Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

Stiri Recomandate

Proces pe vila in care a stat Mazare! Dosarul, amanat pentru studierea actelor depuse

Proces pe vila in care a stat Mazare! Dosarul, amanat pentru studierea actelor depuse

Tribunalul Constanta a amanat procesul deschis de UAT Municipiul Constanta prin Primar Vergil Chitac pentru recuperarea mai multor terenuri din Mamaia, inclusiv cevl din zona Vila Marina, unde statea fostul primar Radu Mazare Este… [citeste mai departe]

S-au inmultit transporturile ilegale de lemne! Vezi aici cum a fost prins un braconier de aur verde!

S-au inmultit transporturile ilegale de lemne! Vezi aici cum a fost prins un braconier de aur verde!

În cadrul acţiunilor desfăşurate la sfârşit de săptămână, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de poliție rurală Pogoanele au depistat, pe DJ214A, în Largu, un bărbat în vârstă de 38 de ani, din județul Vrancea,… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Chirică, un milionar din imobiliare, s-a sinucis în vila din Voluntari. S-a gazat cu fum de la grătar

Virgil Chirică, un milionar din imobiliare, s-a sinucis în vila din Voluntari. S-a gazat cu fum de la grătar

Un bărbat a sunat pe 4 februarie, la numărul unic de urgență 112 și a anunțat că l-a găsit fără suflare pe amicul său, Virgil Chirică, într-o vilă din Voluntari.Surse apropiate anchetei… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a produs tragicul accident pe DN1 Cluj-Oradea, în urma căruia un bărbat a murit. O dubă a Poștei Române a intrat în remorca unui TIR

Cum s-a produs tragicul accident pe DN1 Cluj-Oradea, în urma căruia un bărbat a murit. O dubă a Poștei Române a intrat în remorca unui TIR

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentelor 2 Cluj-Napoca și Huedin au intervenit în această dimineață la un grav accident… [citeste mai departe]

Fermierii moldoveni iar pe străzi. Ei susțin că nu au cu ce începe campania agricolă pentru sunt decapitalizați. Ei au blocat vămile

Fermierii moldoveni iar pe străzi. Ei susțin că nu au cu ce începe campania agricolă pentru sunt decapitalizați. Ei au blocat vămile

Fermierii moldoveni reiau protestele cu blocarea mai multor trasee naționale cu tehnică agricolă. Tractoarele au blocat luni… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiţiei: Drogurile sunt ieftine şi super-accesibile, le găseşti la orice colţ đe stradă

Ministrul Justiţiei: Drogurile sunt ieftine şi super-accesibile, le găseşti la orice colţ đe stradă

Ministrul Justiţiei, Alina Gorghiu, anunţă că susţine un proiect care prevede înfiinţarea a opt centre în care să fie tratate persoanele dependente de droguri, arătând că, în contextul în… [citeste mai departe]

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 13 FEBRUARIE 2024: 433 posturi sunt disponibile în Alba Iulia, Aiud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș, Sebeș și Teiuș

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 13 FEBRUARIE 2024: 433 posturi sunt disponibile în Alba Iulia, Aiud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș, Sebeș și Teiuș

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 13 FEBRUARIE 2024: 433 posturi… [citeste mai departe]

Iubitorii de alergat, aşteptaţi în 7 aprilie la Crosul Primăverii

Iubitorii de alergat, aşteptaţi în 7 aprilie la Crosul Primăverii

Cea de-a III-a ediție a Crosului Primăverii are loc în acest an în 7 aprilie, eveniment găzduit de Maramureș Runners şi Rotary Club Baia Mare. Vor fi două curse: cursa populară şi cross. Cursa Populară: distanța – 3 km; timp limită – 30 minute; vârsta limită – 16+.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident MORTAL pe DN1 E60, între Cluj-Napoca și Huedin. Impact între un TIR și o autoutilitară

Accident MORTAL pe DN1 E60, între Cluj-Napoca și Huedin. Impact între un TIR și o autoutilitară

Un bărbat a murit, marți dimineață, iar alte două persoane au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. S-a întâmplat în zona localității clujene Dumbrava, în urma coliziunii dintre un TIR și o autoutilitară.… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Ialomita:Marti 13- Ziua Informarii Preventive

ISU Ialomita:Marti 13- Ziua Informarii Preventive

Nr.4 din 13 februarie 2024 COMUNICAT DE PRESA Marti 13 Ziua Informarii Preventive Credinta populara acorda alaturarii datei de 13 cu ziua de marti, o conotatie nefasta, marcata de ghinion. Incepand cu anul 2011, IGSU s a raliat initiativei desfasurata la nivel european, astfel incat, in fiecare zi de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

Publicat:
Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to BloombergInvestors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the of Romania releases […] The post Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB’s Lagarde says wage data are ‘critically important’

11:50, 31.01.2024 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to give a timeline for interest-rate cuts but emphasized that wage data will be vital in deciding when to begin monetary easing, according to Bloomberg. The comments suggest a first reduction in borrowing costs will only be feasible toward mid-2024…

Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

15:05, 23.01.2024 - Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. The Balkan nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds…

Lagarde says supply-chain disruption could fuel inflation again

11:25, 17.01.2024 - Supply-chain disruptions are among the risks focusing European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde as she ponders the dangers that inflation could resurge, according to Bloomberg.  The things “I’m watching carefully” are “wage bargaining, profit margins, energy prices, and — hopefully not, but…

Iceland faces worst volcanic damage in 50 years as lava burns homes

12:15, 15.01.2024 - A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg.  At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

12:10, 02.01.2024 - European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Romania’s headline inflation drops to 6.7% in November

12:25, 14.12.2023 - One year after it peaked at 16.8% y/y, Romania’s headline inflation dropped by 10 percentage points (pp) to 6.7% in November 2023, on a combination of base effects and decreasing prices of food and fuels, according to bne IntelliNews. CORE2 inflation diminished by 1.25pp from October to November, dropping…

China to host European Union leaders for one-day summit Thursday

13:10, 04.12.2023 - Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: