuri de noroc – o adevărată… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO-VIDEO – Chinezii au construit o bază militară similară cu Palatul Prezidențial din Taiwan

FOTO-VIDEO – Chinezii au construit o bază militară similară cu Palatul Prezidențial din Taiwan

Un loc de antrenament militar chinez din regiunea Mongoliei Interioare din China este o replică exactă a rețelei de drumuri din apropierea Palatului Prezidențial din Taiwan, arată imaginile surprinse… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul design-ului de top: Cum poți revoluționa rapiditatea, eficiența și creativitatea în UI/UX cu sistemele de design

Secretul design-ului de top: Cum poți revoluționa rapiditatea, eficiența și creativitatea în UI/UX cu sistemele de design

Te-ai întrebat vreodată cum poți să creezi un design mai rapid? Mai bine? Mai eficient? Poate chiar mai creativ? Aceste întrebări au un singur răspuns:… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Visa adds new AI tools to help fight digital fraud on payments

Publicat:
Visa adds new AI tools to help fight digital fraud on payments

. is adding three new AI-powered fraud-prevention tools to its suite of products for business clients as the credit-card giant uses the technology to improve security, according to Bloomberg. Among the tools available to clients starting in the first half of the year, will be one that expands on Visa’s current artificial-intelligence technology that […] The post Visa adds new AI tools to help fight digital fraud on payments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China urges US to stop ‘unreasonably suppressing’ TikTok

15:05, 14.03.2024 - China called on the US to stop “unreasonably suppressing” TikTok, as the app used by 170 million Americans moves to the center of lingering tensions between the superpowers, according to Bloomberg. “The US should respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition,” Commerce Ministry spokesman…

Polish president to propose NATO spends 3% of GDP on defense

12:25, 11.03.2024 - Polish President Andrzej Duda will propose that NATO member states raise the minimum level of defense spending to 3% of economic output in his talks with US President Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg. Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are traveling to the US to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday…

Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

10:30, 13.02.2024 - Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg.  Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

ECB’s Lagarde says wage data are ‘critically important’

11:50, 31.01.2024 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to give a timeline for interest-rate cuts but emphasized that wage data will be vital in deciding when to begin monetary easing, according to Bloomberg. The comments suggest a first reduction in borrowing costs will only be feasible toward mid-2024…

Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year

11:55, 30.01.2024 - Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters.  The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across…

Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

15:05, 23.01.2024 - Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. The Balkan nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds…

Iceland faces worst volcanic damage in 50 years as lava burns homes

12:15, 15.01.2024 - A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg.  At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

12:10, 02.01.2024 - European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: