Finland’s president to change as Stubb is sworn in

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei date de polițiștii și jandarmii din Alba, într-o singură zi: Sute de persoane și mașini verificate și 4 permise reținute

Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei date de polițiștii și jandarmii din Alba, într-o singură zi: Sute de persoane și mașini verificate și 4 permise reținute

Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei date de polițiștii și jandarmii din Alba, într-o singură… [citeste mai departe]

NERESPECTAREA NORMELOR DE SIGURANȚĂ ALIMENTARĂ Supermarket din Tășnad amendat cu 10.000 de lei

NERESPECTAREA NORMELOR DE SIGURANȚĂ ALIMENTARĂ Supermarket din Tășnad amendat cu 10.000 de lei

Această penalizare a fost aplicată în urma unor controale efectuate de inspectorii specializați în domeniul siguranței alimentare din cadrul DSVSA Satu Mare. The post NERESPECTAREA NORMELOR DE SIGURANȚĂ… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune comună a polițiștilor și jandarmilor din Alba. Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei și 4 permise de conducere reținute

Acțiune comună a polițiștilor și jandarmilor din Alba. Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei și 4 permise de conducere reținute

Acțiune comună a polițiștilor și jandarmilor din Alba. Amenzi de peste 39.000 de lei și 4 permise de conducere reținute Joi, 29 februarie, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

O colecţie a lui Elton John a obţinut peste 20 de milioane de dolari la licitaţii

O colecţie a lui Elton John a obţinut peste 20 de milioane de dolari la licitaţii

O colecţie reunind peste 900 de suveniruri şi opere de artă ale lui Elton John a fost vândută cu peste 20 de milioane de dolari la mai multe licitaţii, a anunţat joi casa Christie's, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Marea majoritate… [citeste mai departe]

”Mărțișorul fără frontiere” - Proiect transfrontalier în cadrul parteneriatului ...

”Mărțișorul fără frontiere” - Proiect transfrontalier în cadrul parteneriatului ...

A doua ediție a proiectului transfrontalier „Mărțișorul fără frontiere" a adus împreună elevi și profesori ai Colegiului de Artă „Ciprian Porumbescu" Suceava (gazde), parteneri de peste graniță, oameni implicați care… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne: Procesul de înmatriculare al vehiculelor se mută în mediul online, în acest an

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne: Procesul de înmatriculare al vehiculelor se mută în mediul online, în acest an

”Odată ce platforma va deveni operaţională timpul petrecut la ghişeele special amenajate va fi redus la minim, iar costurile de deplasare la sediile serviciilor de înmatriculări… [citeste mai departe]

Rihanna şi Zuckerberg se află în India, invitaţi la festivităţile prilejuite de căsătoria fiului magnatului Mukesh Ambani

Rihanna şi Zuckerberg se află în India, invitaţi la festivităţile prilejuite de căsătoria fiului magnatului Mukesh Ambani

Vedeta pop Rihanna şi patronul Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, unele dintre cele mai influente personalităţi din lume, se află vineri în India, invitaţi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Bulevardul Champs-Élysées din Paris, blocat cu tractoare de fermieri. Peste 60 de persoane, arestate

VIDEO. Bulevardul Champs-Élysées din Paris, blocat cu tractoare de fermieri. Peste 60 de persoane, arestate

Şaizeci şi şase de persoane au fost arestate vineri dimineaţa la Paris, după blocarea cu baloţi de paie şi tractoare de către agricultori a Bulevardului Champs-Élysées în zona Arcului… [citeste mai departe]

Record de vanzari pe piata florilor de 1 si 8 Martie

Record de vanzari pe piata florilor de 1 si 8 Martie

Zilele de 1 si 8 Martie reprezinta varful vanzarilor pentru florarii din Romania si, cu peste 2,5 milioane de buchete vandute in aceste zile, piata florilor va atinge un nou record istoric de vanzari, de aproape 40 milioane de euro, arata un studiu realizat de compania de consultanta Frames, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un bolnav psihic a fugit din Spitalul Săpoca. A fost găsit după câteva ore

Un bolnav psihic a fugit din Spitalul Săpoca. A fost găsit după câteva ore

Polițiștii continuă verificările specifice, în scopul clarificării tuturor împrejurărilor în care s-a produs incidentul și luării măsurilor legale ce se impun, iar conducerea spitalului face o anchetă internă pentru a stabili circumstanțele care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Finland’s president to change as Stubb is sworn in

Publicat:
Finland’s president to change as Stubb is sworn in

Finland will complete a shift in power on Friday as is sworn in as the 13th president of the Nordic country, giving him oversight of foreign policy and national security, according to Bloomberg. Stubb, a 55-year-old former prime minister, will formally take over from as head of state in an inauguration […] The post Finland’s president to change as Stubb is sworn in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Sweden has around 62,000 persons linked to criminal gangs, police say

13:45, 23.02.2024 - About 62,000 persons are active in, or have connections to, criminal networks in Sweden, the police said on Friday, where the authorities have struggled for years to contain violence linked to organised crime, according to Reuters. Deadly shootings have more than tripled over the past decade in this…

Europe has growth challenge as inflation defeated, says Le Maire

11:55, 23.02.2024 - Europe’s new battle is achieving economic growth as inflation has been defeated, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Bloomberg reports.  “In two years, the European Central Bank and the finance ministers have managed to break inflation,” Le Maire told reporters on Friday in Ghent, Belgium,…

ECB will probably cut interest rates this year, says Villeroy

11:05, 09.02.2024 - The European Central Bank will likely lower interest rates in 2024 as the pace of price increases eases toward 2% by next year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg.  “We will probably cut rates this year because we are making progress against inflation,”…

Sunak pledges Ukraine funding, security guarantee in Kyiv visit

10:55, 12.01.2024 - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

13:45, 29.12.2023 - Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

13:30, 13.12.2023 - Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: