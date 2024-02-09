ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

Stiri Recomandate

Hoț prins în timp ce încărca lemn proaspăt tăiat din pădure. ...

Hoț prins în timp ce încărca lemn proaspăt tăiat din pădure. ...

 Polițiștii de la Secția Rurală Marginea au prins în flagrant un tânăr din satul Ciumârna, comuna Vatra Moldoviței, care tăiase doi arbori pe care îi secționa și se pregătea să îi transporte spre domiciliu. Polițiștii au confiscat toate bunurile găsite la fața… [citeste mai departe]

Rivulus Dominarum: Secvențe istorice, vestigii și mărturii medievale

Rivulus Dominarum: Secvențe istorice, vestigii și mărturii medievale

Prezentul demers de mediatizare a istoriei locale dar și de informare asupra bunurilor culturale excepționale pe care le-am moștenit, le păstrăm și le punem în valoare, demers pe care îl propunem vizitatorilor paginii noastre de Facebook este de fapt o incursiune… [citeste mai departe]

EUROPROJECT PARTNER Angajează arhitect și urbanist. Iată unde poți depune un CV

EUROPROJECT PARTNER Angajează arhitect și urbanist. Iată unde poți depune un CV

S.C. EUROPROJECT PARTNER S.R.L. angajeaza, pe perioada nedeterminata:   Consultant in fonduri europene Conditii: – studii superioare economice/ juridice/tehnice – finalizate cu diploma de licenta; – minim 3 ani experienta in scriere cereri… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU într-o gospodărie din Lancrăm. Intervin pompierii din Sebeș, cu două autospeciale

INCENDIU într-o gospodărie din Lancrăm. Intervin pompierii din Sebeș, cu două autospeciale

INCENDIU într-o gospodărie din Lancrăm. Intervin pompierii din Sebeș, cu două autospeciale Pompierii din Sebeș au fost chemați, vineri, să intervină pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în Lancrăm. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr pompier din Arad a salvat o femeie însărcinată care a leșinat pe stradă

Un tânăr pompier din Arad a salvat o femeie însărcinată care a leșinat pe stradă

Soldatul Darius Puf din cadrul Detașamentului de Pompieri Arad a ajutat o tânără însărcinată care a leșinat în timp ce se afla însoțită de o persoană vârstnică, generând panică și confuzie în rândul celor prezenți. Totul s-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial: Valentin Vrabie revine in functia de primar al Medgidiei

Oficial: Valentin Vrabie revine in functia de primar al Medgidiei

Valentin Vrabie revine in functia de primar al Medgidiei, incepand de astazi, 9 februarie 2024, conform reprezentantiilor Institutiei Prefectului Judetul Constanta Conform acestora, in urma deciziei de suspendare a hotararii, edilul revine in functie prin efectul legii,… [citeste mai departe]

Linii de gardă continuă pentru laboratorul de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Cluj, în specialitățile Radiologie și Medicină

Linii de gardă continuă pentru laboratorul de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Cluj, în specialitățile Radiologie și Medicină

Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infecțioase Cluj a obținut avizul Ministerului Sănătății pentru suplimentarea liniilor de gardă aprobate cu câte… [citeste mai departe]

A fost aprobat „Creditul Fermierului”. Bugetul schemei de ajutor se ridică la 815,5 milioane lei

A fost aprobat „Creditul Fermierului”. Bugetul schemei de ajutor se ridică la 815,5 milioane lei

Guvernul a aprobat deja hotărârea prin care îşi respectă parte din promisiunile făcute fermierilor care au protestat în ultima perioadă. Actul normativ vizează creșterea accesului la finanțare pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Reșițenii, invitați la dezbatere și vot

Reșițenii, invitați la dezbatere și vot

REȘIȚA – Tema o reprezintă proiectele declarate eligibile în cadrul ediției pilot a Programului de Bugetare Participativă. Termenul limită până la care cele 9 proiecte aflate în dezbatere pot fi votate este 15 februarie 2024, reamintește Primăria Municipiului! Cele 4 proiecte înscrise la categoria „Mobilitate“ sunt… [citeste mai departe]

50.000 de euro din proxenetism | Un buzoian a fost reținut

50.000 de euro din proxenetism | Un buzoian a fost reținut

Ieri, polițiștii Biroului de Investigaţii Criminale de la Poliţia municipiului Buzău au reţinut pentru 24 de ore un buzoian cercetat pentru proxenetism. Sub coordonarea unui procuror din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Buzău, mai mulți polițiști aparținând diferitelor structuri… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

Publicat:
ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

will likely lower interest rates in 2024 as the pace of price increases eases toward 2% by next year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg.  “We will probably cut rates this year because we are making progress against inflation,” the policymaker said Friday on LCI […] The post ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UN says aid for Gaza is ‘completely dependent’ on UNRWA

09:50, 01.02.2024 - The United Nations humanitarian chief warned of catastrophe if countries don’t resume funding for the main relief agency in the Gaza Strip, after assistance was paused over Israeli allegations that some of its employees took part in the October 7 attack by Hamas, according to Bloomberg. Aid for Gaza…

ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts

15:55, 25.01.2024 - The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a record high on Thursday and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting inflation, giving not a hint that policymakers are starting to contemplate policy easing, according to Reuters. The ECB ended its fastest-ever rate-hiking cycle…

Sunak pledges Ukraine funding, security guarantee in Kyiv visit

10:55, 12.01.2024 - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

13:45, 29.12.2023 - Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

16:00, 14.12.2023 - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters.  The ECB raised interest rates to a record…

European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases

13:35, 22.11.2023 - Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg.  A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…

ECB threatens 20 banks with fines for mismanaging climate risk

12:55, 22.11.2023 - The European Central Bank has warned about 20 lenders that it will impose fines unless they address shortcomings in their management of climate risk, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. In letters sent this month and last, the ECB has given the banks individual deadlines,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: