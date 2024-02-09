ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United Nations humanitarian chief warned of catastrophe if countries don’t resume funding for the main relief agency in the Gaza Strip, after assistance was paused over Israeli allegations that some of its employees took part in the October 7 attack by Hamas, according to Bloomberg. Aid for Gaza…

- The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a record high on Thursday and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting inflation, giving not a hint that policymakers are starting to contemplate policy easing, according to Reuters. The ECB ended its fastest-ever rate-hiking cycle…

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

- Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters. The ECB raised interest rates to a record…

- Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…

- The European Central Bank has warned about 20 lenders that it will impose fines unless they address shortcomings in their management of climate risk, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. In letters sent this month and last, the ECB has given the banks individual deadlines,…