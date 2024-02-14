ECB needs more information to be sure on inflation, says Guindos

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg. The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey.…

- Romania received a warning on Wednesday for failing to fully comply with the Landfill and Waste Framework Directives despite having already been fined by the European Court of Justice in December, according to Euractiv. According to the Commission, Romania has successfully closed and rehabilitated 92…

- A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg. The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after pressing Israel’s leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state, according to Reuters. Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach the de facto Palestinian…

- The euro zone economy may have experienced a downturn at the end of last year and will probably continue to struggle, according to European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos, according to Bloomberg. “Soft indicators point to an economic contraction in December too, confirming the possibility…

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged E4 billion for the Africa–EU Green Energy Initiative through 2030 and said Europe’s biggest economy will import “a large proportion” of its green hydrogen needs from the continent, according to Bloomberg. “This is not about development aid according to the outdated…